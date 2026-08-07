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PSV and Joey Veerman receive good news after red card against AZ

PSV Eindhoven vs AZ Alkmaar
PSV Eindhoven
AZ Alkmaar
Super Cup
J. Veerman

Joey Veerman's suspension after his red card against AZ has been reduced. Following PSV's appeal, the public prosecutor for professional football has cut the ban to two matches, one of them suspended.

Veerman saw red early on Sunday in the Johan Cruyff Shield clash between PSV and AZ. He caught Mexx Meerdink hard on the head with a high foot.

Referee Serdar Gözübüyük initially let play continue, but after VAR intervened he still took action: a straight red. That had a major impact on the game, with AZ eventually winning 0-4.

Initially, Veerman was handed a three-match suspension, one of them suspended. PSV appealed and that appeal has now been successful.

That means Veerman will still be available for the away match against Excelsior. He would have missed the season opener against Fortuna Sittard anyway. PSV begin the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie at home on Saturday at 20:00.

Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven crest
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
Fortuna Sittard crest
Fortuna Sittard
SIT
Eredivisie
AZ Alkmaar crest
AZ Alkmaar
AZ
ADO Den Haag crest
ADO Den Haag
HAA

For now, Veerman also looks set to play in PSV's midfield in the next Eredivisie season. The Volendam-born player joined from sc Heerenveen in 2021.

Clubs interested in Veerman can sign him for a fixed fee of €20 million, but so far it has remained conspicuously quiet.

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