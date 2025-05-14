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Caitlin Casey

Where to stay for the Champions League final 2025 in Munich: Nearby hotels, accommodation and places to stay

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Apartments, hotels and hostels for the Champions League Final in Munich

Accommodation
munich landscape

Where to stay

  • Choose from hotels, apartments, hostels, and other accommodations available in the city of Munich
  • Marienplatz and Old Town are central locations to scout out
  • Whilst neighbourhoods like Schwabing and Geising have bars, restaurants and cafes to explore
From€64
Activities
munich activities

What to do

  • From the Olympiapark to the Allianz Arena, there is a whole mass of sights to see in the German city
  • Go on tours and be guided through hotspots like the Old Town and Schloss Nymphenburg
  • Head to the Viktualienmarkt for fresh brews and local produce, open Monday to Saturday
From€27
Tickets
Allianz Arena Munich Stadium

UCL Final 2025 tickets

  • Secure last-minute tickets to the UEFA Champions League Final
  • Teams: PSG vs Inter Milan
  • Date: Saturday 31st May, 2025
  • Kick Off: 21:00 CET
  • Location: Allianz Arena, Munich

*Official UEFA Champions League Final ticket prices start from €90. Available tickets on resale sites may be higher.

From€90
Accommodation
munich landscape

Where to stay

  • Choose from hotels, apartments, hostels, and other accommodations available in the city of Munich
  • Marienplatz and Old Town are central locations to scout out
  • Whilst neighbourhoods like Schwabing and Geising have bars, restaurants and cafes to explore
From€64
Activities
munich activities

What to do

  • From the Olympiapark to the Allianz Arena, there is a whole mass of sights to see in the German city
  • Go on tours and be guided through hotspots like the Old Town and Schloss Nymphenburg
  • Head to the Viktualienmarkt for fresh brews and local produce, open Monday to Saturday
From€27
Tickets
Allianz Arena Munich Stadium

UCL Final 2025 tickets

  • Secure last-minute tickets to the UEFA Champions League Final
  • Teams: PSG vs Inter Milan
  • Date: Saturday 31st May, 2025
  • Kick Off: 21:00 CET
  • Location: Allianz Arena, Munich

*Official UEFA Champions League Final ticket prices start from €90. Available tickets on resale sites may be higher.

From€90
Accommodation
munich landscape

Where to stay

  • Choose from hotels, apartments, hostels, and other accommodations available in the city of Munich
  • Marienplatz and Old Town are central locations to scout out
  • Whilst neighbourhoods like Schwabing and Geising have bars, restaurants and cafes to explore
From€64

With the UEFA Champions League Finaltaking place on the 31st May at the iconic Allianz Arena, over 60,000 fans will be flocking to Munich to get a chance to see the face-off between PSG and Inter Milan.

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The German arena, home to Bayern Munich, will be hosting the final with fans itching to see the end of this season’s knockouts. Whether you’re backing Inter, supporting PSG or have just secured a seat to enjoy the pinnacle of the season, you’re going to want to stay in the best place once it’s all said and done.

If you’re hunting down accommodation options for the Champions League final this May, get your hands on your bookings early. Don’t panic, because we’ve got everything you need to know from the best neighbourhoods to budget options and accommodation close to Munich city centre.

Where can I stay in Munich for the Champions League final?

Search for the best places to stay in Munich for the Champions League final in the heart of the city centre. You’ll be able to find the best hotels, apartments and accommodation in the areas around the Allianz Arena with the interactive map below.

What’s the best neighbourhood to stay near the Allianz Arena?

With the arena for the final around a 20 to 30 minutes journey from the city centre, there are tons of neighbourhoods to explore and stay in and around the Munich Football Arena.

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Look to areas between the city and the Allianz Arena, like Schwabing, if you don’t want to commute too far before and after the game. Not too keen on the city centre? Go for Garching, just north of the stadium. Glockenbach and Maxvorstadt also offer good pre-match energy and are near transport links to get you in and out of the city easily.

If you want to make the most of your stay or can’t find somewhere near the arena, you might want to check out nearby cities like Freising, Dachau or Augsburg which are all under an hour's train journey to Munich. Just hop on U-Bahn from the city centre to Fröttmaning station and you’ll be able to easily make your way to the stadium.

How do I get from Munich airport to the city centre?

Most visitors to the German city access the city from the airport by taking the train, but you can also take an express bus or a taxi easily from Munich Airport. The most convenient ways to transport in include:

  • S-Bahn (train): Take the S1 or S8 train from the airport terminals to Marienplatz (city train station). It takes around 40 minutes and runs approximately every 10 minutes.
  • Lufthansa Express Bus: Jump on this bus from the airport to Munich Central Station (Hauptbahnhof). It takes around 45 minutes and runs every 20 minutes from the airport bus station.
  • Taxi or Uber: Easily booked from the airport, you can jump in a cab to make the journey easy. This will take around 35 minutes to get into the city centre, but will cost you around €70-90.

How to buy Champions League final 2025 tickets

Trying to secure those must-have Champions League Final tickets? The respective clubs and UEFA had 64,500 seats on offer through the official ticket portals. These platforms typically have application ballot systems due to the high demand for the final.

If you haven’t managed to get your hands on any tickets, second-hand ticket retailers can be a good bet to get some last-minute tickets. Look to leading retailers like StubHub to get a chance to grab a seat at the final.

Buy UEFA Champions League Final tickets on StubHub
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Frequently asked questions

Absolutely, especially if you book to stay in the more central neighbourhoods around the city. Whilst there are easy transport links like the U-Bahn (subway), S-Bahn (trains), trams and buses, once you’re in the city it’s extremely easy to walk from spot to spot.  

You’ll find that Munich is a great city to explore safely, especially with the buzz of the Champions League final on the horizon. The heart of the city lies in Marienplatz, where you’ll find the historical and cultural areas to explore and the surrounding neighbourhoods are all made for tourists, locals and football fans alike. 

Areas south of the central station like Hauptbahnhof as well as more northern Schwabing have a reputation for being places that many approach for the nightlife, so you may want to avoid those areas if you’re not looking for a buzz to end the evening of football. 

Marienplatz and its pedestrian zones surrounding it are the main hub of the city bustle to explore if you want to enjoy the culture of Munich. Bordering the northern area of the city is Maxvordstadt, which is seen as the cultural hub of the city, whilst Schwabing is a more artistic quarter to check out. For sightseers looking for a more eclectic scene, check out Ludwigsvorstadt and keep your eyes peeled for Theresienwiese, the world-famous spot where Oktoberfest takes place every year.

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