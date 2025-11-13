Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Pittsburgh Steelers have gone ice-cold after that early-season spark, and whatever momentum they built in September has vanished into thin air.

Pittsburgh has dropped three of its past four, including that flat, forgettable performance under the Sunday Night Football lights in Los Angeles. Now they welcome a Cincinnati Bengals team that punched them in the mouth back in Week 7 and hasn’t exactly slowed down offensively since.

The Bengals have absorbed a couple of shootout losses to Chicago and New York, but the offense has continued to move the ball with Joe Flacco steering the ship. The bye week came at the perfect time too, giving the veteran signal-caller a chance to nurse that shoulder issue.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh's defense has been maddeningly inconsistent all year, and Week 10 was the worst version of this offense we've seen in a while. Aaron Rodgers threw for just 161 yards and two picks against the Chargers, looking out of rhythm, out of sync, and frankly, out of answers.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals kick-off time

NFL Acrisure Stadium

The Steelers and the Bengals will meet in Week 11 of the NFL season at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA, on Sunday, November 16, starting at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Pittsburgh Steelers team news

The Pittsburgh Steelers struggled to get anything going offensively in Week 10, managing just 10 points in a Sunday Night Football defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers, their lowest output since Christmas Day last year against the Kansas City Chiefs.

It was a milestone night for Aaron Rodgers, who joined an exclusive club of quarterbacks with at least 250 career starts, alongside legends Tom Brady, Brett Favre, Drew Brees, and Peyton Manning. However, it wasn't one he'll fondly remember. Rodgers threw for a touchdown but was picked off twice in the 25-10 loss, marking just the 10th time in his career he's thrown one or fewer touchdowns with multiple interceptions. After averaging a healthy 7.3 yards per attempt back in Week 7 against the Bengals, Rodgers' production has dipped sharply to just 5.7 yards per attempt over his last three outings, ranking 35th among qualifying quarterbacks, per PFF. He's also aired it out 102 times in that span, the third most in the league.

The offensive woes extend beyond the quarterback. Pittsburgh's attack has been among the league's least efficient, averaging a meager 280.7 yards per game, fourth fewest in the NFL. Since their Week 7 matchup in Cincinnati, the Steelers have posted just 247 yards per game while coughing up the ball five times. In Sunday’s loss, they mustered 221 total yards, with 65 of those coming on a meaningless final drive after the game was already out of reach.

Their ground game hasn't offered much relief either. Pittsburgh ranks third-worst in the league with just 85.7 rushing yards per contest. After breaking the 100-yard mark versus Cincinnati, Jaylen Warren has surpassed 70 yards on the ground only once in the last three games, averaging 3.8 yards per carry during that stretch.

Out wide, DK Metcalf's red-hot start to the season has cooled considerably. Over the past three games, he's caught 10 passes for 96 yards and a single touchdown. Back in Week 7, Cincinnati corner DJ Turner II gave Metcalf fits, holding him to just one reception in their direct matchups while snagging an interception himself. On a brighter note, Roman Wilson has been a rare spark in Pittsburgh's passing game, leading the team with 113 receiving yards and two touchdowns over the last three outings.

Cincinnati Bengals team news

Joe Flacco is still on deck to start for the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 when they square off with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but there was a big development in Cincinnati on Monday. The franchise's star quarterback, Joe Burrow, finally took a major step toward suiting up again.

The two-time AP Comeback Player of the Year has been sidelined since suffering a toe injury back in Week 2 against Jacksonville, missing the last seven games as the Bengals tried to stay afloat without him. On Monday, Cincinnati officially opened Burrow's 21-day activation window from injured reserve, a clear sign the team believes their season isn't dead yet.

At 3-6 and clawing to remain in the playoff conversation, the Bengals are hoping their ace returns in time to change the narrative. And if anyone can flip the switch on a season in a hurry, it's Joe Burrow.

