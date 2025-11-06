Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans square off Sunday at NRG Stadium in a key Week 10 NFL matchup.

Jacksonville heads into the contest fresh off a dramatic 30-29 road victory over the Raiders, surviving Las Vegas’ failed two-point attempt in overtime.

The Texans, on the other hand, are looking to rebound after a tough 18-15 loss to the Denver Broncos, which dropped them to 3-5 on the season.

Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars kick-off time

NRG Stadium

The Texans and the Jaguars will meet in Week 10 of the NFL season at NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas, on Sunday, November 9, starting at 1:00 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Houston Texans team news

The Houston Texans will be without their star signal-caller this weekend. Head coach DeMeco Ryans confirmed that C.J. Stroud has been ruled out for Sunday’s matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars as he remains in the league’s concussion protocol.

Stroud is said to be "feeling a little bit better" after his head slammed against the turf on a hit in last week's loss to the Broncos, but the recovery hasn’t moved fast enough to clear him for action. The Texans are opting for caution, and rightly so, when it comes to the long-term health of the franchise cornerstone. With Stroud sidelined, veteran backup Davis Mills will step under center.

Stroud has been sharp, throwing for 1,702 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions while connecting on 66.5% of his passes, but his status remains uncertain for Sunday. Nico Collins headlines the receiving corps with 414 yards and three touchdowns on 33 catches, and Dalton Schultz has added 385 yards as a reliable target. On the ground, Nick Chubb has posted 355 yards on 91 attempts, finding the end zone twice. The Texans have also won three of their last five, picking up big victories over San Francisco, Tennessee, and Baltimore.

Houston's defense thrives on pressure and tight coverage, creating headaches for opposing quarterbacks. Will Anderson Jr. has been a menace off the edge with six sacks, while Jalen Pitre has hauled in three interceptions. Cornerback Kamari Lassiter leads the team with 54 tackles, anchoring a unit that has surrendered 27 points or fewer in four of its last five games. Add in the consistency of kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn, who has converted 22 of 25 field goals, and it’s clear Houston’s defense and special teams have been key in keeping them competitive.

Texans Injury Report: Darrell Taylor – questionable , Christian Harris – questionable , Ed Ingram – questionable , Tytus Howard – questionable , C.J. Stroud – questionable

Jacksonville Jaguars team news

A handful of notable names were stuck on the sidelines, with Brian Thomas Jr. headlining the list of players who did not participate. Thomas Jr. is battling what's being described as a "low-grade high ankle sprain." It's not ideal, but there's still a realistic shot he suits up this weekend, though he may not be anywhere near 100% if he does. Joining him on the non-participant list were corner Jourdan Lewis (neck), tight end Hunter Long (hip/knee), and left guard Ezra Cleveland (knee/ankle).

Trevor Lawrence has thrown for 1,840 yards, tallying nine touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 59.7% of his passes this season. On the ground, Travis Etienne Jr. continues to be the workhorse, racking up 598 rushing yards on 119 carries with two scores, averaging nearly 75 yards per game. In the air attack, Thomas Jr. leads the way with 30 receptions for 420 yards and a touchdown, while Parker Washington has chipped in 297 yards through the air. The Jaguars have taken three of their last five contests, notching signature wins over Kansas City and San Francisco along the way.

Defensively, Jacksonville has been sturdy, holding opponents to 20 points or fewer in three of those last five outings and forcing key turnovers in the process. Linebacker Foyesade Oluokun anchors the defense with 66 tackles, and Arik Armstead has provided steady pressure up front with 3.5 sacks.

Jaguars Injury Report: Dyami Brown – questionable , Ezra Cleveland – questionable , Brian Thomas Jr. – questionable , Jourdan Lewis – questionable

Watch and live stream Texans vs Jaguars in the USA

The Texans vs Jaguars game in Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live on CBS. If you've cut the cord, fans can also catch the coverage onParamount+ and Fubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Texans vs Jaguars worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Texans vs Jaguars tickets

The showdown between the Texans and the Jaguars is set for Hard Rock Stadium in Houston, Texas, a venue that packs in up to 72,220 fans and promises a fiery atmosphere on game day.

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

Texans vs Jaguars Fantasy Football

The Jaguars defense tends to be one of those "use when the vibes are right" fantasy options, and the vibes look pretty solid heading into Houston. With C.J. Stroud in concussion protocol, the Texans are rolling with backup Davis Mills, and that alone tilts the matchup heavily in Jacksonville's favor. If you're streaming defenses this week, it's hard not to circle the Jags with a thick highlighter.

Offensively, Trevor Lawrence had one of those performances where the box score says "fine" but the eye test says "could've been so much cleaner." He went 23-of-34 for 220 yards and a pick, but the saving grace came in the form of two designed goal-line rushing touchdowns. The offense sputtered in the red zone far too often, with penalties and execution miscues dragging out drives that should've ended in six. There's hope that newly-added Jakobi Meyers gives Lawrence a reliable security blanket, especially considering Liam Coen's track record with slot receivers, so while it may not boost Lawrence’s ceiling immediately, it definitely doesn't hurt Meyers' fantasy stock.

Meanwhile, Travis Etienne Jr. (9.3 projected fantasy points) quietly handled his business. The veteran back hauled in a season-best five receptions and continued to show value in the passing game. On the year, he's racked up 598 rushing yards and caught 19 passes for 111 yards with three total scores across eight games. He profiles as a steady RB2 in Week 10 against Houston, maybe not a league-winner, but absolutely playable.

On the other side, Nico Collins (9.5 projected fantasy points) remains one of the more intriguing, and slightly frustrating, fantasy assets. The talent is undeniable, the role is secure, and the matchup this week is decent. The catch? Quarterback uncertainty. With Mills likely under center and the Texans' offensive line still leaking pressure, Collins' ceiling takes a noticeable hit in the short term. That said, his rest-of-season outlook is appealing if Stroud returns, making him a strong hold and even a sneaky buy-low for managers planning beyond this week.

Texans vs Jaguars Game Predictions

Jacksonville's ground attack, led by Travis Etienne, gives them a clear edge—especially with their strong performances away from home. While Houston’s defense can make things interesting with its aggressive pass rush and knack for forcing turnovers, the absence of C.J. Stroud could prove costly. If the rookie quarterback can't go, expect the Jaguars’ defense to key in on shutting down the Texans’ rushing attack and keep steady pressure on the backup signal-caller.

Prediction: Jacksonville Jaguars take control and come out on top, 20-13.

Texans vs Jaguars Betting Odds

Spread

Jaguars +1.5 (-112)

Texans -1.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Jaguars: +105

Texans: -125

Total

37.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Form

HOU - Form All Houston Texans 15 - 18 Denver Broncos L

Houston Texans 26 - 15 San Francisco 49ers W

Seattle Seahawks 27 - 19 Houston Texans L

Baltimore Ravens 10 - 44 Houston Texans W

Houston Texans 26 - 0 Tennessee Titans D JAX - Form All Las Vegas Raiders 29 - 30 Jacksonville Jaguars W

Jacksonville Jaguars 7 - 35 Los Angeles Rams L

Jacksonville Jaguars 12 - 20 Seattle Seahawks L

Jacksonville Jaguars 31 - 28 Kansas City Chiefs W

San Francisco 49ers 21 - 26 Jacksonville Jaguars W

Head-to-Head Record

HOU Last 5 matches JAX 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Jacksonville Jaguars 17 - 10 Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars 20 - 23 Houston Texans

Houston Texans 24 - 20 Jacksonville Jaguars

Houston Texans 21 - 24 Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars 17 - 37 Houston Texans

