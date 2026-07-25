Cape Verde coach Pedro Leitao "Boavista" is closing in on the manager's job at Morocco's Renaissance Berkane.

The Moroccan side have been without a boss since Tunisia's Mouine Chaabani left to take charge of his national team.

Renaissance Berkane will compete in the CAF Champions League after finishing runners-up in the Moroccan Pro League behind champions Maghreb Fez.

According to "Radio Mars", talks between Renaissance Berkane and Boavista have reached an advanced stage.

Sources told the outlet exclusively that the two parties are in the final stages, with a near-decisive agreement struck on the terms of the contract. Only a few administrative details remain to be ironed out.

His deal with Renaissance Berkane is expected to run until the summer of 2028.

Cape Verde impressed under Boavista at the 2026 World Cup finals, reaching the round of 32 before Argentina edged them out.