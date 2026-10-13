Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
LaLiga
team-logoReal Betis
Estadio de La Cartuja
team-logoBarcelona
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
James Freemantle
Assisted by

Real Betis vs Barcelona LaLiga preview: All you need to know

TV Guide & Streaming
Real Betis vs Barcelona
Real Betis
Barcelona
LaLiga
L. Yamal
A. Gordon

Comprehensive match preview of in-form Real Betis vs LaLiga leaders Barcelona. We talk tactics, team news, form and more.

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 9
Estadio de La Cartuja

Real Betis vs Barcelona kicks off on 17 Oct 2026 at 12:30 EST and 16:30 GMT.

Red-hot LaLiga champions face a stern test at Betis

Barca maintained their flawless start to the season with a routine 3-0 win against Getafe. The goals were scored by Anthony Gordon (his first in LaLiga), Gabriel Jesus and Jules Kounde. Hansi Flick's side is flying with eight wins from eight, five clear of nearest challengers Atleti, and have flexed their strength in depth in the absence of injured skipper Raphinha, their most productive player this term so far. Next up is a trip to an ever-improving Real Betis side under veteran Manuel Pellegrini.

FC Barcelona v Getafe CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images

Subplot

Betis continued their fine start to the season with an entertaining 5-2 win over Osasuna. Veteran midfielder Isco scored a brace for the hosts, who now sit on 19 points after eight rounds thanks to an impressive tally of six wins. Estadio de La Cartuja will no doubt be rocking for the visit of the champions. Manager Pellegrini must somehow overcome a poor career record of 29 defeats in 40 meetings with Barcelona.

Real Betis Balompie v CA Osasuna - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images

Key stats & injuries

  • The last six meetings between these sides have all featured goals at both ends.
  • Betis haven't beaten Barcelona in LaLiga since December 2021.
  • Betis 'keeper Alvaro Valles has made 4.3 saves per match in LaLiga this season, a division high.
  • Barcelona's eight wins from their first eight matches has equalled a club record set in 2013-14.
  • Barca's teenage superstar Lamine Yamal leads LaLiga with five assists. He also has seven goals.

Team news & squads

Real Betis vs Barcelona Probable lineups

Manager

  • M. Pellegrini

Form

BET

BET - Form

LIL
W2-3
VIL
W1-2
GET
W1-0
COR
D1-1
OSA
W5-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
BAR

BAR - Form

FEY
W5-1
LEV
W2-4
SAN
W7-2
SEV
W1-3
GET
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
22/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Real BetisDrawBarcelona
0
2
3
LaLiga
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
3
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
1
FT
LaLiga
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
3
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
5
FT
LaLiga
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
1
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
1
FT
Copa del Rey
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
5
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
1
FT
LaLiga
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
2
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
2
FT
8Goals Scored16
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored5/5

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
8800347+2724
W
W
W
W
W
2
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
8611188+1019
W
W
W
W
L
3
Real BetisReal BetisBET
8611149+519
W
D
W
W
W
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
8602198+1118
W
L
W
W
L
5
SevillaSevillaSEV
84221312+114
D
L
W
W
D
6
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
84131215-313
W
W
L
W
D
7
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
8323128+411
L
D
L
L
W
8
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
82421211+110
L
D
L
D
W
9
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
815286+28
D
W
D
D
D
10
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
622276+18
D
D
W
W
L
11
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
8224131308
L
W
W
L
L
12
EspanyolEspanyolESP
8224111108
D
L
L
W
D
13
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
72231116-58
D
W
L
W
L
14
GetafeGetafeGET
8224410-68
L
W
L
D
D
15
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
82241323-108
D
L
L
W
L
16
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
8224818-108
L
D
L
L
L
17
LevanteLevanteLEV
71331115-46
D
L
L
D
W
18
ElcheElcheELC
81341117-66
D
W
L
D
L
19
ValenciaValenciaVAL
8125615-95
D
L
W
L
L
20
MalagaMalagaMAL
8044413-94
D
L
L
D
D
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google