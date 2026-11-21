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Lionel Messi’s mother has officially endorsed Nico Paz as the natural successor to her son in the Argentina national team following his international retirement. The talented Como playmaker is now the leading favourite to inherit the iconic Number 10 shirt.

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Passing the Albiceleste torch

Messi recently concluded his legendary international career following a deeply emotional final friendly match against Benin on October 7. His poignant farewell immediately sparked a nationwide debate over who should carry Argentina forward into a new era.

Paz has now emerged as the overwhelming favourite to inherit the iconic Number 10 shirt. The 22-year-old attacking talent has received a massive endorsement from a very personal source close to the legendary forward. Messi's mother, Celia Cuccittini, personally selected the young midfielder as the rightful heir to her son's legacy in the national team.

An emotional post-match encounter

The revelation came to light through Nico's uncle, Fabian Paz. He detailed a heartfelt meeting that took place in the immediate aftermath of Messi's farewell appearance. Speaking to Radio La Red in Argentina, Fabian explained the touching interaction.

"After the final game for Messi, Nico ran into Messi’s mother, who was very emotional," he said. "Nico said that she went to shake his hand and said: ‘You are the successor to my son’ in the Argentina side."

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Staying grounded amid massive expectations

Despite the immense pressure that comes with replacing a football icon, Paz remains focused. His family insists the young star will not let the monumental praise impact his professional development.

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"Nico is a very calm person, very humble, he doesn’t get it into his head that he is the successor of Messi," his uncle added. "It was already a huge thing just to get to know him, be his team-mate and be close to him."

Paz has already started building his own solid international pedigree to back up the hype. The playmaker boasts six goals and two assists across his first 16 senior caps for his country.

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Real Madrid plot summer return

Beyond his exciting international prospects, Paz is enjoying a spectacular breakout domestic campaign in Italy. He has already recorded six goals and eight assists in 14 appearances for Como across Serie A and the Champions League this season. His phenomenal club form has not gone unnoticed by his former employers. Los Blancos are reportedly planning to activate their €80 million buy-back option for the midfielder next summer.