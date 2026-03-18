How to buy Copa del Rey Final 2026 tickets: Atletico de Madrid vs Real Sociedad prices, Estadio La Cartuja information & more

125 Spanish clubs kicked off the season dreaming of Copa del Rey glory, but just two of those will still have silverware glimmering in their eyes at the Estadio La Cartuja on April 4

It’s set to be an unmissable occasion, with a glittering array of talent taking to the pitch. Regular crowds of 50,000+ have been present since the Copa del Rey Final moved to its permanent home in Seville.

Let GOAL give you the full rundown on how to buy tickets to the Copa del Rey final, including how much they cost, where you can purchase them, and much more.

When is the Copa del Rey Final 2026?

When Saturday, April 4, 2026 Kick-off 9pm CET (8pm GMT) Teams Atletico de Madrid vs Real Sociedad Where Estadio La Cartuja, Sevilla, Spain Tickets Tickets

How to buy Copa del Rey Final tickets

Both of the clubs participating in the Copa del Rey final will be selling tickets through their respective official ticket sites.

Be aware that capacity is limited, and demand often exceeds available allocation. The average attendance for recent Copa del Rey Finals at La Cartuja has consistently hovered around the 55,000 mark.

For the 2026 final, official tickets via the participating clubs are expected to become available approximately two weeks prior to matchday.

In addition, fans can purchase Copa del Rey final tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels.

Copa del Rey final tickets: How much do they cost?

There will always be a high demand for Copa del Rey Final tickets, especially when the biggest Spanish clubs are involved.

For the 2025 final, ticket prices ranged from €70 to €280, with the cheapest sections behind the goals and the most expensive located along the sidelines (Preferencia or Fondo).

Remember to keep tabs on the clubs’ official sites nearer the time for additional information, and also on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current ticket availability.

What to expect from the Copa del Rey Final 2026

Barcelona rule the roost on the Copa del Rey front, having won the competition a record 32 times. Following their dramatic 2025 victory, they remain the team to beat, though Athletic Bilbao and Real Madrid are always perennial contenders.

Many stars have thrived on the Copa del Rey stage over the years, none more so than the mercurial Lionel Messi. The Argentinian legend still holds a series of Copa del Rey records, including most goals scored in finals (nine) and most finals scored in (seven).

Those lucky supporters who managed to secure seats at the recent Copa del Rey finals in Seville have definitely got their money’s worth. In the last four years, three finals have required extra time or penalties to decide the trophy winner.

Last year’s final was an instant classic, with Barcelona edging out Real Madrid 3-2 after extra time, thanks to a late winner from Jules Kounde that sent the Blaugrana fans into raptures.

Who are the recent Copa del Rey winners?

Here’s a rundown of the last ten Copa del Rey finals:

Year Winner Runner-up Score 2025 Barcelona Real Madrid 3-2 (aet) 2024 Athletic Bilbao Mallorca 1-1 (4-2 pens) 2023 Real Madrid Osasuna 2-1 2022 Real Betis Valencia 1-1 (5-4 pens) 2021 Barcelona Athletic Bilbao 4-0 2020 Real Sociedad Athletic Bilbao 1-0 2019 Valencia Barcelona 2-1 2018 Barcelona Sevilla 5-0 2017 Barcelona Alaves 3-1 2016 Barcelona Sevilla 2-0 (aet)

History of Estadio La Cartuja

Estadio La Cartuja is a multi-purpose stadium situated in the Isla de la Cartuja in Seville. Opened in 1999 to host the World Athletics Championships, it has since become the spiritual home of Spanish cup football.

With a capacity of approximately 57,000 seats, La Cartuja is one of the largest and most modern venues in Spain. It has staged UEFA Euro 2020 matches, the 2003 UEFA Cup final, and numerous Spanish national team fixtures.

The 2025/26 campaign marks the eighth consecutive year that the Copa del Rey final has been held at La Cartuja, following a long-term agreement with the RFEF to keep the final in the Andalusian capital.

Away from football, the stadium has hosted legendary musical acts including Madonna, U2, Bruce Springsteen, and AC/DC, cementing its status as one of Europe's premier entertainment hubs.