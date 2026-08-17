Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has warned rivals that his club is craving multiple trophies this season, and that the Premier League alone is not enough.

The Norwegian shone in Arsenal's emphatic 3-0 victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday, scoring a goal and picking up the man of the match award.

That dominant display left him hungry for more ahead of the new season, which begins with Arsenal's opening league match against Coventry next Friday.

Odegaard said, in comments carried by the English newspaper "Daily Mail": "We wanted to show our level."

He added: "Of course, we won the league last year. But this year we want more. There is a lot to compete for. We want to repeat the achievement in the league, in addition to the other trophies. There is a lot of work ahead of us, and there is still plenty of room for improvement."

Odegaard also had high praise for new signing Bruno Guimaraes, who arrived from Newcastle for 75 million pounds and made his first start for Arsenal against Manchester City.

He continued: "It was really great, and very natural. From the first day he joined, it was very natural. Even though we had some big battles with him in the past, he has become a natural part of the team."

He went on: "You can see his quality. He is able to win the ball, he is a fighter, but he also has high quality on the ball."

He noted: "He has that quality, what can I say. He is very calm with the ball. He always takes his time and finds the pass."

He concluded: "From the very first moment training begins, you can feel his presence and his talent. He is a wonderful player. I am looking forward to it."