Watch and live stream Steelers vs Bengals in the USA

The Steelers vs Bengals game in Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live on CBS. If you've cut the cord, fans can also catch the coverage onParamount+ and Fubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Steelers vs Bengals worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Steelers vs Bengals tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

Steelers vs Bengals Fantasy Football

Joe Flacco (18.5 projected fpts) is squeezing every drop out of this unexpected run as Cincinnati’s QB1, tossing multiple touchdown passes in each of his three starts. The veteran has steadied the ship with poise and timing, but Week 11 brings his toughest assignment yet, a trip to face the Steelers’ defense coming off the bye. If he can keep the Bengals’ offense afloat again, Cincinnati's season stays alive. If not… things get dicey fast.

Chase Brown (11.5 projected fpts) has been one of the most pleasant surprises in the Bengals offense. He's stacked 100+ total yards in three straight outings, flashing burst and vision every time his number’s called. Still, he profiles as a boom-or-bust RB2 play, especially heading into a bruising matchup with Pittsburgh's front after a week of rest.

Meanwhile, Ja'Marr Chase just keeps racking up numbers regardless of who's throwing the football. Six or more catches and at least 91 receiving yards in five straight games, that's star-level consistency in an offense operating on Plan B. He remains a no-doubt, auto-lock WR1 heading into Week 11.

And even though Tee Higgins took a frightening hit late against Chicago, he escaped without any major damage. He also just casually dropped two touchdowns in that game. He's expected to go this week — crisis avoided.

On the Pittsburgh side, Aaron Rodgers (17.6 projected fpts) continues to be a steady-but-not-spectacular fantasy play. A reliable floor, capped ceiling. Week 10 was a slog thanks to a masterclass game plan from Chargers DC Jesse Minter, but the next two matchups — Bengals and Bears — are extremely QB-friendly. Worth remembering: the last time Rodgers and Flacco met, they combined for 570 passing yards and 7 TDs. If there’s ever a week for Rodgers to finally pop past 25 again? It’s this one.

Jaylen Warren (11.5 projected fpts) continues to own the Steelers backfield, barely ceding touches to anyone else. He turned those opportunities into 70 rushing yards, his best since Week 7, and gets another crack at Cincinnati's soft run defense. Volume + efficiency = playable every week.

DK Metcalf tied his season-high with seven targets, but missed timing and a handful of off-target throws limited his damage. The production hasn’t quite matched the opportunity lately, but a struggling Bengals secondary gives him a prime get-right window. If he's going to remind everyone he's a WR1 caliber weapon, this is the stage to do it.

Steelers vs Bengals Game Predictions

Pittsburgh still sits atop the AFC North, holding a two-game cushion over Baltimore, but the margin for comfort is thinner than it looks. Cincinnati's win over the Steelers back in October basically stopped their season from going up in smoke, and this rematch carries even more weight with the Ravens (3-5) finally showing signs of life. The Bengals need this one to stay in the divisional hunt.

But history isn't exactly wearing orange and black here. Cincinnati has only swept Pittsburgh once since 2009, that 2021 outlier, and it's tough to imagine Mike Tomlin letting his group get clipped for a second time, especially by Joe Flacco. The Bengals may be scrapping to survive, but the Steelers know what's at stake and rarely fold when the rematch turns into a gut-check game.

Prediction: Steelers 27, Bengals 21

Steelers vs Bengals Betting Odds

Spread: Steelers -5.5

Moneyline: Bengals -250, Steelers +200

Over/Under: 50.5

Form

PIT - Form All Los Angeles Chargers 25 - 10 Pittsburgh Steelers L

Pittsburgh Steelers 27 - 20 Indianapolis Colts W

Pittsburgh Steelers 25 - 35 Green Bay Packers L

Cincinnati Bengals 33 - 31 Pittsburgh Steelers L

Pittsburgh Steelers 23 - 9 Cleveland Browns W CIN - Form All Cincinnati Bengals 42 - 47 Chicago Bears L

Cincinnati Bengals 38 - 39 New York Jets L

Cincinnati Bengals 33 - 31 Pittsburgh Steelers W

Green Bay Packers 27 - 18 Cincinnati Bengals L

Cincinnati Bengals 24 - 37 Detroit Lions L

Head-to-Head Record

PIT Last 5 matches CIN 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Cincinnati Bengals 33 - 31 Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers 17 - 19 Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals 38 - 44 Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers 34 - 11 Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals 10 - 16 Pittsburgh Steelers

