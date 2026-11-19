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Doubts surround the involvement of two Real Madrid stars in the La Liga match against Celta Vigo, scheduled for next Saturday at the Santiago Bernabéu.

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According to "AS", Real Madrid have welcomed back their internationals, with the exception of Uruguay's Federico Valverde, who has yet to train.

Valverde landed in Madrid this afternoon and was the only absentee from a session that let Portuguese coach José Mourinho breathe a sigh of relief.

Apart from the Uruguayan, the squad are in excellent physical shape. The international break has taken no real toll.

Rodrygo and Asensio are still recovering, while everyone else trained with the group from the start.

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Valverde's situation will be settled tomorrow, when it will become clear whether Mourinho prefers to give him some rest after his trip across the Atlantic (following Uruguay's 5-0 thrashing of the Dominican Republic in Maldonado).

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That won't be the only question answered. Tomorrow will also show whether Bernardo Silva and Tchouaméni are fully fit to face Celta Vigo next Saturday.

Both came back with slight discomfort. Aurélien Tchouaméni's injury is in his right thigh, an area that gave him trouble during the World Cup.

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The Portuguese, meanwhile, returned from the Denmark match with muscle pain.

Both trained with the team this morning, but Mourinho won't make a final call until tomorrow's session. The mood is broadly optimistic, particularly over the Portuguese.

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The rest of the squad came through fine. That's excellent news, given that 18 of the 26 players (25 from the first team plus Tiago) joined up with their national teams.

Mbappé, Camavinga, Konaté and Tchouaméni were with France, as were Huijsen and Cucurella. Bellingham and Trent were with England, Vinícius and Endrick with Brazil, Diomande with the Ivory Coast, Güler with Turkey, Bernardo Silva with Portugal, Valverde with Uruguay and Dumfries with the Netherlands, while Espi and Tiago were with the Under-21 side.

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Vinícius and Tchouaméni's injury

The injury to Frenchman Aurélien Tchouaméni hands Brazilian Vinícius Júnior a fresh chance to win back his place in Real Madrid's starting line-up. Absences in midfield have opened the door for José Mourinho to rethink how he distributes roles within the team.

Spanish newspaper "Marca" reports that the Portuguese coach is weighing up Arda Güler and Bernardo Silva in the holding midfield roles, with Vinícius and Yan Diomande on the wings, as he looks to get the most out of the side's attacking quality in the coming period.

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The international break looks like a turning point in Vinícius's season. Suspended for four domestic matches, he used the time away to regain his balance and escape the pressure that had built around him in recent weeks. Then he returned to action with Brazil and produced the kind of attacking displays that restored his confidence.

The Brazilian winger scored five goals in two friendlies for his country, two against Japan and three against Singapore, despite not playing the full duration of either match. He played 90 minutes in the first and 60 in the second. The message was clear: his scoring touch is back and he's ready to fight for a starting place at Real Madrid.