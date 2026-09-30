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Premier League
team-logoFulham
Craven Cottage
team-logoHull City
Book Fulham vs Hull City Tickets
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How to get Fulham vs Hull City tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Fulham
Hull City
Premier League

Fulham take on Hull City in the Premier League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Fulham take on Hull City on Saturday, October 17, 2026, at Craven Cottage in London.

Fulham and Hull City share a tightly contested historical rivalry, recording 7 wins each and 2 draws across their last 16 competitive encounters. In their most recent fixture on January 7, 2023, Fulham earned a 2-0 away victory over Hull City in the third round of the FA Cup.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Fulham vs Hull City, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Fulham vs Hull City Premier League kick-off?

Fulham vs Hull City kicks off at Craven Cottage in London, on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 7
Craven Cottage

How to buy Fulham vs Hull City Premier League tickets?

To buy tickets for the Fulham vs. Hull City Premier League match, you can follow these steps:

  1. Official Club Website (Primary Channel): Visit the official Fulham FC ticketing portal. Tickets are generally released to club members first before opening for general sale, depending on availability.
  2. Official Hospitality Packages: If standard tickets are sold out, official matchday hospitality packages are available directly through the Fulham website, offering premium seating and dining options.
  3. Secondary Ticket Platforms: Secondary ticketing platforms such as StubHub often have seats listed by resellers if official tickets sell out, though prices may vary from face value.
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How much do Fulham vs Hull City Premier League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Fulham vs. Hull City at Craven Cottage depend on whether you purchase official general admission tickets or secondary market tickets:

Official Club Prices (Face Value)

Fulham classifies matches into pricing tiers:

  • Adult General Admission: Typically ranges from £35 to £80 depending on the stand (e.g., Johnny Haynes Stand, Hammersmith End, or Riverside Stand).
  • Concessions (Seniors 65+ / Young Adults 18–21): Generally range from £25 to £60.
  • Juniors (Under 18): Generally range from £15 to £30.
  • Official Members Discount: Official club members usually receive a £5 to £10 discount off general admission prices.
  • Away Supporters: Capped at £30 per adult ticket in accordance with Premier League rules.

Secondary Market & Resale

Because demand for Premier League matches is high, tickets on secondary ticketing platforms such as StubHub trade at dynamic, supply-driven market rates:

  • Resale Prices: Secondary ticketing platforms currently list seats starting at around £75 to £125, with premium or central seats ranging up to £395 to £495.
  • Hospitality Packages: Premium matchday hospitality packages directly through Fulham generally start from £250 to £450+ depending on dining and lounge inclusions.
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Fulham vs Hull City Premier League: Everything you need to know

Fulham vs Hull City Form

Fulham head into this fixture with one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-3 Premier League defeat to Crystal Palace on September 5, and they also lost 1-0 to Sunderland and 2-3 to Chelsea in the league. The Cottagers' only competitive win in the run came against AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup. Fulham have scored seven goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

Hull City's last five matches across all competitions produced three wins, one draw, and one loss. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Sunderland on September 8, but in the Premier League they remain unbeaten, drawing 0-0 with Aston Villa and winning 1-0 at Coventry City. Hull beat Manchester United 2-0 and Stoke City on penalties in the Carabao Cup earlier in the run. The Tigers have scored four goals and conceded three across the five matches.

FUL

FUL - Form

SUN
L1-0
CRY
L2-3
LIV
D0-0
WHU
W2-3
MUN
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
HUL

HUL - Form

COV
W0-1
AVL
D0-0
SUN
L1-0
CHE
D2-2
NEW
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Fulham vs Hull City: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the FA Cup on January 7, 2023, when Fulham won 2-0 away at Hull City. Across the last five recorded encounters, Fulham hold three wins to Hull City's one, with one match not producing a winner for either side. All five fixtures took place in the FA Cup or Championship, with no Premier League meetings included in the dataset.

Head to Head

FulhamDrawHull City
4
0
1
FA Cup
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
0
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
2
FT
Championship
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
0
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
1
FT
Championship
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
2
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
0
FT
Championship
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
0
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
1
FT
Championship
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
0
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
3
FT
6Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored0/5
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
5500135+815
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
540184+412
L
W
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
5311165+1110
W
W
D
L
W
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
5230104+69
W
D
D
D
W
5
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
523073+49
D
W
D
D
W
6
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
523074+39
W
D
W
D
D
7
EvertonEvertonEVE
523063+39
W
D
D
D
W
8
Hull CityHull CityHUL
522164+28
L
D
D
W
W
9
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
52219908
W
L
D
W
D
10
ChelseaChelseaCHE
52121012-27
L
D
L
W
W
11
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
5203711-46
L
W
L
L
W
12
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
51228805
D
L
D
W
L
13
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
512245-15
L
W
D
D
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
5113610-44
L
L
D
W
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
5113611-54
D
L
W
L
L
16
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
511349-54
W
L
D
L
L
17
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
503268-23
L
D
D
D
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
5104110-93
W
L
L
L
L
19
FulhamFulhamFUL
502358-32
D
D
L
L
L
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
502328-62
L
D
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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