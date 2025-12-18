Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to square off with the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Dec. 20, at Northwest Stadium as part of the NFL’s Week 16 slate.

Philadelphia reached its bye week sitting at 6-2, with their only stumbles coming against the Broncos and Giants. Outside of those setbacks, the Eagles rattled off victories over the Cowboys, Chiefs, Chargers, Buccaneers, Vikings, and Giants. They followed the break with back-to-back wins against Green Bay and Detroit, but momentum stalled with losses to the Cowboys, Bears, and Chargers. Through 13 games, that rollercoaster left the Eagles at 8-5 overall.

Washington’s season has taken a tougher path. The Commanders opened 3-2, knocking off the Giants, Raiders, and Chargers while falling to the Packers and Falcons. From there, things unraveled, as a long skid carried them into their bye after losses to the Bears, Cowboys, Chiefs, Seahawks, Lions, and Dolphins. Defeats against Denver and Minnesota after the break extended the slide, leaving Washington at 3-10 through 13 contests.

Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles kick-off time

The Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles play on Saturday, December 20, 2025, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, in the NFL Week 16 schedule, with kick-off slated for 5:00 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Washington Commanders team news

Washington’s season has unraveled in frustrating fashion, largely due to the absence of quarterback Jayden Daniels. The rookie signal-caller has battled multiple injuries, with his latest elbow issue officially ending his season. That leaves veteran Marcus Mariota to take the reins this weekend. Mariota delivered a serviceable outing in last week’s 29–21 win over the Giants, completing 10 of 19 passes for 211 yards. Jacory Croskey-Merritt carried the load on the ground, churning out 96 yards on 18 attempts.

Daniels is officially ruled out, while Washington is also monitoring several key contributors. Left tackle Laremy Tunsil (oblique), running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (groin), defensive tackle Eddie Goldman (concussion), defensive end Drake Jackson (knee), cornerback Jonathan Jones (undisclosed), and tight end Colson Yankoff (ankle) are all questionable. Wide receiver Noah Brown (rib) has been placed on injured reserve and will not play.

Commanders Injury Report: Eddie Goldman – questionable , Laremy Tunsil – questionable , Colson Yankoff – questionable , Noah Brown – questionable , Darius Rush – questionable

Philadelphia Eagles team news

Philadelphia appeared to rediscover its edge last week, steamrolling a struggling Las Vegas side 31–0 in a one-sided affair. The Eagles’ defense was downright ruthless, suffocating the Raiders to a jaw-dropping 75 total yards on just 42 offensive snaps. It was one of those afternoons where nothing worked for Vegas, and it showed.

Offensively, Jalen Hurts was sharp, tossing three touchdown passes, two of them finding Dallas Goedert in the end zone. Still, it was the defensive dominance that stole the spotlight. Philadelphia racked up four sacks on Kenny Pickett, slammed the door on third downs by holding Las Vegas to a miserable 3-for-13, and flat-out erased them from the stat sheet. Seventy-five yards. That’s it. Brutal.

As for the injury report, right tackle Lane Johnson (foot) and defensive end Jalen Carter (shoulder) are both listed as questionable for Saturday. Offensive tackle Cameron Williams (shoulder) could return as well, as he’s eligible to be activated from injured reserve.

Eagles Injury Report: Joshua Uche – questionable , Mac McWilliams – questionable , Lane Johnson – questionable , AJ Dillon – questionable , Jalen Carter – questionable

Watch and live stream Commanders vs Eagles in the USA

The Commanders vs Eagles game in Week 16 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live exclusively on FOX. Fans in the local markets will still be able to catch the coverage onFubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Commanders vs Eagles worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Commanders vs Eagles tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

Commanders vs Eagles Fantasy Football

With A.J. Brown reestablishing himself as a true alpha alongside DeVonta Smith, Jalen Hurts looks primed for another productive fantasy outing. Even while logging just 75 percent of the snaps in last week’s runaway win, Hurts still tossed three touchdown passes without an interception and added 39 rushing yards on seven carries. If he continues to lean into his mobility, he could quickly remind everyone why he belongs in the elite tier of fantasy quarterbacks.

Saquon Barkley is lining up as a rock-solid RB1 for Week 16, thanks to a noticeable rise in workload and efficiency paired with a dream matchup against Washington’s leaky run defense. Back-to-back games with 20-plus touches and RB1 finishes, along with his return to practice after briefly dealing with a stinger, suggest both his health and role are in a great place.

Brown also has history working in his favor. In two meetings with the Commanders last season, he piled up 23 targets, 13 catches, 162 yards and a touchdown. With so many mouths to feed in Philadelphia, it’s never easy to predict who cashes in each week, but Brown has a strong case to deliver again in Week 15. Meanwhile, DeVonta Smith carries an encouraging outlook heading into Week 16, buoyed by a friendly matchup and the expectation of more passing volume.

On the Washington side, Marcus Mariota isn’t exactly generating buzz, but he’s viewed as a serviceable stopgap for fantasy managers in a pinch—especially for those scrambling to replace Patrick Mahomes. Mariota has made seven starts this season and has cracked the top 10 at the position three times, making him a viable superflex option. The upcoming slate is mixed, with two tough games against the Eagles followed by a softer landing versus the Cowboys.

Jeremy McNichols stepped in as Washington’s backup running back after Chris Rodriguez was ruled out just before kickoff, but even if Rodriguez misses additional time, McNichols remains well off the fantasy radar.

As for Terry McLaurin, he delivered the highlight of the day with a 51-yard touchdown grab from Mariota. He continues to profile as a high-upside WR3 with low-end WR2 appeal for the rest of the season, capable of swinging a matchup when the big play shows up.

Commanders vs Eagles Game Predictions

Let’s not get ahead of ourselves and declare the Philadelphia Eagles offense fully fixed just because it dropped 31 points on Las Vegas. Still, with Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and A.J. Brown all capable of tilting the field, this unit is well-positioned to feast on a Washington defense that has been bleeding production. Over the past nine games, the Commanders have surrendered 30.4 points and nearly 400 total yards per contest, while allowing 6.5 yards per snap. Washington should find its way onto the scoreboard, but this shapes up as another comfortable Eagles victory, with Philadelphia pulling away by multiple touchdowns.

Commanders vs Eagles Betting Odds

Spread

Eagles -6 (-110)

Commanders +6 (-110)

Moneyline

Eagles: -275

Commanders: +225

Total

45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Form

WAS - Form All New York Giants 21 - 29 Washington Commanders W

Minnesota Vikings 31 - 0 Washington Commanders D

Washington Commanders 26 - 27 Denver Broncos L

Miami Dolphins 16 - 13 Washington Commanders L

Washington Commanders 22 - 44 Detroit Lions L PHI - Form All Philadelphia Eagles 31 - 0 Las Vegas Raiders D

Los Angeles Chargers 22 - 19 Philadelphia Eagles L

Philadelphia Eagles 15 - 24 Chicago Bears L

Dallas Cowboys 24 - 21 Philadelphia Eagles L

Philadelphia Eagles 16 - 9 Detroit Lions W

Head-to-Head Record

WAS Last 5 matches PHI 1 Win 0 Draws 4 Wins Philadelphia Eagles 55 - 23 Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders 36 - 33 Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles 26 - 18 Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders 31 - 38 Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles 34 - 31 Washington Commanders

