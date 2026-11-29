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A Catalan newspaper report has claimed that referee César Soto Grado was clearly lenient towards Real Madrid's players in his report on the handling of their match against Deportivo Alavés on matchday 14 of La Liga.

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The claim follows the protests at the final whistle. Those scenes could have brought harsher sanctions for several Real Madrid players and their Portuguese coach José Mourinho.

According to Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo, the referee's report paints a completely different picture from José Mourinho's complaints about the official. It shows he went easy on Real Madrid, both over the Portuguese coach's conduct during the match and over the reactions of several players after the final whistle.

The newspaper said: "As for José Mourinho, the referee showed him a yellow card in the 44th minute of the match, writing that the reason was 'protesting one of my decisions with words, actions or gestures'."

It added: "The referee overlooked the Portuguese coach's immediate reaction after the card was shown, behaviour that could have cost him a red card."

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The paper went on: "The minutes after the final whistle also saw fierce protests, shortly after the referee decided to overturn a penalty awarded for a foul on Jude Bellingham."

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Six players surrounded the referee in the centre circle, forcing Mejía Dávila, Real Madrid's match delegate and a former referee, to come onto the pitch.

Bernardo Silva, Carlos Espí, Kylian Mbappé and Ibrahima Konaté made up the group, with Arda Güler and Thibaut Courtois joining them later.

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Despite all that, the referee booked only one of them: the Portuguese Bernardo Silva.

His report gave the reason for the caution: "Protesting one of my decisions with words."

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Given the nature of the incident, the newspaper noted, he could have shown more yellow cards and possibly even sent a player off.

A heavy blow in the title race

Real Madrid took a heavy blow in the La Liga title race, losing 2-1 at home to Deportivo Alavés and missing the chance to close in on the top of the table.

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The defeat ended a run of 10 straight wins in all competitions and was Madrid's first home loss of the season. It also piled pressure on José Mourinho, with his side slipping back in the race for first place.

Alavés punished the hosts' defensive errors. Toni Martínez opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, pouncing on a misplaced pass from Dean Huijsen to goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, and Ángel Pérez added the second in the 61st.

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Madrid pushed for a way back in the closing stages and Kylian Mbappé pulled one back. The equaliser never came, and Alavés left the Santiago Bernabéu with a precious win.

Mourinho took responsibility for the defeat afterwards. He said his team lacked physical freshness and couldn't cope with the defensive approach Alavés adopted.

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Alavés closed down the spaces and relied on quick attacking transitions, he explained, which made it hard for his players to break through and reach the penalty area.

His tactical decisions didn't have the desired effect either, the Portuguese coach admitted, particularly the substitutions meant to boost his side's attacking threat. Madrid had the ball for long spells, he felt, but couldn't turn possession into genuine chances.