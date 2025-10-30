Pittsburgh Steelers vs Indianapolis Colts NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Indianapolis Colts roll into Week 9 as one of the NFL’s hottest teams, riding a four-game heater and looking every bit like a group that knows exactly who it is.

They'll head into Pittsburgh with momentum to burn, ready to test a Steelers team that has been far more unpredictable. Pittsburgh rattled off three straight wins earlier in the season, but that surge stalled with back-to-back losses to Cincinnati and Green Bay, dropping them to 4-3—yet still atop a very messy AFC North.

The Steelers, for all their grit and reputation, feel stuck in neutral right now. They're scoring 25.0 points a game—respectable, 11th in the league—but they’re coughing up that same 25.0 on defense, which lands them in the lower third of the NFL. The yardage numbers paint the same picture: just under 300 yards a game on offense, but giving up nearly 400 on the other side. That's a razor-thin margin—and one that's starting to cut against them.

On the other hand, the Colts are firing on all cylinders. Sitting at 7-1 and running the AFC South with swagger, Indianapolis is fresh off a 38-14 demolition of the Tennessee Titans and shows no signs of letting up. This is the league's most explosive scoring offense at 33.8 points per game—fast, confident, and balanced. They pair that with a defense allowing just 19.3 per outing, good for sixth in the NFL. Indy puts up over 385 yards a game and hasn’t lost its identity on the ground, grinding out more than 130 rushing yards per contest.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Indianapolis Colts kick-off time

NFL Acrisure Stadium

The Steelers and the Colts will meet in Week 9 of the NFL season at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, November 2, starting at 1:00 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Pittsburgh Steelers team news

Pittsburgh limps in after dropping two straight. The defense took another blow in Week 8, losing safety DeShon Elliott and lineman Daniel Ekuale to injury. Guard Isaac Seumalo is questionable as well.

And while Aaron Rodgers and the passing game have been serviceable, the Steelers’ ground game has simply not shown up, ranking fourth-worst in rushing yards (660 total). Combine that with a secondary dealing with injuries and a defense giving up 25 points per game, and the margin for error shrinks fast.

Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts team news

The Indianapolis Colts are heading into the stretch run of the 2025 season banged up, but the timing of the upcoming slate at least gave them a chance to catch their breath.

Seven starters sat out of Wednesday’s practice (Oct. 29), though none are officially ruled out for Week 9 against Pittsburgh. Edge rushers Samson Ebukam and Tyquan Lewis are both listed as questionable, while corner Jaylon Jones, who hasn't played since the opener, returned as a full participant and could finally be back in the lineup.

On the offensive side, Daniel Jones has been exactly what Indianapolis needed this fall. He’s thrown for 2,062 yards while completing 71.2% of his passes with 13 touchdowns to only three interceptions, keeping the offense on schedule and mistakes to a minimum.

But there's no debate about who the heartbeat of this team is: Jonathan Taylor. The All-Pro back is putting together a season that's not just Offensive Player of the Year-worthy — it's MVP-level. Taylor has piled up 850 rushing yards on 143 carries, averaging a ridiculous 5.9 yards per tote, and has already found the end zone 14 times (12 rushing, 2 receiving). Indianapolis is lighting up scoreboards to the tune of nearly 34 points per game, with 270 total points so far. For context, Kansas City is next closest in the AFC with 214, while in the NFC, only Dallas (246) comes close. The Colts have been so explosive that Taylor often doesn’t even need to touch the ball in the fourth quarter.

Getty Images

Steelers vs Colts Fantasy Football

For all the star power they've assembled, the Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the last defenses you want to lean on in fantasy when they run into a high-powered offense. And that’s exactly what they get this week with Daniel Jones and the Colts rolling into town. Indianapolis has surrendered just nine sacks and turned the ball over only four times all season — there just aren’t many opportunities here. This is a week to stay away from the Steelers' D/ST.

