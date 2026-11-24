Sporting CP vs Manchester United: Match details

Champions League - Game Week 5 25 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Jose Alvalade

New regimes collide under Lisbon lights

Manchester United travel to Lisbon for a Champions League meeting with Sporting CP at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

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Sporting arrive in fine heart. Paulo Fonseca's side have won all five of their most recent matches, and they beat Uniao Serra 4-0 in the Taca de Portugal on Saturday.

They also took a 1-0 win at Shakhtar Donetsk earlier this month, a result that helps explain their place in the top half of the Champions League table.

United come in on the back of a painful afternoon. Mauricio Pochettino's first game in charge ended in a 4-0 defeat at Liverpool, where Leny Yoro was sent off inside 10 minutes.

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The trip to Portugal offers a quick chance to respond. United beat Roma 3-2 in this competition at the start of the month, but they have conceded 15 goals in their last five matches.

Pochettino must now steady a side that is 17th in the Champions League standings and sits deep in the Premier League relegation fight. Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the game.

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