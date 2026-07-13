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World Cup
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Book World Cup 2026 Tickets
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How to get FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets: Last-minute resale tickets, England vs Argentina, road to the Final & more

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Everything you need to know to secure those World Cup tickets, including where to buy, ticket prices and more

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has reached a point of absolute fever pitch, and the global scramble for World Cup tickets has officially broken all historical records. 

The bracket has already produced jaw-dropping spectacles: Norway stunned five-time champions Brazil in New York, while a ten-man England squad outlasted co-hosts Mexico 3-2 in an all-time classic thriller at the Azteca Stadium. Their reward? A locked-in, star-studded Quarterfinal blockbuster on Saturday, July 11, in Miami. 

Planning your tournament ticketing strategy takes careful research into official application windows and venue seat categories. While finalizing your tournament preparations, ensuring your sports gaming account is fully funded with bonus credits is a smart move. Visit our promo review to unlock top-tier rewards with our verified 1xbet promo code. We are officially in the thick of the dramatic Round of 16, where tournament dreams are forged and heavyweight giants are falling by the wayside.  

Meanwhile, France and Morocco have successfully booked their path to a high-stakes meeting in Boston today.

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Full schedule of upcoming World Cup 2026 fixtures

Date & KO TimeMatch DetailsLocationTickets
July 14, KO 7pm CDTSemi-Final 1: France vs SpainDallas Stadium, USABuy Tickets
July 15, KO 8pm EDTSemi-Final 2: England vs ArgentinaAtlanta Stadium, USABuy Tickets
July 18, KO 3pm EDT3rd Place Play-Off: France / Spain  vs England / ArgentinaMiami Stadium, USABuy Tickets
July 19, KO 3pm EDTWorld Cup Final: France / Spain  vs England / ArgentinaNew York New Jersey Stadium, USABuy Tickets

How to buy World Cup 2026 tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

  • The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.
  • The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.
  • Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

READ MORE: How to buy World Cup 2026 resale tickets: FIFA Official Resale, Mexico resale, information & more

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Can I buy World Cup 2026 resale tickets?

Yes. The FIFA Resale Marketplace is the official channel for secure exchanges and reopened on April 2. 

It is accessible via the ticket portal on the FIFA website for international, American, and Canadian residents.

Residents of Mexico should use the FIFA Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA), which also reopened to handle local resale transactions under official safeguards.

Secondary marketplaces like StubHub remain a popular and viable option for fans looking for specific seating blocks or entry to the most red-hot fixtures of the tournament. 

Make sure to check the T&Cs of the website you're buying from.

How much are FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets?

FIFA previously announced that with dynamic pricing in place, tickets can start as low as $60 for early group-stage matches, but may rise to over $10,000 for the Final. 

Prices are likely to fluctuate throughout the various ticket release/sales phases. 

Estimates are shown below:

StageTicket price range
Group Stage (excl. host nations)$60 - $620
Group Stage (US, Canada & Mexico matches) $75 - $2,735
Round of 32$105 - $750
Round of 16$170 - $980 
Quarter-finals $275 - $1,775
Semi-finals $420 - $3,295
Final$2,030 - $10,875

What is the FIFA variable pricing?

FIFA’s ticketing approach aligns with trends across various sports and entertainment sectors, where prices fluctuate to optimize sales and attendance. 

FIFA applies variable pricing (along with dynamic pricing) for the World Cup 2026 ticket process, which means prices can fluctuate throughout the various sales phases based on a review of demand and availability for each match.

Ticket prices are subject to change at any moment, which offers more flexibility in navigating potential unforeseen developments. 

With FIFA’s World Cup 2026 variable pricing, prices are set flexibly before tickets are offered at each sales phase. However, dynamic pricing will take effect once a sales phase is opened.

Which teams have qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026?

A total of 211 teams embarked on the journey to the 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup, with all 48 national team spots now officially filled. This includes the three host nations - Canada, Mexico, and the United States -who qualified automatically.

The final field for the FIFA World Cup 2026 is as follows:

  • AFC (Asia): Australia, Iran, Iraq, Japan, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Uzbekistan
  • CAF (Africa): Algeria, Cape Verde, Congo DR, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa, Tunisia
  • CONCACAF (North/Central America & Caribbean): Canada, Curacao, Haiti, Mexico, Panama, United States
  • CONMEBOL (South America): Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay
  • OFC (Oceania): New Zealand
  • UEFA (Europe): Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Czechia, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Scotland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Türkiye

The qualification process concluded on March 31, 2026, with the final intercontinental and European playoff winners securing their places in the expanded 12-group tournament set to begin this June.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

Back in June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). 

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States. 

104 matches will be played over 34 days across North America. 

For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations. 

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

  • Canada: Toronto and Vancouver
  • Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey
  • United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Seattle

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Frequently asked questions

Brazil have won the World Cup five times, more than any other country. They first lifted the trophy in 1958, before successfully defending their title four years later. They then made it three in 1970, while also emerging victorious in 1994 and 2002 to show what they're made of.

The most recent edition of the World Cup, which took place in Qatar in 2022, featured 32 teams. However, from the upcoming edition in 2026, as many as 48 teams will be contesting for the ultimate prize in international football. The number of teams that will be featuring has almost quadrupled since the inaugural edition in 1930, which hosted 13 teams.

Lionel Messi holds the record of making the most appearances in World Cups, having represented Argentina 26 times across five editions.

Germany's Miroslav Klose tops the all-time goalscoring charts in World Cups, having scored an incredible 16 goals in 24 games across four consecutive editions from 2002 to 2014.

Egyptian legend Essam El Hadary is the oldest player to have ever featured in a World Cup game. The goalkeeper was 45 years and 161 days old when he participated in Egypt's 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia at the 2018 World Cup.

Former Manchester United man Norman Whiteside is the youngest player ever to play a World Cup game. The midfielder was just 17 years and 41 days old when he featured for Northern Ireland in a game against Yugoslavia at the 1982 World Cup.

Pele, Diego Maradona, Zinedine Zidane, Gerd Muller, Roberto Baggio, Ronaldo, Romario, Eusebio, Johan Cruyff, David Villa, Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo among others are some of the biggest legends in footballing history who have graced the pitch during World Cups.

The likes of Didier Deschamps, Franz Beckenbauer, Luiz Felipe Scolari, Vicente del Bosque, Vittorio Pozzo, Louis van Gaal, Sven-Goran Eriksson, and Ivica Osim are some of the most accomplished individuals to have managed at the World Cup finals.

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