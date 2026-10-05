Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logoAFC Bournemouth
Vitality Stadium
team-logoSunderland
Book AFC Bournemouth vs Sunderland Tickets
GOAL-e
Assisted by

How to get AFC Bournemouth vs Sunderland tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
AFC Bournemouth
Sunderland
Premier League

AFC Bournemouth take on Sunderland in the Premier League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

AFC Bournemouth take on Sunderland on Sunday, October 18, 2026 at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth.

In top-flight competition, the two sides have maintained an evenly matched record, split at two wins apiece and two draws across six Premier League encounters. In their most recent encounter on February 28, 2026, the sides played out a hard-fought 1-1 draw at the Vitality Stadium, with Evanilson canceling out Eliezer Mayenda's opening strike.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for AFC Bournemouth vs Sunderland, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

Book AFC Bournemouth vs Sunderland TicketsBuy Now

When is AFC Bournemouth vs Sunderland Premier League kick-off?

AFC Bournemouth vs Sunderland kicks off at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, on Sunday, October 18, 2026.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 7
Vitality Stadium

How to buy AFC Bournemouth vs Sunderland Premier League tickets?

To buy tickets for an AFC Bournemouth vs Sunderland Premier League match, your options depend on whether you want to sit in the home end (Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth) or the away end:

1. Home Fans (AFC Bournemouth End)

  • Official Ticket Portal: Register for an account on the official AFC Bournemouth ticketing portal.
  • Cherries Points System: Bournemouth allocates matchday tickets using a loyalty points scheme called Cherries Points. Priority is given to season ticket holders and fans who have accumulated points from attending past matches.
  • General Sale: Because Vitality Stadium has a smaller capacity, high-demand fixtures rarely reach a general sale. However, if tickets do remain after priority phases, they will be opened to account holders on a first-come, first-served basis.

2. Away Fans (Sunderland AFC End)

  • Official Away Allocations: If you wish to sit in the away section, you must purchase directly through Sunderland AFC's official ticketing website.
  • Black Cat Points Priority: Away allocation is strictly prioritized for Sunderland season card holders and fans with high Black Cat Points. Tickets for away matches are rarely made available to the general public.

3. Secondary Ticket Platforms:

  • Secondary ticketing platforms such as StubHub often have seats listed by resellers if official tickets sell out, though prices may vary from face value.
Book AFC Bournemouth vs Sunderland TicketsBuy Now

How much do AFC Bournemouth vs Sunderland Premier League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for an AFC Bournemouth vs Sunderland Premier League match depend on seating category, supporter section, and the purchasing channel.

1. Official Face-Value Ticket Prices

  • Home Supporters (Bournemouth End):
    • Adults: £33 to £55 (varying by match category and stadium stand)
    • Concessions (Seniors 65+ / Full-Time Students): £20 to £34
    • Juniors (Under 16 / Under 21): £8 to £18
  • Away Supporters (Sunderland Section):
    • Adults: Capped at £30 strictly per Premier League regulation for away fans
    • Concessions & Juniors: £16 to £29

2. Secondary Market & Resale Prices

Because demand for Premier League matches is high, tickets on secondary ticketing platforms such as StubHub trade at dynamic, supply-driven market rates:

  • General Resale: Prices typically range from £120 to £220+ depending on demand closer to matchday.
  • Hospitality Packages: Executive seat packages and matchday dining options generally start around £250 to £450+ per person.
Book AFC Bournemouth vs Sunderland TicketsBuy Now

AFC Bournemouth vs Sunderland Premier League: Everything you need to know

AFC Bournemouth vs Sunderland Form

Bournemouth head into this fixture with a W1 D2 L2 record across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a commanding 4-0 Carabao Cup win over Lincoln City, while their last Premier League outing ended in a 2-2 draw against Newcastle United. The Cherries also drew 1-1 at Everton and lost 2-1 to Manchester City in the league earlier in the campaign. Across the five matches, Bournemouth have scored nine goals and conceded six, though they are yet to win a Premier League game this season.

Sunderland arrive with a W3 D1 L1 record from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Carabao Cup victory over Hull City, and they drew 1-1 at Brentford in their previous Premier League match. A 1-0 win over Fulham earlier in the season shows Le Bris' side can grind out results on the road. Sunderland have scored six goals and conceded four across the five-match run.

BOU

BOU - Form

NEW
D2-2
LIN
W4-0
BRE
D2-2
RSO
W1-2
LIV
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
SUN

SUN - Form

BRE
D1-1
HUL
W1-0
ARS
L0-2
AZ
W1-0
MCI
L5-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/8
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

AFC Bournemouth vs Sunderland: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Premier League on February 28, 2026, when the sides drew 1-1 at the Vitality Stadium. Before that, Sunderland won 3-2 at home against Bournemouth in November 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings, the head-to-head record shows two Sunderland wins, one Bournemouth win, and two draws.

Head to Head

AFC BournemouthDrawSunderland
1
2
2
Premier League
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
1
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
1
FT
Premier League
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
3
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
2
FT
Premier League
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
0
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
1
FT
Premier League
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
1
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
2
FT
Premier League
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
1
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
1
FT
6Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored4/5
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
5500135+815
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
540184+412
L
W
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
5311165+1110
W
W
D
L
W
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
5230104+69
W
D
D
D
W
5
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
523073+49
D
W
D
D
W
6
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
523074+39
W
D
W
D
D
7
EvertonEvertonEVE
523063+39
W
D
D
D
W
8
Hull CityHull CityHUL
522164+28
L
D
D
W
W
9
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
52219908
W
L
D
W
D
10
ChelseaChelseaCHE
52121012-27
L
D
L
W
W
11
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
5203711-46
L
W
L
L
W
12
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
51228805
D
L
D
W
L
13
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
512245-15
L
W
D
D
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
5113610-44
L
L
D
W
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
5113611-54
D
L
W
L
L
16
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
511349-54
W
L
D
L
L
17
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
503268-23
L
D
D
D
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
5104110-93
W
L
L
L
L
19
FulhamFulhamFUL
502358-32
D
D
L
L
L
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
502328-62
L
D
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google