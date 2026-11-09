Frustrated Luciano Spalletti blasts Juventus for 'trivial' errors after dropping points in fiery Fiorentina draw

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Luciano Spalletti has expressed his frustration following Juventus' 2-2 draw against Fiorentina, questioning the side's inability to maintain a high level throughout the full ninety minutes. Despite a spirited fightback at the Stadio Artemio Franchi, the head coach admitted that the Bianconeri are still far from the standard required to compete for major honours.

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Spalletti demands more from inconsistent Juventus

Spalletti did not hide his disappointment following a chaotic draw against Fiorentina, suggesting that his side is currently lacking the mental fortitude to sustain a title challenge. The Bianconeri showed flashes of quality but were undone by lapses in concentration that allowed the Viola to stay in the contest until the final whistle. The manager was particularly vocal about the tactical drop-off his players displayed during key phases of the match.

"I would like to improve some things, but several times it has happened to us that we were not able to be at the top individually and then also as a team," Spalletti explained to Sky Sport Italia. "In the same match we make mistakes that are too trivial and then we make the bursts that determine the goal for us, then we don't close it, there is a bit to improve in various things. We didn't manage to concretise easy situations for the level of football we must exhibit."

The manager slams 'naive' zonal marking disaster

Spalletti was taking aim at his side's fragile defensive organisation after conceding a painfully soft opening goal. The veteran tactician was left visibly frustrated by the sheer lack of awareness at the back, specifically pointing the finger at the disastrous set-piece breakdown that allowed Mateo Pellegrino to punish them and break the deadlock. Drilling down into the specifics of that fatal corner kick, Spalletti lamented his players' rigid and naive interpretation of their zonal marking duties.

"They put it on the far post because they had seen that we had an open area there, but whoever is on the pitch and makes the zone castle must move it according to where the opponents are," he added.

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Struggling for tactical continuity

Spalletti's main grievance lies in the team's inability to perform at a high level for more than short bursts. He highlighted a recurring pattern where Juventus seem to lose their way after a positive start, leading to a loss of confidence. This lack of a clear identity throughout the match is what the coach believes is holding the club back from reaching its true potential in the Serie A standings.

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"Every now and then we drown in a glass of water and then we also lose a bit of security and tranquility," Spalletti told DAZN. "We do something well for ten minutes, then we don't participate, then we don't find continuity. Sometimes we don't act, we don't choose, we have to go and do something; when we remain in doubt it's a problem, the doubtful almost never manage to bring home something important. I'm not very happy because we don't express a constant level of football worthy of being able to aspire to something important."

Addressing the fear of losing the dressing room

Despite the evident tension surrounding the performance, Spalletti dismissed suggestions that he was losing his grip on the squad. During his post-match press conference, the tactician was asked if he feared the players were no longer following his instructions. He was quick to rebuff such claims, insisting that the relationship between the staff and the playing group remains strong despite the recent frustrations on the pitch.

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"Was I afraid of losing the team? These are things that are part of the kits to be displayed. No way I lose them. I hug all my boys every day, I talk to them. The Directors are always there watching us, controlling us. I'm looking for the solution to do better and we're even close because tonight a part of the match we did very well," he stated.