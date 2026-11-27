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Thomas Frank has tasted his first victory as Crystal Palace manager, but the Danish coach admitted the frantic closing stages of their 2-1 win over Real Sociedad left him fearing for his health. The Eagles came from behind at Selhurst Park to secure a vital Europa League result that could act as a catalyst for their season.

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Late goals and red card spark Selhurst Park turnaround

Chelsea loanee Mamadou Sarr fired Real Sociedad ahead in the 66th minute of Frank's first home match, only for Jon Martin's second yellow card six minutes later to hand Palace a numerical advantage.

Jean-Philippe Mateta converted from the penalty spot before Dwight McNeil poked home from fellow substitute Jorgen Strand Larsen's overhead kick. Unai Marrero saved Yeremy Pino's spot-kick, leaving goalkeeper Dean Henderson to make the last of his six stops against Orri Oskarsson late on.

Frank hails brave attacking gamble after nervy finish

Reflecting on bouncing back from Saturday's debut defeat to Coventry, Frank praised his squad's response to falling behind.

“I think first and foremost to get it over the line, and [it was] an extremely important win for various reasons,” he said. “One, of course, confidence, and it relates to belief against an extremely good team. I think the first half we were compact and very disciplined in many ways. We missed the high-pressure situations we had, and I think we struggled to keep the ball well enough.

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“Second half I felt we were much better in the high pressure, and I felt we kept the ball much better. I actually felt we got a bit more momentum in the second half but then, out of the blue, they scored the 1-0 goal. But what I really like is the belief from the players, what they showed, and that we are threatening on set-pieces, we cannot underestimate that.”

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Frank also credited his bold substitutions once Real Sociedad went down to 10 men. “We know in football one moment can change the game,” he continued. “The penalty and the red card changed the game, then we still needed to score. To win still is important and we went brave, we went with the offensive substitutions and kept two strikers on the pitch, and that paid off. And then I think we were all close to getting a heart attack in the last five minutes.”

European play-off boost offers hope amid relegation fight

While Premier League survival remains the priority for the bottom-placed Eagles, Thursday's victory lifted them into the Europa League play-off spots, four places outside the top eight after five games. “I think we want to aim high,” the former Tottenham boss replied when asked about his continental ambitions. “We are ambitious for this tournament, and that’s why the win was so important.”

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Frank also agreed the comeback could prove a major turning point for his squad's morale. “That’s why it’s so important to keep doing the right things, keep believing, and keep going,” he said.

Crucial Premier League test against Hull awaits

Palace immediately switch focus back to domestic survival for Sunday's critical Premier League clash with Hull. Sitting bottom of the table after losing to Coventry, Frank's side must carry their second-half pressing, set-piece threat and newfound belief into the weekend to kickstart their climb to safety.