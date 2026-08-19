Video: after the official announcement, Silva sends a special message to Real Madrid fans

Portugal's Bernardo Silva has sent his first message to the fans of the Spanish giants, revealing his delight at joining the club and his eagerness to meet the Los Blancos faithful at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Real Madrid unveiled Silva at midday on Wednesday. In a message shared across the club's official social media accounts, the Portuguese said: "Hello, Madridista! I'm very happy to be here. Thank you so much for your support."

He added: "I hope to meet you all soon at the Bernabéu. See you there."









The move opens a new chapter in Silva's career. He made his name over the past years at Manchester City, playing a key role in the English side's midfield thanks to his ability to create chances, move between the lines and keep the ball under pressure.

Madrid are banking on the Portuguese's experience and technical quality to bring more creativity and dynamism to the middle of the park. The club want to bolster the squad and mount a serious challenge for every title on offer next season.

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