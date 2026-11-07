Aston Villa boss Unai Emery claims Michael Carrick’s Manchester United are on the 'same level' as Barcelona despite Old Trafford crisis

A daunting trip to Manchester

Aston Villa take a five-game unbeaten run to the north west on Sunday as they look to bounce back from European disappointment. Emery's squad travel to Old Trafford reeling from a comprehensive 3-0 Champions League defeat against Barcelona.

Despite the hosts enduring a miserable domestic campaign under Carrick, with just one league victory to their name, the Villa boss refuses to underestimate them. The Spaniard has a wretched personal record at Old Trafford, having never won a single match there during his entire managerial career.

Highest level of competition

Speaking to the media, Emery equated the upcoming Premier League test to their recent humbling in Catalonia. He stressed that his squad must prepare for an elite opponent, regardless of United's current league position.

"We performed like we planned [against Barcelona] but it was not enough, because the level we were facing, this is the highest level for the Premier League and Champions League matches," Emery stated. "On Sunday, Manchester United - it's the same level as Barcelona. So this is the work we are trying to set with the players, of course very, very demanding.

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"Manchester United is a fantastic club, they are performing very good, last year they achieved to play the Champions League. In the league they started not being consistent, but they should recover their consistency. So it's a very, very difficult match."

A miserable Old Trafford record

Villa's recent history in this particular fixture is equally bleak, as they have lost on their last six visits across all competitions. Emery is painfully aware of the psychological hurdle his squad must now overcome.

"It's Manchester United and we have very clear samples, we didn't win one match there for four years. So it means for us it's very difficult," he admitted. "Old Trafford is a huge challenge - for me, for the players, for our trajectory here together, because we are not winning there.

"We have had some hard defeats, like two years ago when we were close on the last match, to get to the Champions League, and we lost. We lost it. So, it's always very, very difficult there.

"We must play our best - in our best individual and collective way. So, we have a lot of work to do, and we must compete at the same time."

Piling pressure on Carrick

As Emery holds talks over a new contract in the West Midlands, ending his Old Trafford curse would serve as a major statement of intent. Securing three points this weekend is vital for maintaining their strong domestic form.

A victory on Sunday would compound Carrick's misery while proving Villa can finally conquer their historic away-day demons. The visitors must deliver a flawless performance to keep their momentum rolling in the Premier League.