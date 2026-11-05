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LaLiga
team-logoValencia
Estadio Mestalla
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Celine Abrahams
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Valencia vs Real Madrid LaLiga preview: In-form Los Blancos test rebounding Los Che

Valencia vs Real Madrid
LaLiga
TV Guide & Streaming
Valencia
Real Madrid

Riding an irresistible seven-match winning streak across all competitions after conquering Athens in midweek, José Mourinho’s Los Blancos roll into Valencia aiming to turn up the title heat against a battle-tested Los Che side desperate to capitalise on their 1–0 derby breakthrough at Elche.

Valencia vs Real Madrid: Match details

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 12
Estadio Mestalla

Capital machine braves hostile Valencian territory

FBL-EUR-C1-AEK-REAL MADRIDGetty Images

Few fixtures in Spanish football carry the raw tension, emotional friction, and tactical spite of Real Madrid visiting Mestalla. José Mourinho’s men arrive in the Valencian community operating like a well-oiled juggernaut. Having blown the title race wide open by taking down Barcelona at Camp Nou and dismantling Racing Santander 3–0, Madrid navigated a tricky Champions League journey to Greece on Wednesday, edging AEK Athens 3–2 to lock in their seventh consecutive victory.

Elche CF v Valencia CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images

Yet Javier Aguirre's Valencia will view Saturday night as their definitive season-turning ambush. While Los Che have endured a gruelling autumn rooted near the relegation scrap, a gritty 1–0 away triumph over Elche on Sunday injected vital self-belief into a squad that regularly saves its most venomous displays for the capital giants.

Team news & squads

Valencia vs Real Madrid Probable lineups

4-4-2
Valencia crest
Valencia
VAL
Formation
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
4-2-3-1
S. DimitrievskiS. DimitrievskiPepeluPepeluC. TarregaC. TarregaJ. GayaJ. Gayateam-logoA. MartinezA. MayolA. MayolL. RiojaL. RiojaG. RodriguezG. RodriguezP. MaffeoP. MaffeoA. DanjumaA. DanjumaJ. GuerraJ. GuerraT. CourtoisT. CourtoisM. CucurellaM. CucurellaD. HuijsenD. HuijsenI. KonateI. KonateT. Alexander-ArnoldT. Alexander-ArnoldA. TchouameniA. TchouameniY. DiomandeY. DiomandeJ. BellinghamJ. BellinghamB. SilvaB. SilvaA. GulerA. GulerK. MbappeK. Mbappe
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
4-4-2
Valencia

Starting XI

Real Madrid

Manager

  • J. Aguirre
  • J. Mourinho

Form

VAL

VAL - Form

RSO
L2-3
SAN
D2-2
ATH
D0-0
VIL
L1-2
ELC
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
RMA

RMA - Form

SEV
W4-1
RBL
W4-1
BAR
W1-2
SAN
W0-3
AEK
W2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/5
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

ValenciaDrawReal Madrid
1
1
3
LaLiga
Valencia badge
Valencia
VAL
0
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
FT
LaLiga
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
4
Valencia badge
Valencia
VAL
0
FT
LaLiga
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
1
Valencia badge
Valencia
VAL
2
FT
LaLiga
Valencia badge
Valencia
VAL
1
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
FT
LaLiga
Valencia badge
Valencia
VAL
2
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
FT
5Goals Scored11
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored3/5

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
1110014612+3430
W
L
W
W
W
2
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
11911228+1428
W
W
W
W
W
3
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
119022810+1827
W
W
W
W
L
4
Real BetisReal BetisBET
117221815+323
W
D
L
W
D
5
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
116142020019
L
W
W
W
W
6
SevillaSevillaSEV
115241719-217
L
W
L
D
L
7
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
104331410+415
W
W
L
D
D
8
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
113531514+114
W
L
D
L
D
9
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
113351515012
L
W
D
L
W
10
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
112631010012
L
D
W
D
W
11
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
113351517-212
L
D
L
L
D
12
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
103341520-512
W
L
D
D
W
13
GetafeGetafeGET
11335816-812
W
L
D
L
W
14
EspanyolEspanyolESP
113261314-111
W
L
L
D
L
15
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
113261122-1111
L
L
W
L
D
16
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
113261529-1411
L
W
L
D
L
17
ElcheElcheELC
112451418-410
L
W
D
D
W
18
LevanteLevanteLEV
112451621-510
L
L
W
D
D
19
ValenciaValenciaVAL
11236817-99
W
L
D
D
L
20
MalagaMalagaMAL
11056821-135
L
D
L
D
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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