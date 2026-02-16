How to buy Copa del Rey 2026 semi-final tickets: FC Barcelona vs Atletico, Real Sociedad vs Athletic Club & more

Silverware remains in sight for four of La Liga’s clubs, now that we’ve reached the semi-final stage of this season’s Copa del Rey.

Barcelona take on Atletico Madrid (March 3), and Real Sociedad entertain Athletic Club (March 4) in the second legs of the last-4 showdowns, with the Final now within touching distance. Who’ll hold their nerve and book their place at Seville's Estadio de La Cartuja on April 25?

Let GOAL give you the lowdown on how you can buy tickets to the upcoming Copa del Rey, including how much they cost and where you can purchase them from.

When are the Copa del Rey 2026 semi-finals?

The second legs of the 2026 Copa del Rey semi-finals will take place as follows:

Date Fixture (CET) Venue Tickets Tue Mar 3 Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid (9pm) Camp Nou (Barcelona) Tickets Wed Mar 4 Real Sociedad vs Athletic Club (9pm) Reale Arena (San Sebastian) Tickets

How to buy Copa del Rey 2026 semi-final tickets

To purchase tickets for either of the Copa del Rey semi-finals, the most reliable method is to go to the official ticket portals on the respective club sites.

You can also purchase tickets at the ticket offices within the stadiums, although it is advisable to buy them in advance to ensure availability.

Signing up to become a club member may also give you priority when looking to secure seats, especially for standout matches.

As expected, demand for semi-final tickets can be very high, with tickets often selling out through official channels far in advance of matchday. If they are sold out, or you're looking to snap up last-minute tickets, you may wish to consider secondary retailers such as StubHub.

Copa del Rey 2026 semi-final tickets: How much do they cost?

For Barcelona matches at Camp Nou, adult general admission tickets range from €50-€120 when you buy them directly through the club, although the price fluctuates depending on who the opponents are and where you sit in the stadium.

The cheapest seats are to be found behind the goals, with the most expensive situated in the 'Tribuna' (grandstand).

Official Real Sociedad tickets typically start from approximately €40 for matches at the Reale Arena, although high-profile games are likely to cost significantly more (€100-€150+).

Keep tabs on the club’s official sites for additional ticket information, including availability and prices. Tickets on secondary resale sites such as StubHub are currently available from €145.

What to expect from the Copa del Rey 2026 semi-finals?

Barcelona reigned supreme as domestic cup kings for a 32nd time in their illustrious history last April, but they will have to produce one of their most stellar performances ever if they are to clinch a place in their 44th Copa del Rey Final. Barca were torn apart by Atletico Madrid during the 1st leg of their semi-final encounter at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano earlier this month.

In an astonishing first half, Atletico slotted four past the defending champions, and they maintained that advantage to the final whistle. It's the Rojiblancos' biggest win over Barca since they recorded a similar 4-0 cup victory on home soil way back in 1989. Having exited the Copa del Rey at the semi-final stage at the hands of the Catalan giants twelve months ago, Diego Simeone's side will be desperate to finish the job at Camp Nou.

Barcelona may have a huge mountain to climb, but they won't have thrown in the towel just yet. They'll be hoping a fervent home crowd will drive them on, and if they can grab an early goal or two, it sets up an epic climax.

Things are much tighter in the other semi-final tie. Real Sociedad take just a single-goal advantage into their home leg against Basque rivals, Athletic Club, following the Txuri-Urdin's 1-0 victory at San Mames. While Bilbao have a strong cup pedigree having been crowned Copa del Rey champions 24, Real Sociedad have only lifted the trophy aloft on two previous occasions.

Last time the sides met at the Reale Arena in November, Sociedad came out on top in a five-goal La Liga clash. In a momentous match-up, Bilbao would battle back to equalise on two occasions before Jon Gorrotxategi settled the score with a dramatic 92nd minute for Sociedad.