Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves LaLiga preview

LaLiga - Game Week 14 28 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Bernabeu

Real Madrid host Deportivo Alaves at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday in LaLiga, with Jose Mourinho's side looking to protect their place near the top of the table. Kickoff on the 28th is at 16:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Los Blancos on fire and in hot pursuit of Barca

Madrid come into the weekend on a five-game winning run in all competitions. That sequence includes a 2-1 win away to Barcelona on October 25 and a 2-1 home win over Celta Vigo last Saturday.

The Bernabeu has been a veritable fortress this season. Los Blancos have won every home match, scoring 25 goals, and they sit on 12 points in the Champions League after four games. Things are looking good for the Spanish giants. Vini Jr made an impressive cameo off the bench last time out in LaLiga, in midweek, helping his side turn the game around to beat Celta Vigo 2-1. Maybe this is the tonic the Brazilian needs to kickstart an otherwise disappointing campaign from a personal point of view. He was on the score sheet midweek in a 5-1 thrashing of PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League. Jude Bellingham starred with a goal and assist, while elegant Turkish playmaker Arda Guler chipped in with two assists.

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Deportivo Alaves must address their poor away record

Alaves, managed by Quique Sanchez Flores, arrive in Madrid in ninth place. They beat Deportivo de A Coruna 3-1 in their most recent league game, but they lost 6-1 at Barcelona earlier this month, so their record against the truly elite sides will need to improve if they're going to be competitive at the Bernabeu. Perhaps now is a good time for them to test their mettle at the iconic Bernabeu, given that Alaves are unbeaten in three matches, scoring nine times in that sequence. On the other side of that coin, they are without a win on the road in LaLiga this term, and this is a difficult venue to put that right.

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Key stats & injury news

Madrid have won the last nine head-to-heads.

Super-sub Carlos Espi has scored four times off the bench for Madrid in just 62 minutes of playing time, while superstar Frenchman Kylian Mbappe has 17 goals in 17 games.

Brazilian attacker Rodrygo is a long-term absentee for Madrid, but his compatriot Endrick is nearing a return after a muscular problem.

Alaves are without a clean sheet in their last 13 matches against Madrid.

Likely XIs

Madrid (4231): Courtois; Trent, Konate, Huijsen, Carreras; Silva, Camavinga; Guler, Bellingham, Diomande; Mbappe.

Alaves (352): Sivera; Tenaglia, Koski, Otto; Perez, Ibanez, Blanco, Suarez, Rebbach; Boye, Martinez.

Team news & squads