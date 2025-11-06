Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Seattle Seahawks are back at Lumen Field in Week 10, set to square off against the Arizona Cardinals.

Seattle picked up right where it left off after the bye week, cruising to a 38-14 rout over Washington on Sunday Night Football, their third consecutive win and sixth in the last seven outings.

Meanwhile, Arizona enters the matchup riding some momentum of its own, fresh off a convincing 27-17 primetime victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals kick-off time

NFL Lumen Field

The Seahawks and the Cardinals will meet in Week 10 of the NFL season at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, on Sunday, November 9, starting at 4:05 pm ET.

Team news & squads



Seattle Seahawks team news

As for Seattle, the Seahawks currently top the NFC West standings at 6-2, winning four of their last five and riding a three-game hot streak. They rolled past Washington 38-14 in primetime, with Sam Darnold airing it out for 330 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception.

Darnold has now tallied 16 touchdowns to just five picks this season. His favorite target, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, continues to impress with 58 receptions for 948 yards and four scores. Seattle's offense has been one of the league’s most efficient, ranking fifth in scoring at 28.9 points per game. The Seahawks are 2-2 so far at home.

Seahawks Injury Report: Dareke Young – questionable , Cooper Kupp – questionable , Jake Bobo – questionable

Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals team news

The Arizona Cardinals sit fourth in the NFC West at 3-5, coming off a strong 27-17 Monday Night Football win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett delivered a sharp performance with 261 passing yards and two touchdowns, while wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. shined with seven receptions for 96 yards and a pair of scores.

Offensively, the Cardinals rank 19th in the league, putting up an average of 22.5 points per game. They’ve been competitive on the road with a 2-2 record but have dropped four of their last five overall.

Cardinals Injury Report: Kyler Murray – questionable , Mack Wilson Sr. – questionable , Max Melton – questionable

Getty Images

Watch and live stream Seahawks vs Cardinals in the USA

The Seahawks vs Cardinals game in Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live on CBS. If you've cut the cord, fans can also catch the coverage onParamount+ and Fubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Seahawks vs Cardinals worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Seahawks vs Cardinals tickets

The showdown between the Seahawks and the Cardinals is set for Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, a venue that packs in up to 68,740 fans and promises a fiery atmosphere on game day.

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

READ MORE: NFL 2025 Tickets: Prices, deals, season tickets & membership information

Seahawks vs Cardinals Fantasy Football

Sam Darnold (17.1 projected fpts) put on an absolute masterclass on Sunday night, shredding the defense with surgeon-like precision. He went 21-of-24 for 330 yards and four touchdowns, and unbelievably, he was a flawless 16-for-16 with all four scores by halftime. The matchup played directly into his strengths, particularly off play-action, and Darnold didn't just take advantage, he lit the place on fire. He now has four QB1 finishes on the year, all in games where the opposing defense struggles to contain explosive pass plays. If you're in a 1QB league, sticking with him while he’s rolling makes sense, but I’m still slotting him as more of a high-floor QB2 this week instead of chasing a repeat eruption.

Meanwhile, Jaxon Smith-Njigba (13.4 projected fpts) is looking every bit like a league-winner in real time. He leads all wideouts in total PPR points (119.0) and is one of just three receivers sitting above the 110-point mark. His 14.9 fantasy points per game pace the position among players with at least four appearances. He's not just hot — he's turning into that guy.

On the other sideline, Jacoby Brissett (15.5 projected fpts) has quietly become one of the most reliable fantasy quarterbacks since stepping into the starting job. He’s stacked three straight QB1 scoring weeks, tossing multiple touchdowns each time, finishing as QB7 vs. Indy, QB12 vs. Green Bay, and QB10 vs. Dallas. But while the rhythm and efficiency are real, the matchup this week calls for a little caution. Like Darnold, Brissett is a strong QB2 more than someone you lock in to carry your lineup.

Marvin Harrison (8.9 projected fpts) just turned in his best outing yet with a career-high seven catches for 96 yards and a score on Monday night. The consistency still comes and goes, but the talent and ceiling remain sky-high, he's the kind of flex or WR3 play who can swing a matchup out of nowhere.

And then there's Trey McBride, who has essentially kicked the door down and claimed residency in the elite TE tier. With Brissett now settled in under center, the offense is operating on schedule, and McBride's volume is no fluke. Between the targets, the red-zone usage, and the trust factor, he's an every-week top tight end with a rock-solid floor, and the ceiling to go nuclear.

Seahawks vs Cardinals Game Predictions

With Kyler Murray expected to return for Week 10, there’s some buzz surrounding Arizona, but we're expecting the Seattle Seahawks to put on a defensive showcase at home. Seattle already handled the Cardinals 23–20 in Arizona earlier this season, and this rematch at Lumen Field shouldn’t be nearly as nail-biting. Sam Darnold and the Seahawks are playing with purpose, swagger, and a clear eye on the NFC West crown. This time around, the margin should tell the real story.

Seahawks vs Cardinals Betting Odds

Spread

Cardinals +6.5 (-110)

Seahawks -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Cardinals: +245

Seahawks: -305

Total

45.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Form

SEA - Form All Washington Commanders 14 - 38 Seattle Seahawks W

Seattle Seahawks 27 - 19 Houston Texans W

Jacksonville Jaguars 12 - 20 Seattle Seahawks W

Seattle Seahawks 35 - 38 Tampa Bay Buccaneers L

Arizona Cardinals 20 - 23 Seattle Seahawks W ARZ - Form All Dallas Cowboys 17 - 27 Arizona Cardinals W

Arizona Cardinals 23 - 27 Green Bay Packers L

Indianapolis Colts 31 - 27 Arizona Cardinals L

Arizona Cardinals 21 - 22 Tennessee Titans L

Arizona Cardinals 20 - 23 Seattle Seahawks L

Head-to-Head Record

SEA Last 5 matches ARZ 5 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins Arizona Cardinals 20 - 23 Seattle Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals 18 - 30 Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks 16 - 6 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals 20 - 21 Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks 20 - 10 Arizona Cardinals

