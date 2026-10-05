How to get Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Brighton & Hove Albion take on Crystal Palace on Sunday, October 18, 2026 at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton.

The matchup between Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace is known as the M23 derby, a fierce rivalry rooted in intense league and cup battles during the late 1970s. Their most recent competitive meeting on February 8, 2026, saw Crystal Palace secure a 1–0 away victory at the American Express Stadium.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Premier League kick-off?

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace kicks off at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, on Sunday, October 18, 2026.

Premier League - Game Week 7 18 Oct 2026 - 09:00 The American Express Community Stadium

How to buy Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Premier League tickets?

To buy tickets for the Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Premier League match, follow these general steps through official club channels:

Official Club Ticketing Portals: The safest and most reliable way to purchase tickets is directly through the official ticketing websites of Brighton & Hove Albion or Crystal Palace. Home supporters should buy through Brighton's portal, while away fans must purchase through Crystal Palace's official allocation. Obtain a Club Membership: High-demand fixtures like the M23 derby rarely go on general sale. Becoming an official club member (such as MyAlbion+ for Brighton) gives you priority access to ticket sales windows before any remaining tickets are opened to the public. Check Loyalty Points / Tiered Releases: For rivalry matches, ticket sales are often released in tiers based on loyalty points accumulated from attending previous matches. Keep an eye on the release dates announced by the clubs to know when your tier opens. Hospitality Packages: If general admission tickets are sold out, purchasing official matchday hospitality packages through the host club is another guaranteed way to secure a seat, though at a higher price point. Secondary Ticket Platforms: Secondary ticketing platforms such as StubHub often have seats listed by resellers if official tickets sell out, though prices may vary from face value.

How much do Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Premier League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace Premier League fixture vary depending on whether you purchase through official club channels or secondary resellers:

Face Value & Official Club Sales

Adult Standard Tickets: Official matchday tickets directly from Brighton & Hove Albion generally range from £33 to £78 for adults, depending on seating category and match tier.

Concessions & Youth: Discounted rates (typically £18 to £40 ) are available for seniors (65+), young adults (under 21), and juniors (under 18).

Away Supporters: Standard away end allocations for Crystal Palace supporters follow the Premier League away ticket cap, priced at a maximum of £30 per adult ticket.

Matchday Hospitality

Hospitality Packages: Premium matchday options (such as lounge access and dining experiences at the Amex Stadium) start from around £222 per person, depending on the lounge and package level.

Secondary Resale & Secondary Platforms

General Resale: Due to high demand for the M23 derby, general admission tickets sold out via official channels often appear on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub starting between £108 and £112+ .

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Premier League: Everything you need to know

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Form

Brighton carry a W2-D2-L1 record from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Leeds United in the Premier League, following a 4-3 defeat to Chelsea. The Seagulls also recorded back-to-back 4-0 wins against Tromsoe in Conference League qualification and Aston Villa in the league. Across the five matches, Brighton scored 13 goals and conceded six.

Crystal Palace's last five matches produced a W1-D0-L3 record, though their most recent result was their strongest. Sage's side beat Middlesbrough 3-0 in the Carabao Cup and defeated Fulham 3-2 in the Premier League before that. Palace lost to Manchester City 4-1, Everton 2-0, and Freiburg 3-0 in a pre-season friendly. They scored nine goals and conceded 12 across the five outings.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 1-0 victory for Crystal Palace at the Amex on February 8, 2026. Before that, the two clubs played out a goalless draw at Selhurst Park in November 2025. Across the five most recent Premier League meetings in the dataset, Crystal Palace have won three times to Brighton's one, with one draw. Palace have scored five goals in those fixtures to Brighton's seven.