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Mauricio Pochettino is officially in the building at Carrington as he prepares for the daunting task of leading Manchester United against Liverpool at Anfield. However, the Premier League has already stepped in to grant the Argentinian a rare favour before he even steps into the dugout for the first time.

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United secure half-hour delay for Friday media duties

Manchester United confirmed on Thursday morning that Pochettino will hold his inaugural press conference at 2pm on Friday. Top-flight pre-match briefings usually begin no later than 1:30pm, meaning the club secured a 30-minute postponement for their new head coach.

The Argentinian touched down in Manchester on Wednesday after wrapping up his duties with the United States men's national team. According to the Manchester Evening News' journalist Steven Railston, United approached league officials directly and cited Pochettino's "full on" week to win approval for the late slot.

League handbook outlines strict media rules

Premier League regulations leave very little room for scheduling flexibility around media commitments. Under Section K of the league handbook, clubs playing across the weekend or on Monday must stage their Thursday or Friday press conferences by 1:30pm at the latest.

Officials only waive that deadline under exceptional circumstances, with the rulebook explicitly pointing to late returns from Thursday night UEFA club fixtures as a valid excuse. League chiefs judged Pochettino's rapid switch from international duty to be worthy of the same rare dispensation.

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Pochettino steps onto the Carrington training pitch

While Pochettino officially began work on Wednesday, he did not oversee that day's training session. Several trusted members of his coaching setup, including long-time assistant Jesus Perez, had already relocated to Manchester early to manage the initial transition period.

The new United boss takes full command of training at Carrington on Thursday and will lead Friday's final session ahead of Sunday's fixture. He also completed an introductory interview with the club's in-house media team, which is scheduled for release on Thursday.

Immediate baptism of fire awaits at Anfield

Pochettino faces a compressed schedule as he attempts to implement his methods ahead of his debut. Having spent just two days working directly with his players on the grass, he will step into the Anfield dugout on Sunday for a daunting opening test against Liverpool.