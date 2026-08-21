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Premier League
team-logoFulham
Craven Cottage
team-logoCrystal Palace
Book Fulham vs Crystal Palace Tickets
Rob Norcup
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How to get Fulham vs Crystal Palace tickets: 2026/27 Premier League prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

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Tickets
Premier League
Fulham
Crystal Palace

All you need to know about booking tickets to an upcoming London derby at Craven Cottage

Hot on the heels of Fulham's first London derby of the season at Craven Cottage against Chelsea, along comes another, as they bid welcome to Crystal Palace on Saturday, September 5. You can book your tickets today.

Fulham vs Crystal Palace TicketsBook now

If the Chelsea match is anything to go by, then Fulham fans are in for a real treat this season and ticket demand will go through the roof. Despite finishing the game pointless, Álvaro Arbeloa's men more than played their part in an absorbing 5-goal thriller.

Fulham know they will have to have their wits about them when Palace come visiting though. Amazingly, the Eagles are unbeaten in their last eight encounters at Craven Cottage, a run that goes back to January 2005.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Fulham vs Crystal Palace, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is the Fulham vs Crystal Palace Premier League fixture?

Fulham vs Crystal Palace takes place at Craven Cottage (London), on Saturday, September 5, with a scheduled 3pm BST kick-off.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 3
Craven Cottage

How to buy Fulham vs Crystal Palace Premier League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Premier League matches - from individual match tickets to season tickets and hospitality packages - managed through each club's official ticket portal or authorized travel partners.

Due to overwhelming global demand, anti-touting legislation, and 100% digital turnstiles, Premier League clubs allocate tickets through the following process:

  • Season Ticket Holders & Debentures: Existing season ticket holders retain their seats or release unused fixtures back to the club.
  • Paid Official Club Members (Ballot System): Traditional first-come, first-served online queues have been replaced by randomized ballot lotteries for paid club members (e.g. Red Memberships, One Hotspur, Official Membership). Members register during a set window weeks before the match to enter the draw.
  • Official Ticket Exchanges (Resale): If a match sells out, members who missed out in the ballot can buy returned tickets at face value through the club's official Ticket Exchange.
  • General Sale: Open sales to the non-member general public are virtually non-existent for Premier League matches.

If looking to source last-minute tickets, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

Fulham vs Crystal Palace TicketsBook now

How much do Fulham vs Crystal Palace Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket for the 2026/27 season varies widely depending on the host club, seating location, and fixture category:

  • Age & Concession Tiers: Most clubs offer tiered pricing across Adult, Junior (typically U18 or U21), Student, and Senior categories, though discount percentages and age brackets differ from team to team.
  • Match Categorization: Clubs classify fixtures into tiers (e.g., Category A, B, or C). Marquee matchups against top-six rivals or derby opponents fall into Category A, commanding the highest face-value prices.
  • Seat Location: Central longside and lower-tier seats carry premium pricing, while upper-tier seats behind the goals offer more budget-friendly options.
  • Official Membership Needed: To purchase home tickets at face value, nearly all Premier League clubs require each spectator to hold an active paid Official Club Membership to enter ballot lotteries or resale exchanges.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

The Premier League has officially extended the mandatory £30 price cap for away tickets through the 2026/27 season (and confirmed through at least 2027/28).

While away tickets are capped at £30, they are among the hardest tickets in global sport to acquire. Away allocations are extremely limited and typically sold exclusively to top-tier season ticket holders with maximum loyalty points - they virtually never reach general sale or basic membership draws.

Form

FUL

FUL - Form

MAL
D2-2
VFB
W1-0
CHE
L2-3
WIM
W3-0
SUN
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
CRY

CRY - Form

ULA
W3-1
FUL
W1-2
SCF
L3-0
EVE
L2-0
MCI
L1-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

FulhamDrawCrystal Palace
0
1
4
Club Friendlies
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
1
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
2
FT
Premier League
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
1
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
1
FT
Premier League
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
1
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
2
FT
FA Cup
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
0
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
3
FT
Premier League
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
0
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
2
FT
3Goals Scored10
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

Team news & squads

Fulham vs Crystal Palace lineups

4-2-3-1
Fulham crest
Fulham
FUL
Formation
Crystal Palace crest
Crystal Palace
CRY
3-4-2-1
B. LenoB. LenoC. BasseyC. BasseyT. CastagneT. CastagneJ. AndersenJ. AndersenA. RobinsonA. RobinsonA. IwobiA. IwobiJ. KingJ. KingO. BobbO. BobbS. CharlesS. CharlesC. PalaciosC. PalaciosG. GarciaG. GarciaD. HendersonD. HendersonJ. CanvotJ. CanvotA. DisasiA. DisasiC. RichardsC. RichardsD. KamadaD. KamadaT. MitchellT. MitchellY. PinoY. PinoQ. TimberQ. Timberteam-logoA. KhalailiA. WhartonA. WhartonE. NketiahE. Nketiah
Crystal Palace crest
Crystal Palace
CRY
4-2-3-1
Fulham

Starting XI

Crystal Palace

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Arbeloa
  • P. Sage
Fulham

Injuries and Suspensions

Crystal Palace

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
5500135+815
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
540184+412
L
W
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
5311165+1110
W
W
D
L
W
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
5230104+69
W
D
D
D
W
5
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
523073+49
D
W
D
D
W
6
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
523074+39
W
D
W
D
D
7
EvertonEvertonEVE
523063+39
W
D
D
D
W
8
Hull CityHull CityHUL
522164+28
L
D
D
W
W
9
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
52219908
W
L
D
W
D
10
ChelseaChelseaCHE
52121012-27
L
D
L
W
W
11
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
5203711-46
L
W
L
L
W
12
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
51228805
D
L
D
W
L
13
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
512245-15
L
W
D
D
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
5113610-44
L
L
D
W
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
5113611-54
D
L
W
L
L
16
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
511349-54
W
L
D
L
L
17
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
503268-23
L
D
D
D
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
5104110-93
W
L
L
L
L
19
FulhamFulhamFUL
502358-32
D
D
L
L
L
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
502328-62
L
D
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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