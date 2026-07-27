FIFA have named Cape Verde's Sidny Lopes Cabral the scorer of the best goal at the 2026 World Cup, for his strike against Argentina in the round of 32.

Cabral danced past Argentine star Alexis Mac Allister before curling the ball into the top corner of Emiliano Martinez's net. It levelled the tie at 2-2, though Lionel Messi's team-mates went on to win 3-2 in extra time.

The goal claimed the "Hyundai" award for best of the tournament through a fan vote, FIFA confirmed on its official website. It saw off two stunning efforts, from Uzbekistan's Eldor Shomurodov against the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Haiti's Wilson Isidor against Morocco, which finished second and third.

Also among the beaten finalists were Kylian Mbappe's goal against Senegal, Lionel Messi's against Algeria, Julian Alvarez's against Switzerland and Ferran Torres's decisive strike in the final against Argentina.

Cape Verde made their World Cup debut in 2026 and battled through the group stage, before bowing out to Argentina in the round of 32.

Spain, meanwhile, were crowned world champions for the second time in their history. They beat Argentina 1-0 in a final that ran to two periods of extra time.







