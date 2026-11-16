Arsenal host Real Madrid on Wednesday, December 9, 2026 at the Emirates Stadium in London.

The two European giants more recently collided in the quarter-finals of the 2024/25 Champions League campaign. Arsenal claimed a commanding 5-1 aggregate victory over that two-legged tie, securing a 3-0 win at the Emirates Stadium followed by a 2-1 away triumph at the Bernabéu.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Arsenal vs Real Madrid, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Arsenal vs Real Madrid Champions League kick-off?

Arsenal vs Real Madrid takes place at the Emirates Stadium in London on Wednesday, December 9, 2026.

How to buy Arsenal vs Real Madrid Champions League tickets?

Here are the ticketing and purchasing options available for the upcoming Arsenal vs Real Madrid Champions League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Purchasing directly through Arsenal's official ticketing portal or membership platform is the safest and most reliable method, typically rolling out via a ballot system or priority windows for members and season ticket holders.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Champions League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Arsenal vs Real Madrid Champions League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the Arsenal vs Real Madrid Champions League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Club Ballots / Members: Generally range from approximately €45 to €135.

Generally range from approximately Club Level / Hospitality Packages: Start around €450 to €1,200+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tier / Shortside Seating: Typically start around €475 to €520 .

Typically start around . Longside / Premium Lower Tier Seating: Commonly range between €580 and €750+ .

Commonly range between . VIP / Exclusive Resale Blocks: Range from €1,000 to over €5,500.

Arsenal vs Real Madrid Champions League: Everything you need to know

Arsenal vs Real Madrid Form

Arsenal have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 Carabao Cup draw against Fleetwood Town. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Premier League win over Hull City, and they also claimed a 0-1 away victory at Liverpool. Across the five fixtures, Arsenal scored five goals and conceded three, with their European form particularly solid following a 1-2 win at Slavia Prague in the Champions League.

Real Madrid have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions, making them the form side heading into this fixture. Their most recent outing was a 0-3 win over Valencia in LaLiga, and they also beat Barcelona 1-2 away from home in the same competition. In Europe, Madrid have scored nine goals across three Champions League matches in that run, including a 4-1 win over RB Leipzig and a 2-3 away victory at AEK Athens. Across all five games, Mourinho's side scored 13 goals and conceded four.

Arsenal vs Real Madrid: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent competitive meeting between these clubs came in the Champions League round of 16 in April 2025, when Real Madrid hosted Arsenal and lost 1-2 at the Bernabéu. The first leg, played at the Emirates Stadium on April 8, 2025, ended 3-0 to Arsenal. Across the last five recorded meetings between the sides — which include two Champions League ties from 2006 and a 2008 friendly — Arsenal have won three, with one draw and one Real Madrid win. Arsenal have scored seven goals across those fixtures and conceded two.