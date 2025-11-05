This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Pranav Venkatesh

Sunderland vs Arsenal Preview: Team News, H2H, early injury news, probable lineups, tickets and more

A confident Sunderland side welcomes the high-flying league leaders, Arsenal, to the Stadium of Light on Saturday evening.

A defiant Sunderland face their biggest challenge of the season as they host Arsenal in the Premier League before the international break.

If you’d told any Sunderland fan on May 23 that their team would be sitting fourth in the Premier League table after ten games, they would’ve laughed. The Black Cats won the promotion playoff and returned to the Premier League after years in the wilderness. Regis Le Bris has done a phenomenal job of integrating new signings and getting them to play his brand of football. Granit Xhaka's equaliser earned them a point against Everton as they rose to fourth in the table. A result against Arsenal would send them into raptures as they start to dream of bigger and better things. Xhaka, who captained Arsenal once, is now leading Sunderland from the front. He would love to hurt his former side's title charge.

Arsenal last conceded a goal in September. If that doesn’t tell you how imperious their defence has been, nothing will. Mikel Arteta has done a brilliant job of creating a back line that not only stops goals but also makes them. Their set-piece proficiency helped them open the scoring against Burnley. The Gunners rarely concede after taking the lead and saw out the game with ease. Slavia Prague felt Arsenal's wrath in the Champions League midweek as the North Londoners flexed their muscles yet again. They are unbeaten in 12 games against the Black Cats and hope to extend the record. By beating a solid Sunderland side, they can further underline their credentials as title favourites.

Sunderland vs Arsenal last-minute tickets: How to buy

Stadium of Light is enjoying life in the Premier League again. StubHub helps you join the celebration even at the last minute.

READ MORE: Premier League 2025/26 tickets: £33 tickets, November fixtures, prices & more

How to watch Sunderland vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be aired on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK. It can also be streamed on Sky Sports' services. For the fans in the US, NBC and  Universo will air the game. It can be livestreamed on Fubo in the US and Canada.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

How to watch Sunderland vs Arsenal Worldwide

Here is how you can watch Sunderland vs Arsenal Worldwide

Country/RegionBroadcaster
CanadaFubo
UKSky Sports
AustraliaStan Sport
IndiaStar Sports
MENAbeIN Sports
South AmericaESPN / Disney+
AfricaSuperSport

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Sunderland vs Arsenal Key Matchups

Granit Xhaka vs Declan Rice: Xhaka donned the Gunners jersey 297 times during his seven-year stay in North London. He even wore the armband, but his spell was a much-maligned one as the Gunners were at their lowest ebb. The Swiss international then went to Leverkusen, where he won the Bundesliga unbeaten. Fast forward a year, and he is back in England, spearheading Sunderland in the new season. He is leading the club in all metrics and has been one of the signings of the season so far. He will lock horns with Rice, who is running the show at Arsenal. The English midfielder is enjoying an excellent season and has enough experience to take the Gunners over the line now. In a clash between Arsenal’s past and present midfield generals, neutral fans are sure to get their money’s worth.

Wilson Isidor vs Gabriel: Isidor took his tally to four goals after scoring the equaliser against Chelsea. The striker is turning into an all-round striker for his club with goals and link-up play. His biggest challenge yet will be Gabriel, who enjoys marking targetmen with ease. The Brazilian centre-back is unstoppable from set pieces at the moment. Set-piece analysts are left scratching their heads as they ponder between man-to-man marking and zonal marking to prevent Arsenal from winning the first contact. Gabriel, though, is just leaping the highest every time to deliver the goods for his side.

Reinildo vs Bukayo Saka: The 2020/21 Ligue 1 winner made a comeback after seeing a red card against Aston Villa. When Sunderland plays a back three, he has more freedom to attack and contribute in the final third. Saka enjoyed another fine outing in the Champions League. The English winger, however, is yet to have a profound scoring performance from open play in the league. He would love to add more goals to his tally as Viktor Gyokeres might miss out on the clash due to an injury.

Sunderland vs Arsenal Prediction

Sunderland last won against Arsenal in 2012. The Black Cats are, however, a different proposition now. They can frustrate their opponents by sitting deep and can pack a punch going forward. They are not afraid to play expansive football as well. Chelsea felt the full heat of Sunderland during their recent encounter. That said, Arsenal are a much rounded side than Chelsea and possess far more threat. The Gunners are happy to score a goal and keep their opponents at bay. Expect a tight encounter, but you could lean towards the Gunners to take all three points.

GOAL'S Prediction: Sunderland 0-1 Arsenal

Sunderland vs Arsenal kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League
Stadium of Light

Stadium of Light will host the clash at 17:30 GMT / 18:30 CET / 12:30 ET on Saturday, 8th November 2025.

Sunderland vs Arsenal Team news & squads

Sunderland vs Arsenal lineups

SunderlandHome team crest

5-4-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestARS
22
R. Roefs
17
Reinildo
5
D. Ballard
32
T. Hume
6
L. Geertruida
20
N. Mukiele
34
C
G. Xhaka
27
N. Sadiki
25
B. Traore
28
E. Le Fee
18
W. Isidor
1
D. Raya
6
Gabriel
12
J. Timber
33
R. Calafiori
2
W. Saliba
36
M. Zubimendi
7
C
B. Saka
41
D. Rice
19
L. Trossard
10
E. Eze
23
M. Merino

4-2-3-1

ARSAway team crest

SUN
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Le Bris

ARS
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Arteta

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Sunderland team news

Sunderland v Everton - Premier LeagueGetty Images

Le Bris reverted to a back three against Everton. Omar Alderete is still unavailable due to a concussion. The manager showed great faith in Bertrand Traore on the right ahead of matchwinners like Chemsdine Talbi and Simon Adingra. The pace and strength of Brian Brobbey might be needed off the bench to test Arsenal's tired legs late on. The manager is still without club record signing Habib Diarra.

Predicted Lineup: Roefs; Mukiele, Ballard, Geertruida; Hume, Xhaka, Sadiki, Reinildo; Traore, Isidor, Le Fee

Arsenal team news

Burnley v Arsenal - Premier LeagueGetty Images

Gyokeres' absence is the biggest concern for Arteta. With the international break just around the corner, he will be hopeful that it's just a minor issue. Mikel Merino proved he can lead the line ably again midweek. The Spaniard will be joined by Saka and Leandro Trossard on the flanks. Martin Zubimendi and Eberechi Eze will return to the lineup after being rested midweek.

Predicted Lineup: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Eze, Trossard; Merino

Form

SUN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

ARS
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/0
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
0/5

Head-to-Head Record

SUN

Last 5 matches

ARS

0

Wins

1

Draw

4

Wins

3

Goals scored

14
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

The Last Meeting

Sunderland had a dream run to the quarters in the Carabao Cup and won a trip to the Emirates Stadium in 2021. However, it was the end of the road for them as the Gunners obliterated them. Eddie Nketiah scored his first career hat-trick as Nicolas Pepe and Charlie Patino got in on the act as well. Nathan Broadhead got the only goal for Sunderland as the Gunners moved to the semis.

Standings

Useful links

