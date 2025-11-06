Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Detroit Lions head to Northwest Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 9, to face the Washington Commanders in a Week 10 matchup.

Washington is coming off its fourth consecutive loss, but the scoreboard wasn’t the toughest blow. The injury to Jayden Daniels stung the most. The Commanders also saw Luke McCaffrey and Marshon Lattimore go down, adding even more strain to a roster already stretched thin.

Now they return home to face a Detroit team that is hungry and irritated after falling to the Vikings. Washington did beat the Lions in last year’s postseason, but the circumstances could not be more different this time around.

This season has been a roller coaster for the Commanders. After reaching the NFC title game last January, expectations were sky-high, yet the results have not matched the hype. They have never found their footing, bouncing from wins to losses before sliding into this current four-game slump. Injuries have played a role, but the execution and consistency simply have not been there.

Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions kick-off time

NFL Northwest Stadium

The Commanders and Lions will meet in Week 10 of the NFL season at Northwest Stadium in Summerfield, Maryland, on Sunday, November 9, 2025, starting at 4:25 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions lineups WAS - Line up 67 Nick Allegretti

23 Trey Amos

87 John Bates

57 Nick Bellore

63 Tyler Biadasz

13 Treylon Burks

35 Percy Butler

12 Robbie Chosen

74 Brandon Coleman

72 Josh Conerly Jr.

76 Samuel Cosmi

22 Jacory Croskey-Merritt

98 Sheldon Day

86 Zach Ertz

16 Matt Gay

97 Eddie Goldman

34 Antonio Hamilton Sr.

6 Noah Igbinoghene

14 Josh Johnson

31 Jonathan Jones

51 Ale Kaho

99 Javon Kinlaw

83 Jaylin Lane

4 Frankie Luvu

58 Jordan Magee

8 Marcus Mariota

20 Quan Martin

55 Jake Martin

26 Jeremy McNichols

24 Von Miller

19 Chris Moore

95 Jer'Zhan Newton

69 Tyler Ott

18 Tyler Owens

75 Chris Paul

94 Daron Payne

39 Jeremy Reaves

36 Christopher Rodriguez Jr.

— Mike Sainristil

1 Deebo Samuel

25 Darnell Savage Jr.

82 Ben Sinnott

52 Preston Smith

78 Laremy Tunsil

54 Bobby Wagner

10 Tress Way

71 Andrew Wylie

80 Colson Yankoff Substitutes DET - Line up 8 Kyle Allen

34 Alex Anzalone

6 Terrion Arnold

74 Kayode Awosika

55 Derrick Barnes

39 Jake Bates

32 Brian Branch

46 Jack Campbell

57 Trystan Colon-Castillo

68 Taylor Decker

82 Ross Dwelley

3 Jack Fox

— Jahmyr Gibbs

60 Graham Glasgow

16 Jared Goff

12 Thomas Harper

49 Hogan Hatten

97 Aidan Hutchinson

78 Tyler Lacy

87 Sam Laporta

51 Roy Lopez

19 Dominic Lovett

29 Avonte Maddox

27 Arthur Maulet

54 Alim McNeill

5 David Montgomery

96 Al-Quadin Muhammad

62 Michael Niese

53 Trevor Nowaske

69 Tate Ratledge

11 Kalif Raymond

98 D.J. Reader

13 Craig Reynolds

21 Amik Robertson

58 Penei Sewell

70 Dan Skipper

14 Amon-Ra St.Brown

15 Grant Stuard

42 Ty Summers

18 Isaac TeSlaa

2 Daniel Thomas

33 Sione Vaki

99 Tyrus Wheat

38 Nick Whiteside

1 Jameson Williams

91 Tyleik Williams

89 Brock Wright

23 Rock Ya-Sin Substitutes

Washington Commanders team news

Injuries have been the story in Washington this season, hitting one position group after another. The offense took the first punch. Then the setbacks spread to the defense. Jayden Daniels appeared in six games and showed real growth. He threw for 1,184 yards with eight touchdowns and only two picks. He also was their second-leading rusher with 262 yards and two scores. Now he’s sidelined. Backup Marcus Mariota has stepped in and the results have been uneven. He has 639 passing yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions. He has added 122 yards and one score with his legs, but the offense hasn’t found the same spark.

The ground game has tried to steady things. Jacory Croskey-Merritt stepped into the lead role when Austin Ekeler went down and Brian Robinson Jr. was moved. Croskey-Merritt leads the team with 440 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He’s averaging a strong 4.7 yards per carry and has been one of the few consistent pieces.

The receiving corps has been shuffled from week to week. Terry McLaurin has only suited up for four games due to injury. That pushed Deebo Samuel into the No. 1 role. Samuel leads the team with 367 yards, 42 catches, and three touchdowns. Zach Ertz has remained a steady outlet for either quarterback. He has 31 receptions for 291 yards and a team-high four receiving touchdowns.

