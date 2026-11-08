‘Like a new signing!’ - Paul Merson hails Martin Odegaard as Arsenal captain’s heroics sink Hull City to go six points clear

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Paul Merson has heaped praise on Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard following his match-winning performance against Hull City. The former midfielder likened the Norwegian to a new signing after he secured three crucial points to extend their lead at the Premier League summit.

Advertisement

Arsenal secure gritty Hull win

Arsenal were forced to dig deep to secure a hard-fought 1-0 victory over newly promoted Hull City at the Emirates Stadium. Mikel Arteta's side looked destined to drop points before Martin Odegaard struck a decisive 72nd-minute winner.

The crucial victory moved Arsenal six points clear at the top of the Premier League table. Their grip on first place was strengthened further after title rivals Manchester City suffered a shock 3-1 defeat away to Nottingham Forest.

High-flying Brighton are the only side to beat Arsenal so far this season. They could cut the gap at the summit to five points if they defeat Brentford.

Merson hails outstanding Arsenal captain

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson was thoroughly impressed by Odegaard's match-winning contribution. Merson believes the Norwegian has been the standout performer for the north London club during the opening months of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

"He’s been outstanding. He’s the only one really that moves it quickly," Merson told Sky Sports. "He moves it quickly, he moves, he gets into positions. I just thought too many players took too many touches and they slowed it down and gave Hull half a chance.

Related Topics

"I think he’s been outstanding this season, he’s like a new signing for them and he’s been the man so far. Not great but just a good result for Arsenal. But again, he was one of the stars of the show."

Odegaard discovers his goalscoring touch

Odegaard has enjoyed a remarkable resurgence in front of goal during the 2026-27 campaign. His strike against Hull took his tally to five goals in all competitions, a massive improvement from managing six goals in 45 appearances last term.

Advertisement

The Arsenal captain showed sharp predatory instincts to secure the victory. Konstantinos Tzolakis parried a powerful strike from Noni Madueke, but Odegaard was the quickest player to react inside the penalty area.

"He’s the first one to react and there’s two defenders in front of him," Merson explained. "But because of his reaction, he runs past them, he hits it, there’s a slight deflection and it goes underneath the goalkeeper’s arms."

Advertisement

Crucial fixtures await for Arsenal

Arsenal will be desperate to maintain their momentum when they return to Premier League action after the international break. Arteta's side are scheduled to face Newcastle United in the Premier League on November 21, before hosting Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League three days later. Following that, The Gunners will take on a tough match against Manchester City on November 29.