The black card appears for the first time in Europe: what is its role?

The black card has arrived in football. Romania's federation has brought in a new rule to curb the improper behaviour of parents and spectators during youth matches.

The Romanian Football Federation announced today, Friday, that it would introduce the black card to penalise abusive and improper conduct in youth football. The move aims to protect children from the pressures and abuse they may face from the stands, as reported by the Catalan newspaper "Sport".

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It's a pioneering step in world sport. The federation stated: "Football must remain a game, a space of joy and healthy growth for children. Through the BRAVO platform, the Romanian federation continues its efforts to combat one of the most painful situations in youth football: the harassment and pressure exerted by parents and spectators from the stands."

The federation clarified, in a statement, that the emergency committee approved the new regulation "on 11 September", and that it is "originally included in the children's and youth competitions system".

Applying to age categories from 7 to 16 years, the new disciplinary measure rests on the principle that "children must not be victims of the ambitions, pressures or frustrations of adults in the stands".

Crucially, the black card means the definitive stoppage of the match. The federation explained: "The black card is the visual signal by which the referee announces, without any ambiguity, that the match has been definitively stopped due to improper behaviour by spectators or parents. Abusive behaviour does not only affect the course of the match, but may have direct consequences on the children and on the entire team."

The applied protocol

The referee decides whether the behaviour of parents and spectators suits the nature of a youth match, with the assistance of the fourth official, if present, or any other match official.

Getting to the black card takes several stages. It begins with a first warning and can reach a temporary suspension of the match for 10 minutes.

Once the referee detects improper behaviour, he first asks the coaches to address the crowd and issues a warning over the loudspeaker. If it continues, he suspends the match temporarily and sends both teams to the changing rooms.

Should the behaviour return after play resumes, the black card follows at the third warning. The protocol states that "if the abusive behaviour continues after play resumes, the referee blows the whistle to end the match. The match is definitively stopped and cannot be resumed".

The federation added: "The referee shows the black card as a visual signal of the decision to definitively stop. It is a sign that the limit has been exceeded. If the corrective measures fail to stop the abusive behaviour, the match cannot continue, and the referee shows the black card to end the match officially and visibly."

Which behaviours does the regulation target? Verbal abuse, including insults and reprimands, alongside hitting or pushing children, as well as insulting, hitting or pushing members of the team's own technical staff.

The penalties also cover insulting, hitting or pushing players of the opposing team or members of its technical staff, persistent challenging or insulting, hitting or pushing referees and match officials, plus verbal or physical disputes with other parents or spectators.

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