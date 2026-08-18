Jose Mourinho faces his first real tactical test before the new season kicks off with Real Madrid. The composition of the midfield has become the biggest dilemma confronting the Portuguese, who wants to field Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler and Bernardo Silva together in the starting line-up.

Spanish newspaper "Marca" revealed that Mourinho is still hunting for the formula that gives him the balance between attacking threat and defensive solidity. Bellingham and Guler both prefer the playmaker role, while Bernardo Silva is expected to operate as the technically gifted midfielder who sets the tempo.

The problem, according to the paper, lies not in the quality of the players but in how to deploy them together without upsetting the balance. The coaching staff fear that leaning on three attack-minded players could hand opponents greater space in midfield.

Bellingham is the first option to play behind Kylian Mbappe, thanks to his standing within the team and his knack for arriving in the penalty area and scoring. Yet pre-season also showed Arda Guler at his best in that same position, and the strong understanding he shares with Mbappe has handed him a clear attacking edge.

Mourinho, meanwhile, is planning to use Bernardo Silva as the midfielder tasked with creating play from deep. That makes fielding all three together a tactical challenge, one that demands a defensive anchor capable of covering spaces, such as Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni or Eduardo Camavinga.

"Marca" confirmed that the Portuguese knows the season is long and will bring plenty of change. Even so, he is still searching for the equation that unlocks the trio's attacking potential without leaving Real Madrid exposed at the back.

Solving the midfield puzzle remains one of the most pressing issues awaiting Mourinho as the season begins. Get the combination right, and it could be the key to competing for every title.

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