Venezia vs Inter Serie A preview

Serie A - Game Week 9 28 Oct 2026 - 13:30 Stadio Pierluigi Penzo

Comeback kings Inter look good to retain their Scudetto

Inter head to the Stadio Pierluigi Penzo to face rock-bottom Venezia buoyed by a late win over Fiorentina. Polish midfielder Zielinski slotted a 97th-minute penalty to secure a win over La Viola. Marcus Thuram scored the equaliser and then won the penalty, underlining how clutch he has become for the Nerazzurri in the absence of skipper and talisman Lautaro Martinez. Inter have won seven of eight matches in Serie A, with Lazio boasting an identical start. Inter have conceded first in four of their seven wins, highlighting their ability to face adversity and get back into games.

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Venezia prepare for the toughest test in Italy

A 1-0 win over Napoli proved to be a false dawn for rock-bottom Venezia, who followed it with a 1-0 defeat to Genoa, keeping them at the foot of the table with just three points from a possible 24. Nigerian striker Akor Adams, signed from Sevilla, has been a rare bright spot for Venezia. If they are to get anything out of this fixture, they'll likely need a big performance from the 26-year-old.

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Key stats

Inter have won all five meetings with Venezia by an 11-2 aggregate scoreline.

Inter average 2.9 goals per Serie A game this term.

Venezia have failed to score in four of their eight league outings this term.

Team news & squads

Davide Nicola is without Bartol Franjic, Andrea Adorante, and Marin Sverko through injury. The projected XI sees Filip Stankovic in goal, with Juan Jesus, Redouane Halhal, Matias Moreno, Antoine Hainaut, and Ridgeciano Haps forming the defensive line. Kike Perez, Simon Sohm, and Toma Basic are expected in midfield, with Akor Adams and John Yeboah leading the attack.

Cristian Chivu continues to manage a lengthy injury list, with Lautaro Martinez, John Stones, Luis Henrique, Benjamin Pavard, and Curtis Jones all unavailable. Despite those absences, Inter's projected XI remains formidable: Ivan Provedel in goal, Alessandro Bastoni, Manuel Akanji, and Yann Aurel Bisseck in defence, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Andy Diouf, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, and Carlos Augusto through midfield, and Marcus Thuram partnered by Francesco Pio Esposito up front.

Form

Venezia head into this fixture with two wins and three defeats from their last five matches, scoring three goals and conceding nine. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 loss to Genoa in Serie A, which followed a memorable 1-0 win over Napoli the week before — a result that showed the lagunari are capable of causing problems for any side in the division.

Inter arrive with four wins and one defeat across their last five games, finding the net nine times and conceding eight. The most recent result was that 2-1 comeback win over Fiorentina, which came after a 1-0 Champions League victory over Shakhtar Donetsk. Their only defeat in this run was a 3-4 loss to Club Brugge in Europe. In Serie A alone, the Nerazzurri have won their last three consecutive matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Coppa Italia on 3 December 2025, when Inter won 5-1 at home. Before that, Venezia hosted Inter in Serie A in January 2025, with the Nerazzurri winning 1-0 at the Penzo. Across the five most recent head-to-head fixtures, Inter have won four times and Venezia once, with the home side's sole victory coming in a friendly against Rapid Wien — not a competitive meeting. Inter's dominance in this matchup is clear.