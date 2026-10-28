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Premier League
team-logoTottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
team-logoCrystal Palace
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James Freemantle
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Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Premier League preview: All you need to know

TV Guide & Streaming
Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace
Tottenham Hotspur
Crystal Palace
Premier League
R. De Zerbi

Comprehensive match preview of Spurs vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Can Tottenham build on their win over Chelsea with another Derby win here?

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace Premier League Preview

crest
Premier League - Game Week 9
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Spurs host Crystal Palace at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, 31 October at 13:30 EST and 17:30 GMT.

Spurs on a high after a historic win over Chelsea

Tottenham find themselves in the unfamiliar position of having won two Premier League matches on the bounce. They beat Coventry 3-1, which included a stunner from the returning James Maddison, and then they picked up an extremely rare win at Stamford Bridge against rivals Chelsea, only their second EPL triumph there in 37 attempts.

Chelsea FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images

Eagles aren't soaring in the slightest

Spurs' London rivals Crystal Palace are battling under new boss Pierre Sage, with only seven points from their first eight matches. It's a tally that leaves them hovering dangerously in 17th place in the Premier League. Their current form is dire, with two defeats and no goals in their last two matches, and seven goals conceded. They'll hope, in this instance, to replicate their recent form at Tottenham's home, where they've won their last two EPL visits.

Pierre SageGetty Images

Key stats & injury news

  • Palace have won three of their last five meetings with Spurs.
  • None of the last 11 meetings between these sides has ended level.
  • Palace have conceded 50 Premier League goals this calendar year, four more than any other side.

Likely XIs

Spurs (4231): Kinsky; Gray, Van Hecke, Van De Ven, Robertson; Fernandes, Tonali; Kudus, Maddison, Tel; Marmoush.

Palace (3421): Benitez; Richards, Disasi, Canvot; Khalaili, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; McNeil, Pino; Mateta.

Team news & squads

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Probable lineups

Manager

  • R. De Zerbi

Form

TOT

TOT - Form

LIV
L3-1
AVL
L2-3
MUN
D1-1
COV
W3-1
CHE
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
CRY

CRY - Form

NFO
W3-1
OL
L3-2
BHA
L5-0
BJK
D2-2
NEW
L0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Tottenham HotspurDrawCrystal Palace
2
0
3
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
1
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
3
FT
Premier League
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
0
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
1
FT
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
0
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
2
FT
Premier League
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
1
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
0
FT
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
3
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
1
FT
5Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
8701209+1121
L
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
8701135+821
W
W
W
L
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
8512237+1616
L
W
W
W
W
4
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
8431118+315
W
W
L
W
D
5
ChelseaChelseaCHE
84131715+213
L
W
W
L
D
6
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
8251149+511
D
L
D
W
D
7
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
825196+311
D
D
L
D
W
8
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
83231214-211
W
L
L
W
L
9
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
8323912-311
W
W
D
W
L
10
Hull CityHull CityHUL
824298+110
D
L
D
L
D
11
EvertonEvertonEVE
824289-110
L
L
D
W
D
12
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
83141216-410
D
L
W
L
W
13
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
82331213-19
W
W
L
L
D
14
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
8233810-29
W
W
D
L
D
15
FulhamFulhamFUL
8224810-28
W
W
L
D
D
16
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
81431013-37
L
D
D
D
L
17
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
8215919-107
L
L
W
D
L
18
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
8134610-46
D
L
L
L
W
19
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
8206615-96
L
L
W
W
L
20
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
8125614-85
D
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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