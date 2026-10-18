Video: Madueke ends his City Ground nightmare with a long-awaited goal

Noni Madueke broke the deadlock at the City Ground on Sunday, putting Arsenal ahead against Nottingham Forest in the seventh round of the Premier League.

Declan Rice supplied the pass on 80 minutes and the winger did the rest, finding the Forest net to end a long run of efforts at the ground that had come to nothing.









Statistics network "Squawka" seized on the goal, noting that games at the City Ground over the past three seasons had produced 57 shots without a single one going in. Madueke ended that.







