Barcelona's German forward Karim Adeyemi found himself in an amusing situation after the clash with Rayo Vallecano. Ordered to carry out extra training once the match had finished, he strolled onto the pitch wearing slippers instead of football boots, and the television cameras caught every second of it.

The "DAZN" footage tells the story. Adeyemi, aged 25, headed towards fitness coach Pepe Conde to join the extra session laid on for substitutes and those short of minutes, but the coach quickly clocked that the German forward had turned up in the wrong footwear.

Conde gave Adeyemi a mild telling-off and sent him back to the dressing room to put on his boots so he could train properly and safely.

Gerard Martín and Eric García watched the whole thing unfold. Adeyemi and the fitness coach shared a brief word, then the player dashed off to the changing room to follow Conde's instructions.

The fix took only a few minutes. Adeyemi came back out in his boots and slotted into the training programme with his teammates without any further trouble.

Barcelona lay on these extra sessions as part of a physical programme they run after matches, aimed at players who did not feature or saw limited minutes. The idea is to keep them sharp and make up for the workload their teammates racked up during the game.