On defense, the front seven has actually held its own. Dorance Armstrong Jr. leads the team with 5.5 sacks. Von Miller has chipped in with four of his own. In the secondary, Mike Sainristil has stood out with three interceptions. He also had seven pass breakups, tied with Marshon Lattimore before Lattimore landed on injured reserve.

Getty Images

Detroit Lions team news

Detroit’s most recent game came in a tight 27-24 loss to Minnesota. The Lions managed to put points on the board in each quarter, but the defense also struggled to get stops. Jared Goff finished 25 of 37 for 284 yards and two touchdowns. David Montgomery led the rushing attack with 40 yards and a score on 11 carries. Amon-Ra St. Brown continued to be the top option in the passing game with nine catches for 97 yards.

There are several injury notes heading into this week. Craig Reynolds (hamstring), Kerby Joseph (knee), Penei Sewell (lower body), Taylor Decker (knee) and Terrion Arnold (back) are all questionable. Miles Frazier has been ruled out.

Getty Images

Watch and live stream Commanders vs Lions in the USA

The Commanders vs Lions game in Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live nationally on FOX. Fans can catch the coverage onFubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Commanders vs Lions worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Commanders vs Lions tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers, $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

READ MORE: NFL 2025 Tickets: Prices, deals, season tickets & membership information

Commanders vs Lions Fantasy Football

Jared Goff (18.3 projected fpts) has quietly kept this Detroit offense rolling. He has accounted for multiple touchdowns in four of his past five outings and remains in full command of the passing game. The 31-year-old heads into Week 10 looking to right the ship against a Washington defense that has struggled to slow anyone through the air.

The Vikings bottled up Jahmyr Gibbs (18.3 projected fpts) last week, holding him to just 25 rushing yards on nine attempts and only three yards as a receiver. It was a far cry from his explosive performance the week prior when he piled up 136 rushing yards and 82 through the air against Tampa Bay. A rebound seems likely here. Washington is giving up 124.2 rushing yards per game, and Detroit should be in a position to control the pace, allowing Gibbs to get back to work.

David Montgomery has had a tougher time finding rhythm recently, punching in touchdowns in only two of his past five games. He remains more of a boom-or-bust play this week, though a favorable game script could help his fantasy outlook.

Go ahead and lock in Amon-Ra St. Brown as a high-end option again. Detroit looked flat coming out of its bye and was knocked off by Minnesota, but ARSB remained the steady heartbeat of the offense. He hauled in nine catches for 97 yards and continues to produce regardless of matchup. He has topped 70 yards in six of his eight games and already has seven touchdowns. You start him every week.

With Jayden Daniels sidelined by an arm injury, Marcus Mariota (15.8 projected fpts) entered late but never attempted a pass with the game already out of hand. If he gets the nod this week, he sits on the QB2 fringe due to his rushing ability.

Deebo Samuel Sr. handled his versatile role once again, catching 5 of 6 targets for 41 yards and adding a short run. His target share remains strong, although a quarterback switch might limit scoring chances near the goal line. He did appear more comfortable physically after clearing the injury report, which is a positive sign moving forward.

Commanders vs Lions Game Predictions

The Washington Commanders enter this matchup without a pass rush, without reliable targets in the passing game, and without Jayden Daniels steering the offense. To make matters worse, their already shaky secondary just lost Marshon Lattimore for the year, leaving them even more exposed on the back end.

Across the field, the Detroit Lions are coming off a frustrating loss at home to Minnesota and will be eager to make a statement. Expect Dan Campbell and his group to put their foot on the gas early. This one has all the makings of a blowout, and it could turn lopsided in a hurry.

Commanders vs Lions Betting Odds

Spread

Lions -8.5 (-110)

Commanders +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Lions: -520

Commanders: +390

Total

49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Form

WAS - Form All Washington Commanders 14 - 38 Seattle Seahawks L

Kansas City Chiefs 28 - 7 Washington Commanders L

Dallas Cowboys 44 - 22 Washington Commanders L

Washington Commanders 24 - 25 Chicago Bears L

Los Angeles Chargers 10 - 27 Washington Commanders W DET - Form All Detroit Lions 24 - 27 Minnesota Vikings L

Detroit Lions 24 - 9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers W

Kansas City Chiefs 30 - 17 Detroit Lions L

Cincinnati Bengals 24 - 37 Detroit Lions W

Detroit Lions 34 - 10 Cleveland Browns W

Head-to-Head Record

WAS Last 5 matches DET 2 Wins 0 Draws 3 Wins Detroit Lions 31 - 45 Washington Commanders

Detroit Lions 36 - 27 Washington Commanders

Detroit Lions 30 - 27 Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders 19 - 16 Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions 20 - 17 Washington Commanders

Useful links