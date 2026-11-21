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Bruno Fernandes and Ermedin Demirovic could both end up at AC Milan. Markus Krösche reportedly wants to bring them in.

Markus Krösche has not officially started his job at AC Milan, but reports suggest he is already working on two major deals. The Italian press says the incoming sporting director is interested in Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) and Ermedin Demirovic (VfB Stuttgart).

The Corriere dello Sport claims Krösche is laying the groundwork for a winter move for Fernandes. The United captain's contract expires in the summer, and he is reportedly open to leaving and working with coach Ruben Amorim again.

Fernandes' contract includes an option for a one-year extension, though. Mauricio Pochettino, the new coach of the struggling Red Devils, also recently made his position clear: "Bruno is our captain and an important player." The 32-year-old had previously fallen out with Pochettino's predecessor, Michael Carrick, for a time.

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Rumours then emerged that Fernandes had put talks over a new contract on hold. He wanted to see how things went with Pochettino first, according to the English tabloid Sun.

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AC Milan: Is Ermedin Demirovic also a target?

Milan's top priority this winter is reportedly a new striker. According to Tuttosport, Demirovic has emerged as a cheaper alternative to Endrick (Real Madrid) and Nicolo Tresoldi (Club Brugge). Both would reportedly cost around €70 million and have long been linked with the Rossoneri.

Demirovic's Stuttgart contract runs until 2028, with no extension currently in sight. Numerous other Stuttgart contracts expire that summer , and some are higher priorities. That has encouraged Milan to believe they can negotiate a good deal. Krösche also has excellent Bundesliga connections from his previous jobs. He left Eintracht Frankfurt at his own request only a few weeks ago.

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Why were there rumours about Ermedin Demirovic in the summer?

Demirovic's future came under scrutiny in the summer after the multimillion-euro signing of Dzenan Pejcinovic , with the striker linked to Galatasaray Istanbul. The Bosnian chose to stay and has since played more than Pejcinovic, who has struggled to make an impact so far.

Milan and the Turkish top club remain interested, while Premier League clubs are also reportedly monitoring the 28-year-old's situation.