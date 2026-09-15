Saud Abdulhamid's coach a victim of a secret dispute at Lens

Dino Toppmoller's adventure with Lens is already over. The German's stint came to a surprise end after the club's board pulled the plug, a decision that raised plenty of questions before the German press revealed the real reason behind a dismissal that came at an extremely sensitive time.

Lens have yet to make it official, but "Foot Mercato" broke the news of the 45-year-old's departure, with "La Voix du Nord" confirming it. He lasted just six matches in charge, and the axe fell three days before the eagerly awaited clash against Monaco in the French league.

Stepping in to take temporary charge for the Monaco game is Yannick Cahuzac. He returned to Lens this summer after working as assistant to Olivier Pantaloni at Lorient between January 2024 and June 2026.

Close to sporting director Jean-Louis Leca, Cahuzac enjoys strong support inside the club, which opens the door to a longer spell in the role. His task will not be easy, though. He is due to sit the "BEPF" coaching certificate examination this season, which could force absences of almost a week every month.

French regulations slap the club with a 25,000-euro fine for every match played without a coach holding the required certificate.

The biggest surprise, though, came from Germany. "Bild" revealed that Toppmoller's dismissal is not directly tied to the slide in results, even though Lens have suffered two defeats and a draw in their last three league matches.

The crisis began, according to the report, when the board told Toppmoller they were sacking his assistant Nelson Morgado, who had worked alongside him since 2017. Morgado had ruffled feathers among some club members, particularly the French technical staff, with his constant demands for more commitment and enthusiasm.

Toppmoller refused to accept the decision to axe his assistant, viewing it as direct interference in his technical work. Neither side could contain the row. The conflict was settled with the German's exit after a remarkably short spell.

Toppmoller had leaned on Saud Abdulhamid as a mainstay of his side, before the Saudi international suffered a knee injury that has kept him off the pitch. He has yet to return to action.