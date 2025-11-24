How to watch today's Manchester United vs Everton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier League Matchday 12 action wraps up under the lights on Monday night, with Manchester United welcoming Everton to Old Trafford.

Manchester United vs Everton kick-off time

Date Monday, November 24, 2025 Kick-off Time 8 pm GMT / 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT Venue Old Trafford Location Manchester, England

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT / 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT on Monday, November 24, 2025.

How to watch Manchester United vs Everton online in the US - TV channels & live streams

The Red Devils head into the post-international break stretch looking like a side finally finding its stride. After spending much of the early season languishing in the bottom half, United have pieced together a five-game unbeaten run that nudged them up to seventh before the weekend kicked off. Even so, there's still room for improvement. Back-to-back stalemates before the pause halted their push toward the top five and served as a reminder that the job is far from done.

Everton, meanwhile, arrive with a familiar mix of promise and frustration. David Moyes has assembled a squad brimming with attacking talent, but the Toffees have struggled to build any real chemistry, leaving them stuck in the lower reaches of the table. Still, there's a flicker of momentum. Their last league outing ended in victory, stretching their modest unbeaten streak to two and giving them something to cling to as they head into one of the division's toughest away trips.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Manchester United vs Everton.

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Universo and USA Network.

Watch and live stream Manchester United vs Everton worldwide

In the United Kingdom (UK) and the Republic of Ireland, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier Leagueand Sky Sports Main Event, with streaming options available on NOW TV and Sky Go UK.

In Canada, DAZN and Fubo will show the game, while Jio+Hotstar holds the broadcasting rights to every Premier League game in India.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Watch highlights of the Manchester United vs Everton

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Premier League matchup between Manchester United and Everton will be available on GOAL's LIVE Match Centre, X account (formerly Twitter), while extended highlights will drop on both clubs' official YouTube channels once the dust settles.

Supporters can catch all the highlights on Match of the Day in the UK, which airs at 10:50 pm BST on BBC One this Sunday night, with a rerun scheduled for 7:30 am BST the following morning.

