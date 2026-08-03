Renaissance Berkane have reached a final agreement with the Portuguese coach Pedro Leitao Brito, known as "Bubista", to take charge of the team's technical leadership over the coming period. The move reflects the club's ambition to keep competing for domestic and continental titles, and it lands them one of the most prominent coaches to have emerged in African football in recent years.

Bubista decided to end his tenure with the Cape Verde national team after six years at the head of the "Blue Sharks" technical staff. In that time he delivered historic accomplishments that established him among the finest coaches on the African continent.

His crowning achievement came when he led Cape Verde to the World Cup finals for the first time in the nation's history, then took them to the round of 32 at the global tournament. Add in a quarter-final run at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations, and the country enjoyed one of the best periods it has ever known at both continental and international level.

The Moroccan website "Sport7" reported that Bubista will sign a two-season contract with Renaissance Berkane. He had wanted to carry on with Cape Verde, but the Berkane management insisted he commit fully to his new job and refused to let him combine club and national team roles.

That condition, the source added, pushed Bubista to end his journey with Cape Verde. He now begins his first coaching experience with a club, away from the national-team setup he had been tied to for so many years.

A continental reputation built by successes

Renaissance Berkane turned to the Portuguese coach on the back of his remarkable work with Cape Verde. He built his standing among the continent's best through tactical discipline, tight defensive organisation and ruthless efficiency in front of goal.

He also assembled a team capable of trading blows with Africa's biggest sides. That earned him a fine reputation and drew interest from several clubs, before Renaissance Berkane got the deal over the line.

This will be an experience unlike anything Bubista has known. Moving from international management to the daily grind of club football brings fresh challenges: running the squad day in, day out, coping with the pressure of relentless fixtures and chasing more than one domestic and continental title across a season.

His brief is clear. The Portuguese coach must preserve the competitive identity Renaissance Berkane have carried in recent years while shaping the team's play around his own philosophy, all without disturbing the stability that defines the "Knights of the East".

Plenty in his toolkit could help him make a success of it. His long experience in African football, his knack for building solid defensive systems and his calm way with players are all qualities Renaissance Berkane hope will show up in the results over the coming period.