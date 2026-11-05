Valencia vs Real Madrid LaLiga preview: In-form Los Blancos test rebounding Los Che

Valencia vs Real Madrid: Match details

LaLiga - Game Week 12 7 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Mestalla

Capital machine braves hostile Valencian territory

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Few fixtures in Spanish football carry the raw tension, emotional friction, and tactical spite of Real Madrid visiting Mestalla. José Mourinho’s men arrive in the Valencian community operating like a well-oiled juggernaut. Having blown the title race wide open by taking down Barcelona at Camp Nou and dismantling Racing Santander 3–0, Madrid navigated a tricky Champions League journey to Greece on Wednesday, edging AEK Athens 3–2 to lock in their seventh consecutive victory.

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Yet Javier Aguirre's Valencia will view Saturday night as their definitive season-turning ambush. While Los Che have endured a gruelling autumn rooted near the relegation scrap, a gritty 1–0 away triumph over Elche on Sunday injected vital self-belief into a squad that regularly saves its most venomous displays for the capital giants.

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