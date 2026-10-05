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Ligue 1
team-logoParis Saint-Germain
Parc des Princes
team-logoLe Mans
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Paris Saint-Germain vs Le Mans Ligue 1 preview: Everything you need to know

Paris Saint-Germain vs Le Mans
Ligue 1
TV Guide & Streaming
Paris Saint-Germain
Le Mans

Comprehensive match preview of Paris Saint-Germain F.C. vs Le Mans FC in Ligue 1. We break down recent domestic results, team form, and key storylines ahead of this Saturday night Matchday 6 clash at Parc des Princes.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Le Mans: Match details

crest
Ligue 1 - Game Week 6
Parc des Princes

Paris Saint-Germain F.C. and Le Mans FC will kick-off on 10 October 2026 at 18:45 GMT (2:45 PM EST / 19:45 BST / 20:45 SAST).

Defending champions host promoted Le Mans

Paris Saint-Germain return to home turf at the Parc des Princes to host newly promoted Le Mans FC for Matchweek 6 of the 2026/27 Ligue 1 campaign. Following the autumn international break, Luis Enrique's champions aim to build domestic momentum and climb towards the summit of the league table. For Patrick Videira's Le Mans squad, making the trip to the capital represents a stern test as they look to maintain their encouraging start in France's top tier.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-BREST-PSGGetty Images

Les Parisiens' consecutive shutouts heading into the Break

PSG enter Saturday's clash seeking their third consecutive league victory. Before the international hiatus, Luis Enrique's side earned a hard-fought 1–0 away win against Stade Brestois 29 on Matchday 4 thanks to an early fourth-minute strike from Ferran Torres, followed by a dominant 6–1 midweek triumph over ŠK Slovan Bratislava in Champions League action. Driven by creative playmakers Vitinha, Ousmane Dembélé, and Désiré Doué, PSG look to establish early control on home soil.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-LE MANS-LORIENTGetty Images

Les Sang et Or's resilient mid-table position

Le Mans FC travel to Paris sitting comfortably in ninth place with seven points from their opening five fixtures. The visitors have adapted well to top-flight demands, compiling a 2–1–2 record before the international break. Supported by disciplined central defending and rapid wing transitions, Le Mans will aim to stay compact and restrict PSG's central spaces.

Parc des Princes showdown

When the two clubs last met in domestic cup action, goals from Désiré Doué and Bradley Barcola sealed a 2–0 PSG victory. PSG will look to control tempo through João Neves and Warren Zaïre-Emery while releasing wide runners Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembélé to break down the opposition backline. Meanwhile, Le Mans will count on central discipline and set-piece opportunities to threaten on the counterattack. With key points on the line in Ligue 1, Saturday's clash promises compelling action from the opening whistle.

Team news & squads

Paris Saint-Germain vs Le Mans Probable lineups

Manager

  • Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique is without two midfield options for this fixture. Warren Zaire-Emery and Senny Mayulu are both listed as injured, and no return dates have been confirmed. Updates to the squad will be added closer to kick-off if available.

Le Mans head coach Patrick Videira is also managing a number of absences. Lucas Buades, Martin Rossignol, and Erwan Colas are all unavailable through injury, while Djibril Sidibe serves a suspension. Le Mans will need to cover those gaps across their defensive and midfield lines.

Form

PSG

PSG - Form

LIL
D2-2
ASM
L1-2
SLB
W6-1
B29
W0-1
OM
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
LEM

LEM - Form

REN
L3-2
NCE
D1-1
RCL
D2-2
FCL
W2-1
EAG
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

PSG have won two, drawn one, and lost one across their last four competitive matches, with their most recent outing a 1-2 away win at Marseille in Ligue 1. Their standout result in that run was the 6-1 victory over Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League, though a 1-2 home defeat to Monaco represents a notable low point. Across those matches, PSG have scored ten goals and conceded six, a return that reflects both their attacking quality and their defensive vulnerability.

Le Mans have won one, drawn two, and lost two across their last five matches, with their most recent result a 2-1 defeat to Guingamp in a friendly. Their best competitive result in the run was a 2-1 win at Lorient in Ligue 1, and they drew twice on the road against Lens and Nice. Le Mans have scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Paris Saint-GermainDrawLe Mans
4
0
1
Coupe de France
Le Mans badge
Le Mans
LEM
0
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
2
FT
Club Friendlies
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
4
Le Mans badge
Le Mans
LEM
0
FT
Coupe de France
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
2
Le Mans badge
Le Mans
LEM
0
FT
Ligue 1
Le Mans badge
Le Mans
LEM
1
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
0
FT
Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
3
Le Mans badge
Le Mans
LEM
1
FT
11Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Coupe de France on February 4, 2025, when PSG won 2-0 at Le Mans. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures spanning Ligue 1, the Coupe de France, and a friendly, PSG hold a clear advantage with four wins to Le Mans' one. The only Le Mans victory in that dataset came in a Ligue 1 match on May 8, 2010, when they won 1-0 on home soil.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
MonacoMonacoASM
541083+513
W
D
W
W
W
2
LyonLyonOL
5320102+811
W
D
W
D
W
3
Paris FCParis FCPAR
532083+511
W
D
W
W
D
4
LilleLilleLIL
531184+410
L
W
W
D
W
5
RennesRennesREN
531189-110
L
W
W
W
D
6
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
522187+18
W
W
L
D
D
7
AngersAngersSCO
521265+17
W
D
L
W
L
8
StrasbourgStrasbourgSTR
5212101007
L
D
W
W
L
9
Le MansLe MansLEM
51319906
W
D
D
L
D
10
AuxerreAuxerreAJA
5203712-56
W
W
L
L
L
11
BrestBrestB29
512278-15
L
L
W
D
D
12
LorientLorientFCL
512256-15
L
D
W
L
D
13
ToulouseToulouseTFC
512279-25
W
D
L
D
L
14
NiceNiceNCE
512236-35
W
L
D
L
D
15
LensLensRCL
51139904
L
D
L
L
W
16
TroyesTroyesTRO
5113411-74
L
L
L
W
D
17
MarseilleMarseilleOM
510478-13
L
L
L
L
W
18
Le HavreLe HavreLEH
502347-32
L
D
L
D
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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