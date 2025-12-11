Seattle Seahawks vs Indianapolis Colts NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Indianapolis Colts’ slide kept snowballing with a 36-19 drubbing in Jacksonville on Sunday, and the blow was made even heavier when Daniel Jones went down with a season-ending injury, a setback that torpedoed both their playoff hopes and any lingering Super Bowl dreams.

Indianapolis has now dropped three straight and four of its last five, while the Seattle Seahawks have quietly caught fire, piecing together a three-game winning streak since stumbling on the road against the Rams.

The question now: can Seattle, riding all the momentum, justify their status as hefty home favorites?

Seattle Seahawks vs Indianapolis Colts kick-off time

NFL Lumen Field

The Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks play on Sunday, Dec. 14, at Lumen Field in a game on the NFL Week 15 schedule. Kick-off is set at 4:25 pm ET or 1:25 pm PT.

Team news & squads

Seattle Seahawks vs Indianapolis Colts lineups SEA - Line up Substitutes IND - Line up Substitutes

Seattle Seahawks team news

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Seattle Seahawks have been soaring. They steamrolled the Atlanta Falcons 37-9, with Sam Darnold dealing for 249 yards and three touchdowns. Jaxon Smith-Njigba was his go-to weapon, snagging two scores.

Seattle also flexed their muscle in their last home outing, a dominant 26-0 shutout over the Minnesota Vikings. The defense was ruthless, piling up four interceptions while Zach Charbonnet added a touchdown and 52 rushing yards to keep the offense humming.

Defensively, the Seahawks have been one of the league’s most disruptive units — sitting sixth in sacks and seventh in forced interceptions. Even with injuries nibbling at their depth, they head into their next matchup confident in a defense that has carried plenty of weight this season.

Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts team news

The Indianapolis Colts have hit a rough patch, and their latest setback, a 36-19 defeat at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars, only added to the frustration. Jonathan Taylor was one of the few bright spots, churning out 74 yards on the ground and punching in a score.

That loss followed a tight 20-16 stumble against the Houston Texans, where Daniel Jones turned in a respectable outing with 201 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns. Alec Pierce also flashed his playmaking ability, hauling in 78 yards and a touchdown.

Injuries have been the recurring theme for Indy, and the biggest blow came when their starting quarterback Daniel Jones was ruled out for the season with an Achilles tear. That's thrust added responsibility onto Riley Leonard, who’s now questionable himself due to a knee issue, exactly the kind of roster chaos the Colts didn't need.

Getty Images

Watch and live stream Seahawks vs Colts in the USA

The Seahawks vs Colts game in Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live on CBS. If you've cut the cord, fans can also catch the coverage onParamount+ and Fubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Seahawks vs Colts worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Seahawks vs Colts tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

READ MORE: NFL 2025 Tickets: Prices, deals, season tickets & membership information

Seahawks vs Colts Fantasy Football

Sam Darnold's slump lingered through a sluggish 6-6 first half, but he flipped the script after the break, uncorking three touchdown passes, two to Jaxon Smith-Njigba and another to Cooper Kupp. With that late surge, he shapes up as a reliable fantasy option heading into a home matchup with Indianapolis.

In Seattle’s backfield, the usage gap continues to lean toward Kenneth Walker III, who holds a 42-29 edge in touches over the last three weeks. Walker has logged at least 13 opportunities in seven straight outings, while Zach Charbonnet has topped four just once. If DeForest Buckner remains out for the Colts, Walker could be headed for one of those "spike weeks" in a game where Seattle is expected to control the tempo.

After his lone dud of the season, Jaxon Smith-Njigba returned in full force, torching the Falcons for 91 yards and two scores on seven grabs. He’s still the NFL’s receiving yardage leader, by a wide margin, and draws a Colts defense that’s been generous to opposing wideouts. With Indianapolis potentially turning to 44-year-old Philip Rivers, the Seahawks defense should dominate early, possibly prompting Pete Carroll to run the clock down. But if Seattle airs it out, those targets are funneling to Smith-Njigba. The Colts have given up the tenth-most fantasy points to receivers over the past five weeks, and without Sauce Gardner, they have no real answer for JSN.

For Indianapolis, Riley Leonard looks on track to start in Week 15 after practicing fully Wednesday. Even so, expectations are tempered. His mobility and grit are well-documented, but with a knee injury lingering and Seattle’s defense looming, he’s viewed strictly as a deep-league or superflex flyer. Every Colts skill player, including Jonathan Taylor, sees a downgrade.

Seattle has allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs in the last five weeks, and their demolition of rookie QB Max Brosmer (126 yards, four picks) is hard to ignore. Leonard is a better prospect than Brosmer, but the matchup remains brutal. Still, Taylor has carried fantasy managers this far, and you simply can’t bench him regardless of the matchup.

Michael Pittman Jr. was a PPR machine in Week 14, piling up more receptions than he had in his previous three games combined. His overall season has been strong, though marked by the occasional dry spell — and with Daniel Jones now out for the year, that rollercoaster could continue.

Seahawks vs Colts Game Predictions

With Daniel Jones sidelined for the rest of the year, the Indianapolis Colts look completely adrift. Seattle, meanwhile, boasts one of the league's stingiest run defenses, a top-three unit that can zero in on Jonathan Taylor without losing much sleep. On the back end, the Seahawks' secondary has more than enough firepower to win its one-on-one battles against Indy's receivers.

After everything that unfolded in Week 14, next Sunday's slate is shaping up to feature more than a few lopsided scorelines, and this matchup has all the makings of one of them.

Seahawks vs Colts Betting Odds

Spread

Colts +11.5 (-110)

Seahawks -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Colts: +575

Seahawks: -845

Total

42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Form

SEA - Form All Atlanta Falcons 9 - 37 Seattle Seahawks W

Seattle Seahawks 26 - 0 Minnesota Vikings D

Tennessee Titans 24 - 30 Seattle Seahawks W

Los Angeles Rams 21 - 19 Seattle Seahawks L

Seattle Seahawks 44 - 22 Arizona Cardinals W IND - Form All Jacksonville Jaguars 36 - 19 Indianapolis Colts L

Indianapolis Colts 16 - 20 Houston Texans L

Kansas City Chiefs 23 - 20 Indianapolis Colts L

Indianapolis Colts 31 - 25 Atlanta Falcons W

Pittsburgh Steelers 27 - 20 Indianapolis Colts L

Head-to-Head Record

SEA Last 5 matches IND 2 Wins 0 Draws 3 Wins Indianapolis Colts 16 - 28 Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks 17 - 19 Indianapolis Colts

Seattle Seahawks 46 - 18 Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts 34 - 28 Seattle Seahawks

Indianapolis Colts 34 - 17 Seattle Seahawks

Useful links