Paris Saint-Germain vs Le Mans Ligue 1 preview: Everything you need to know

Paris Saint-Germain vs Le Mans: Match details

Ligue 1 - Game Week 6 10 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Parc des Princes

Paris Saint-Germain F.C. and Le Mans FC will kick-off on 10 October 2026 at 18:45 GMT (2:45 PM EST / 19:45 BST / 20:45 SAST).

Defending champions host promoted Le Mans

Paris Saint-Germain return to home turf at the Parc des Princes to host newly promoted Le Mans FC for Matchweek 6 of the 2026/27 Ligue 1 campaign. Following the autumn international break, Luis Enrique's champions aim to build domestic momentum and climb towards the summit of the league table. For Patrick Videira's Le Mans squad, making the trip to the capital represents a stern test as they look to maintain their encouraging start in France's top tier.

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Les Parisiens' consecutive shutouts heading into the Break

PSG enter Saturday's clash seeking their third consecutive league victory. Before the international hiatus, Luis Enrique's side earned a hard-fought 1–0 away win against Stade Brestois 29 on Matchday 4 thanks to an early fourth-minute strike from Ferran Torres, followed by a dominant 6–1 midweek triumph over ŠK Slovan Bratislava in Champions League action. Driven by creative playmakers Vitinha, Ousmane Dembélé, and Désiré Doué, PSG look to establish early control on home soil.

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Les Sang et Or's resilient mid-table position

Le Mans FC travel to Paris sitting comfortably in ninth place with seven points from their opening five fixtures. The visitors have adapted well to top-flight demands, compiling a 2–1–2 record before the international break. Supported by disciplined central defending and rapid wing transitions, Le Mans will aim to stay compact and restrict PSG's central spaces.

Parc des Princes showdown

When the two clubs last met in domestic cup action, goals from Désiré Doué and Bradley Barcola sealed a 2–0 PSG victory. PSG will look to control tempo through João Neves and Warren Zaïre-Emery while releasing wide runners Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembélé to break down the opposition backline. Meanwhile, Le Mans will count on central discipline and set-piece opportunities to threaten on the counterattack. With key points on the line in Ligue 1, Saturday's clash promises compelling action from the opening whistle.

Team news & squads

Luis Enrique is without two midfield options for this fixture. Warren Zaire-Emery and Senny Mayulu are both listed as injured, and no return dates have been confirmed. Updates to the squad will be added closer to kick-off if available.

Le Mans head coach Patrick Videira is also managing a number of absences. Lucas Buades, Martin Rossignol, and Erwan Colas are all unavailable through injury, while Djibril Sidibe serves a suspension. Le Mans will need to cover those gaps across their defensive and midfield lines.

Form

PSG have won two, drawn one, and lost one across their last four competitive matches, with their most recent outing a 1-2 away win at Marseille in Ligue 1. Their standout result in that run was the 6-1 victory over Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League, though a 1-2 home defeat to Monaco represents a notable low point. Across those matches, PSG have scored ten goals and conceded six, a return that reflects both their attacking quality and their defensive vulnerability.

Le Mans have won one, drawn two, and lost two across their last five matches, with their most recent result a 2-1 defeat to Guingamp in a friendly. Their best competitive result in the run was a 2-1 win at Lorient in Ligue 1, and they drew twice on the road against Lens and Nice. Le Mans have scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Coupe de France on February 4, 2025, when PSG won 2-0 at Le Mans. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures spanning Ligue 1, the Coupe de France, and a friendly, PSG hold a clear advantage with four wins to Le Mans' one. The only Le Mans victory in that dataset came in a Ligue 1 match on May 8, 2010, when they won 1-0 on home soil.