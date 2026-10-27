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Serie A
team-logoVenezia
Stadio Pierluigi Penzo
team-logoInter
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Venezia vs Inter Serie A preview: All you need to know

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AC Milan vs Inter
AC Milan
Inter
Serie A
Venezia vs Inter
Venezia
M. Thuram

Venezia vs Inter Serie A preview

crest
Serie A - Game Week 9
Stadio Pierluigi Penzo

Comeback kings Inter look good to retain their Scudetto

Inter head to the Stadio Pierluigi Penzo to face rock-bottom Venezia buoyed by a late win over Fiorentina. Polish midfielder Zielinski slotted a 97th-minute penalty to secure a win over La Viola. Marcus Thuram scored the equaliser and then won the penalty, underlining how clutch he has become for the Nerazzurri in the absence of skipper and talisman Lautaro Martinez. Inter have won seven of eight matches in Serie A, with Lazio boasting an identical start. Inter have conceded first in four of their seven wins, highlighting their ability to face adversity and get back into games.

FC Internazionale v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images

Venezia prepare for the toughest test in Italy

A 1-0 win over Napoli proved to be a false dawn for rock-bottom Venezia, who followed it with a 1-0 defeat to Genoa, keeping them at the foot of the table with just three points from a possible 24. Nigerian striker Akor Adams, signed from Sevilla, has been a rare bright spot for Venezia. If they are to get anything out of this fixture, they'll likely need a big performance from the 26-year-old.

Genoa CFC v Venezia FC - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images

Key stats

  • Inter have won all five meetings with Venezia by an 11-2 aggregate scoreline.
  • Inter average 2.9 goals per Serie A game this term.
  • Venezia have failed to score in four of their eight league outings this term.

Team news & squads

Venezia vs Inter Probable lineups

3-5-2
Venezia crest
Venezia
VEN
page.match.formation.title
Inter crest
Inter
INT
3-5-2
F. StankovicF. StankovicJ. JesusJ. JesusR. HalhalR. HalhalM. MorenoM. MorenoA. HainautA. HainautK. PerezK. PerezS. SohmS. SohmT. BasicT. BasicR. HapsR. HapsA. AdamsA. AdamsJ. YeboahJ. YeboahI. ProvedelI. ProvedelA. BastoniA. BastoniM. AkanjiM. AkanjiY. BisseckY. BisseckH. MkhitaryanH. MkhitaryanA. DioufA. DioufN. BarellaN. BarellaH. CalhanogluH. CalhanogluC. AugustoC. AugustoM. ThuramM. ThuramF. EspositoF. Esposito
Inter crest
Inter
INT
3-5-2
Venezia

Starting XI

Inter

Manager

  • D. Nicola
  • C. Chivu

Davide Nicola is without Bartol Franjic, Andrea Adorante, and Marin Sverko through injury. The projected XI sees Filip Stankovic in goal, with Juan Jesus, Redouane Halhal, Matias Moreno, Antoine Hainaut, and Ridgeciano Haps forming the defensive line. Kike Perez, Simon Sohm, and Toma Basic are expected in midfield, with Akor Adams and John Yeboah leading the attack.

Cristian Chivu continues to manage a lengthy injury list, with Lautaro Martinez, John Stones, Luis Henrique, Benjamin Pavard, and Curtis Jones all unavailable. Despite those absences, Inter's projected XI remains formidable: Ivan Provedel in goal, Alessandro Bastoni, Manuel Akanji, and Yann Aurel Bisseck in defence, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Andy Diouf, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, and Carlos Augusto through midfield, and Marcus Thuram partnered by Francesco Pio Esposito up front.

Form

VEN

VEN - Form

LAZ
L0-2
RAP
W1-0
ATA
L3-1
NAP
W1-0
GEN
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5
INT

INT - Form

PAR
W3-0
CLB
L3-4
BOL
W1-3
SHK
W1-0
FIO
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Venezia head into this fixture with two wins and three defeats from their last five matches, scoring three goals and conceding nine. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 loss to Genoa in Serie A, which followed a memorable 1-0 win over Napoli the week before — a result that showed the lagunari are capable of causing problems for any side in the division.

Inter arrive with four wins and one defeat across their last five games, finding the net nine times and conceding eight. The most recent result was that 2-1 comeback win over Fiorentina, which came after a 1-0 Champions League victory over Shakhtar Donetsk. Their only defeat in this run was a 3-4 loss to Club Brugge in Europe. In Serie A alone, the Nerazzurri have won their last three consecutive matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

VeneziaDrawInter
0
0
5
Coppa Italia
Inter badge
Inter
INT
5
Venezia badge
Venezia
VEN
1
FT
Serie A
Venezia badge
Venezia
VEN
0
Inter badge
Inter
INT
1
FT
Serie A
Inter badge
Inter
INT
1
Venezia badge
Venezia
VEN
0
FT
Serie A
Inter badge
Inter
INT
2
Venezia badge
Venezia
VEN
1
FT
Serie A
Venezia badge
Venezia
VEN
0
Inter badge
Inter
INT
2
FT
2Goals Scored11
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Coppa Italia on 3 December 2025, when Inter won 5-1 at home. Before that, Venezia hosted Inter in Serie A in January 2025, with the Nerazzurri winning 1-0 at the Penzo. Across the five most recent head-to-head fixtures, Inter have won four times and Venezia once, with the home side's sole victory coming in a friendly against Rapid Wien — not a competitive meeting. Inter's dominance in this matchup is clear.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
InterInterINT
87102310+1322
W
W
W
D
W
2
LazioLazioLAZ
8710165+1122
W
W
W
W
D
3
RomaRomaROM
8530196+1318
D
W
D
D
W
4
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
8530167+918
W
W
D
W
D
5
ComoComoCOM
8521147+717
W
W
D
L
W
6
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
84221713+414
D
W
L
W
D
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
8422118+314
W
L
D
W
L
8
TorinoTorinoTOR
84131311+213
W
W
W
D
L
9
CagliariCagliariCGL
841369-313
L
L
D
W
W
10
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
83231310+311
D
L
W
D
W
11
AtalantaAtalantaATA
83141415-110
D
L
W
L
L
12
LecceLecceLEC
8305914-59
L
W
L
L
W
13
BolognaBolognaBOL
8224810-28
W
L
W
D
L
14
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
82241216-48
L
L
D
L
W
15
MonzaMonzaMON
82151518-37
L
W
L
W
L
16
GenoaGenoaGEN
8215613-77
W
L
W
L
D
17
UdineseUdineseUDI
8116918-94
L
L
L
L
L
18
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
8116919-104
L
L
L
D
W
19
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
8116515-104
L
L
L
W
L
20
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
8107617-113
L
W
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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