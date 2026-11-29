Share Follow GOAL on Google

James Maddison produced a masterclass at the Stadium of Light, scoring twice to ensure Tottenham Hotspur capitalised on their numerical advantage. Roberto De Zerbi's side dominated possession and territory after Thomas Meunier's early dismissal for the hosts.

Advertisement

Tottenham delivered a professional and tactically disciplined performance at the Stadium of Light, securing a 2-0 victory against a Sunderland side that played the vast majority of the contest with ten men. The game's defining moment arrived as early as the 12th minute when Meunier was shown a straight red card, forcing the hosts into a low-block survival mode. Spurs, under the guidance of De Zerbi, showed commendable patience, using the full width of the pitch to stretch the Black Cats' depleted defensive lines.

The breakthrough came in the 35th minute when Maddison found the net following excellent work from Andy Robertson. Maintaining a staggering 76% of the ball, Tottenham suffocated their opponents, preventing any meaningful counter-attacks. Maddison eventually doubled the lead in the 70th minute to put the result beyond doubt. While the scoreline remained modest, the underlying metrics - including 10 shots and an xG of 1.66 - reflected a team in total control of the narrative from start to finish.

GOAL rates Tottenham's players from the Stadium of Light…

Goalkeeper & Defence

A. Kinsky - 7/10

The goalkeeper had an exceptionally quiet afternoon as Sunderland managed only one shot on target throughout the 90 minutes. However, his distribution was crucial in De Zerbi's build-up play, helping to recycle possession quickly to keep the pressure mounted on the Sunderland box.

Advertisement Advertisement

A. Gray - 7/10

Playing with maturity beyond his years, Gray provided a constant outlet on the right flank. He was rarely tested defensively due to the numerical advantage but remained diligent in his positioning and helped facilitate the rotations in the final third.

Related Topics

M. van de Ven - 6.7/10

A standard high-line performance from the Dutchman. His recovery pace was effectively a safety net that allowed Robertson to push high up the pitch. He dealt comfortably with W. Isidor before the Sunderland striker was substituted.

J. van Hecke - 7.3/10

The defender was arguably the more active of the centre-back pairing in terms of ball progression. He recorded high passing accuracy and was dominant in his few defensive duels, ensuring the clean sheet remained intact with minimal fuss.

Advertisement

A. Robertson - 7.3/10

The Scotsman was a vital creative hub, providing the assist for Maddison's opening goal in the 35th minute. His overlapping runs and delivery into the box were a constant thorn in the side of Sunderland's narrow defensive shape.

Midfield

S. Tonali - 6.7/10

Tonali acted as the metronome in the heart of the pitch. He kept the play ticking over with short, sharp passes and ensured that Spurs never lost their structural integrity during long spells of sterile possession.

Advertisement

R. Bentancur - 6.5/10

The Uruguayan provided the physical presence required to win second balls. While not as flashy as his teammates further forward, his tactical discipline allowed Maddison the freedom to roam into the half-spaces where he did his damage.

J. Maddison - 8.6/10

The undisputed man of the match. Maddison showed elite predatory instincts to score in both halves (35' and 70'). His ability to find pockets of space against a deep block was the difference between a frustrating draw and a comfortable three points.

Advertisement

Attack

O. Marmoush - 7.1/10

Marmoush was energetic and direct, often drawing Sunderland defenders out of position. While he didn't get on the scoresheet himself, his movement was essential in creating the chaos that led to Maddison's opportunities.

M. Kudus - 6.8/10

Kudus provided flair and dribbling ability on the wing, forcing Sunderland into several desperate clearances. He was substituted in the 76th minute after a shift that helped tire out the opposition full-backs.

Advertisement

D. Solanke - 6.8/10

Although he didn't find the net, Solanke's hold-up play was exemplary. He occupied the Sunderland centre-backs, allowing the attacking trio behind him to exploit the gaps created by his selfless running.

Substitutes & Manager

C. Gallagher - 6.0/10

Came on for Maddison in the 71st minute to provide fresh legs and energy to see out the game. He maintained the high press and ensured no late drama at the Stadium of Light.

Advertisement

L. Williams-Barnett - 6.0/10

Replaced Marmoush at the 71-minute mark. The youngster showed some neat touches and adhered to the tactical instructions as Spurs cruised to the finish line.

D. Kulusevski - 6.0/10

Introduced late for Kudus. He offered a different profile on the wing, prioritising ball retention as the clock wound down.

Advertisement

D. Udogie - 6.0/10

A very late tactical substitution for Robertson in stoppage time to help shore up the left side.

M. Fernandes - 6.0/10

Came on in the final seconds for Tonali; had little time to impact the proceedings.

Advertisement

Roberto De Zerbi - 8/10

The manager deserves credit for Spurs' patience. After the red card, many teams rush their play, but De Zerbi's side remained calm, trusted their patterns of play, and eventually broke down a resilient ten-man block. The selection of Robertson proved inspired given his role in the opener.