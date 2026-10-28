Tottenham vs Crystal Palace Premier League Preview

Premier League - Game Week 9 31 Oct 2026 - 13:30 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Spurs host Crystal Palace at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, 31 October at 13:30 EST and 17:30 GMT.

Spurs on a high after a historic win over Chelsea

Tottenham find themselves in the unfamiliar position of having won two Premier League matches on the bounce. They beat Coventry 3-1, which included a stunner from the returning James Maddison, and then they picked up an extremely rare win at Stamford Bridge against rivals Chelsea, only their second EPL triumph there in 37 attempts.

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Eagles aren't soaring in the slightest

Spurs' London rivals Crystal Palace are battling under new boss Pierre Sage, with only seven points from their first eight matches. It's a tally that leaves them hovering dangerously in 17th place in the Premier League. Their current form is dire, with two defeats and no goals in their last two matches, and seven goals conceded. They'll hope, in this instance, to replicate their recent form at Tottenham's home, where they've won their last two EPL visits.

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Key stats & injury news

Palace have won three of their last five meetings with Spurs.

None of the last 11 meetings between these sides has ended level.

Palace have conceded 50 Premier League goals this calendar year, four more than any other side.

Likely XIs

Spurs (4231): Kinsky; Gray, Van Hecke, Van De Ven, Robertson; Fernandes, Tonali; Kudus, Maddison, Tel; Marmoush.

Palace (3421): Benitez; Richards, Disasi, Canvot; Khalaili, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; McNeil, Pino; Mateta.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record