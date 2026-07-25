Atlético Madrid have wrapped up the signing of a Paris Saint-Germain player to bolster their midfield this summer, having missed out on Portugal's Bernardo Silva.

Silva had been tipped for a move to the Spanish capital. Instead he chose Real Madrid after ending his time with Manchester City, sending the Rojiblancos hunting for an alternative with a similar profile.

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Their official website confirmed the capture of South Korea's Lee Kang-in from PSG on a contract that runs until the summer of 2031.

Diego Simeone pushed hard for the deal. Press reports put the fee at 35 million euros.

Atlético become the third Spanish club Kang-in has played for. He turned out for Valencia and Real Mallorca before joining PSG in the summer of 2023.