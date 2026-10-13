LaLiga - Game Week 9 17 Oct 2026 - 12:30 Estadio de La Cartuja

Real Betis vs Barcelona kicks off on 17 Oct 2026 at 12:30 EST and 16:30 GMT.

Red-hot LaLiga champions face a stern test at Betis

Barca maintained their flawless start to the season with a routine 3-0 win against Getafe. The goals were scored by Anthony Gordon (his first in LaLiga), Gabriel Jesus and Jules Kounde. Hansi Flick's side is flying with eight wins from eight, five clear of nearest challengers Atleti, and have flexed their strength in depth in the absence of injured skipper Raphinha, their most productive player this term so far. Next up is a trip to an ever-improving Real Betis side under veteran Manuel Pellegrini.

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Subplot

Betis continued their fine start to the season with an entertaining 5-2 win over Osasuna. Veteran midfielder Isco scored a brace for the hosts, who now sit on 19 points after eight rounds thanks to an impressive tally of six wins. Estadio de La Cartuja will no doubt be rocking for the visit of the champions. Manager Pellegrini must somehow overcome a poor career record of 29 defeats in 40 meetings with Barcelona.

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Key stats & injuries

The last six meetings between these sides have all featured goals at both ends.

Betis haven't beaten Barcelona in LaLiga since December 2021.

Betis 'keeper Alvaro Valles has made 4.3 saves per match in LaLiga this season, a division high.

Barcelona's eight wins from their first eight matches has equalled a club record set in 2013-14.

Barca's teenage superstar Lamine Yamal leads LaLiga with five assists. He also has seven goals.

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