Daniel Jones (20.2 projected fpts) continues his full-blown resurgence. He carved up Tennessee last Sunday, hitting 21-of-29 throws for 272 yards (9.4 YPA) and three touchdowns. He’s now thrown multiple TDs in four straight games — a first in his career — and has finished as a QB1 in six of eight contests. The breakout isn’t a blip anymore. It’s the new normal.

Jonathan Taylor (19.0 projected fpts) enters Week 9 in full superstar mode. He’s been a fantasy cheat code — the centerpiece of the league’s most explosive offense, a threat in both phases, and a touchdown machine. With six scores in his past eight games, he’s as automatic as it gets. A Pittsburgh defense that has been leaky in recent weeks isn’t exactly built to stop him.

Meanwhile, Michael Pittman Jr. has planted his flag as a locked-in WR1/WR2. He’s been targeted 56 times already and continues to separate himself as the top read in this passing game. Last week, he saw nine targets, four more than any other Colt, including a towering 21-yard contested touchdown. When the offense moves, Pittman is usually the one steering the route.

On the other side, Aaron Rodgers (16.1 projected fpts) has been steady — never spectacular, rarely disastrous. He’s posted QB16, QB10, and QB15 finishes the last three weeks. The downside? No rushing production and a Pittsburgh offense that runs at a crawl, limiting total opportunities. In fantasy terms, he’s a safe QB2, but the ceiling is capped.

Jaylen Warren (10.6 projected fpts) has become the picture of consistency. His weekly production may not blow up social media, but he brings a rock-solid RB2 floor and retains a trustworthy role heading into a stretch of friendlier matchups.

As for DK Metcalf (10.6 projected fpts) — while there may be week-to-week swings in targets or yardage, he’s still viewed as a strong and dependable play. The talent, opportunity, and usage keep him locked in as a lineup mainstay.

Steelers vs Colts Game Predictions

Right now, we're not stepping in front of this Colts train, especially with the way the Steelers have been stumbling lately.

Indianapolis is absolutely cooking. The Colts have hung 31+ points in four straight games and dropped 38 in back-to-back weeks. They enter Week 9 leading the entire league in scoring at 33.8 points per game, comfortably ahead of Dallas, who sits at 30.8.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh's defense has sprung a leak. The Steelers have surrendered 33 and 35 points over their last two outings. And while their offense has shown some life, putting up 31 and 25, it’s hard to see them matching pace here. The Colts are holding opponents to just 19.3 points per game, which ranks sixth-best in the NFL.

Yes, Mike Tomlin teams are historically dangerous as home underdogs. But that doesn't magically patch up a defense that's constantly bending and often breaking. The Colts have found a rhythm — Jonathan Taylor is slicing through defenses, and Daniel Jones has settled in, playing within the structure, making smart throws, and keeping the offense on track.

Indianapolis looks like a team that knows exactly who it is right now. Pittsburgh? Not so much.

Steelers vs Colts Betting Odds

Spread

Colts -3.5 (-102)

Steelers +3.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Colts: -175

Steelers: +145

Total

50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Form

PIT - Form All Pittsburgh Steelers 25 - 35 Green Bay Packers L

Cincinnati Bengals 33 - 31 Pittsburgh Steelers L

Pittsburgh Steelers 23 - 9 Cleveland Browns W

Pittsburgh Steelers 24 - 21 Minnesota Vikings W

New England Patriots 14 - 21 Pittsburgh Steelers W IND - Form All Indianapolis Colts 38 - 14 Tennessee Titans W

Los Angeles Chargers 24 - 38 Indianapolis Colts W

Indianapolis Colts 31 - 27 Arizona Cardinals W

Indianapolis Colts 40 - 6 Las Vegas Raiders W

Los Angeles Rams 27 - 20 Indianapolis Colts L

Head-to-Head Record

PIT Last 5 matches IND 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Indianapolis Colts 27 - 24 Pittsburgh Steelers

Indianapolis Colts 30 - 13 Pittsburgh Steelers

Indianapolis Colts 17 - 24 Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers 28 - 24 Indianapolis Colts

Pittsburgh Steelers 26 - 24 Indianapolis Colts

Useful links