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Copa del Rey
team-logoAtletico Madrid
Estadio de La Cartuja
team-logoReal Sociedad
Book Copa del Rey Final 2026 tickets
Rob Norcup

How to buy Copa del Rey Final 2026 tickets: Atletico de Madrid vs Real Sociedad prices, Estadio La Cartuja information & more

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Copa del Rey

You could be there to see who becomes the Cup kings by booking Final tickets today

125 Spanish clubs kicked off the season dreaming of Copa del Rey glory, but just two of those will still have silverware glimmering in their eyes at the Estadio La Cartuja on April 4

It’s set to be an unmissable occasion, with a glittering array of talent taking to the pitch. Regular crowds of 50,000+ have been present since the Copa del Rey Final moved to its permanent home in Seville.

Let GOAL give you the full rundown on how to buy tickets to the Copa del Rey final, including how much they cost, where you can purchase them, and much more.

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When is the Copa del Rey Final 2026?

WhenSaturday, April 4, 2026
Kick-off9pm CET (8pm GMT)
TeamsAtletico de Madrid vs Real Sociedad
WhereEstadio La Cartuja, Sevilla, Spain
TicketsTickets

How to buy Copa del Rey Final tickets

Both of the clubs participating in the Copa del Rey final will be selling tickets through their respective official ticket sites. 

Be aware that capacity is limited, and demand often exceeds available allocation. The average attendance for recent Copa del Rey Finals at La Cartuja has consistently hovered around the 55,000 mark. 

For the 2026 final, official tickets via the participating clubs are expected to become available approximately two weeks prior to matchday.

In addition, fans can purchase Copa del Rey final tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels.

Copa del Rey final tickets: How much do they cost?

There will always be a high demand for Copa del Rey Final tickets, especially when the biggest Spanish clubs are involved. 

For the 2025 final, ticket prices ranged from €70 to €280, with the cheapest sections behind the goals and the most expensive located along the sidelines (Preferencia or Fondo).

Remember to keep tabs on the clubs’ official sites nearer the time for additional information, and also on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current ticket availability.

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What to expect from the Copa del Rey Final 2026

Barcelona rule the roost on the Copa del Rey front, having won the competition a record 32 times. Following their dramatic 2025 victory, they remain the team to beat, though Athletic Bilbao and Real Madrid are always perennial contenders. 

Many stars have thrived on the Copa del Rey stage over the years, none more so than the mercurial Lionel Messi. The Argentinian legend still holds a series of Copa del Rey records, including most goals scored in finals (nine) and most finals scored in (seven).

Those lucky supporters who managed to secure seats at the recent Copa del Rey finals in Seville have definitely got their money’s worth. In the last four years, three finals have required extra time or penalties to decide the trophy winner.

Last year’s final was an instant classic, with Barcelona edging out Real Madrid 3-2 after extra time, thanks to a late winner from Jules Kounde that sent the Blaugrana fans into raptures.

Who are the recent Copa del Rey winners?

Here’s a rundown of the last ten Copa del Rey finals:

YearWinnerRunner-upScore
2025BarcelonaReal Madrid3-2 (aet)
2024Athletic BilbaoMallorca1-1 (4-2 pens)
2023Real MadridOsasuna2-1
2022Real BetisValencia1-1 (5-4 pens)
2021BarcelonaAthletic Bilbao4-0
2020Real SociedadAthletic Bilbao1-0
2019ValenciaBarcelona2-1
2018BarcelonaSevilla5-0
2017BarcelonaAlaves3-1
2016BarcelonaSevilla2-0 (aet)

History of Estadio La Cartuja

Estadio La Cartuja is a multi-purpose stadium situated in the Isla de la Cartuja in Seville. Opened in 1999 to host the World Athletics Championships, it has since become the spiritual home of Spanish cup football.

With a capacity of approximately 57,000 seats, La Cartuja is one of the largest and most modern venues in Spain. It has staged UEFA Euro 2020 matches, the 2003 UEFA Cup final, and numerous Spanish national team fixtures.

The 2025/26 campaign marks the eighth consecutive year that the Copa del Rey final has been held at La Cartuja, following a long-term agreement with the RFEF to keep the final in the Andalusian capital.

Away from football, the stadium has hosted legendary musical acts including Madonna, U2, Bruce Springsteen, and AC/DC, cementing its status as one of Europe's premier entertainment hubs.

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Frequently asked questions

The 2026 Copa Del Rey final will be played on Saturday, April 18 at the Estadio De La Cartuja in Sevilla. While the stadium isn’t the home ground for any Spanish club teams, it’s usually the venue for both the men's and women's national teams. This will be the seventh time in-a-row that it has hosted the Copa del Rey final.

Both of the clubs participating in the Copa del Rey final will be selling tickets through their respective official ticket sites. Be aware that capacity is limited, and demand often exceeds available allocation. The average attendance for the previous four Copa del Rey Finals at La Cartuja was around the 55,000 mark. For the 2025 final, official tickets via the clubs became available two weeks prior to matchday.

16 different clubs have reigned supreme since the inaugural addition of the Copa del Rey in 1903, but these are the most successful sides in the competition’s history

Trophies / Club(s)

32: Barcelona

24: Athletic Bilbao

20: Real Madrid

10: Atletico Madrid

8: Valencia

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