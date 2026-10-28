Sir Harry Kane? PM Andy Burnham refuses to rule out knighthood for England captain after historic Ballon d'Or victory

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Harry Kane is officially the best player on the planet after claiming the Ballon d’Or, but his trophy cabinet could be about to welcome an even more prestigious honour. The England captain made history in London on Monday night, and the UK Government has now addressed the growing calls for the striker to be knighted.

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Calls grow for Kane's ultimate royal honour

The Bayern Munich striker claimed football's top individual prize at a lavish London ceremony, edging out fierce competition from Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal. In doing so, he became the first Englishman to lift the Golden Ball in a quarter of a century, fittingly achieving the feat exactly 70 years after Sir Stanley Matthews secured the inaugural award.

Following this milestone, Labour MPs Rosena Allin-Khan and Clive Efford publicly backed the Three Lions captain for a knighthood once his playing days conclude. Speculation immediately mounted over whether the national team talisman could feature in the upcoming New Year’s Honours List.

Downing Street responds to knighthood speculation

Addressing the media, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Andy Burnham praised the forward's monumental achievement while remaining coy on the prospect of a royal title. She noted that the highest levels of government are acutely aware of his impact on the domestic game.

"Yes, the PM would like to congratulate Harry Kane on winning the Ballon d'Or," the spokeswoman stated. "To be the first Englishman to win it in 25 years is an extraordinary achievement, and what a moment to do it here at home, 70 years after Sir Stanley Matthews won the inaugural award."

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She added: "It caps a remarkable season and Harry continues to set a brilliant example to young players across the country, and the PM knows the whole nation will be incredibly proud of him. And, hopefully, there’s another trophy to celebrate with England before too long."

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When pressed directly on the potential for a knighthood, she offered a measured response. "On your question about a knighthood, I think everyone would agree, Harry Kane has given an enormous amount to English football, and this is a very special moment for him in the country. But, as ever, I’m not going to pre-empt the honours process."

Kane reflects on a historic individual triumph

The accolade arrives on the back of a phenomenal domestic campaign with Bayern Munich, coupled with a standout World Cup tournament where he fired England to a third-place finish. Taking to the stage in his home city, an emotional Kane expressed his deep gratitude for the recognition.

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"I am almost speechless. Being here in London has made it extra special," Kane remarked. "Made it a good omen for me tonight. Thank you to everyone who voted for me. I can imagine it was tough this year. Some world-class players in the room tonight. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees tonight and impressive showing determination and hard work can really achieve."

He was quick to share the spotlight with his national team colleagues, highlighting their collective spirit over the past 12 months. "To my England team-mates, again the same. We had a special year. It wasn't the perfect year, but we had a load of great moments. We built a great bond together."

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Chasing collective glory with club and country

As Kane returns to club duties in Bavaria, his focus will shift to maintaining his elite goalscoring form to secure major silverware. However, the international stage clearly remains a massive priority under manager Thomas Tuchel's guidance, with the striker fully focused on lifting a trophy with England.

Concluding his speech, Kane emphasised his unwavering commitment to the Three Lions setup. He said: "The togetherness in the hotel in the World Cup. An honour to captain you and lead you. It makes me extremely proud. This one is for all of us for sure. Thomas Tuchel and the staff at England, again the leadership the way you drive us, the way you push standards is something to be admired."