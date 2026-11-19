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Nico Paz is making waves again. The Argentine has spent the past year establishing himself among Serie A's best players. It took just one goal, or rather two, in Argentina's win over Bolivia to show the world his breakthrough in our league is no fluke. His progress at Como has already established him as a prospect of global stature.

Spanish publications have since turned to his future and the agreements between Como and Real Madrid that were updated last summer with next summer in mind. What will Mourinho and Florentino Perez do? From AS to Mundo Deportivo, the answer is unanimous: Real are ready to buy back Nico Paz.

NICO PUTS ON A SHOW FOR ARGENTINA - In Argentina, Nico Paz has long been tipped to inherit the No 10 shirt Leo Messi officially vacated today. That is a heavy burden, and it has put the spotlight on Scaloni's Argentina in their first real matches without Messi. At his first opportunity, the player born in 2004 delivered a stunning brace: two powerful, precise shots from the edge of the box, each flying into the top corner.

THE SUMMER AGREEMENTS - Both Como and Real Madrid knew Nico Paz's talent when they sat down to discuss his future amid reports of concrete interest from half of Europe, particularly Inter in Italy. In the end, sporting director Ludi ( READ HIS INTERVIEW WITH CM HERE, ALSO ON JACOBO RAMON’S FUTURE ) prised the playmaker away from Real Madrid by putting €60 million on the table for 100% of his rights.



Under the agreement, however, Real Madrid secured first option to buy back 100% of Nico Paz's rights in summer 2027 for a predetermined fee of €80 million. After that date, Mundo Deportivo reports, Como will be free to sell their Argentine No 10 to the highest bidder, should they wish to do so.

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REAL HAVE ALREADY DECIDED - That latter scenario is unlikely ever to happen. Almost all Spanish media report that Real Madrid have already made their decision: they will bring Nico Paz home at the end of the season and pay the €80 million set out in the agreements. Mourinho can then add him to a star-studded midfield where Jude Bellingham will remain a dominant force.

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VERON HAILS HIM - Meanwhile, fellow Argentine Juan Sebastian Veron has hailed Nico Paz.

Veron, a former Argentine midfielder for Inter, Lazio, Parma, Sampdoria, Chelsea, Manchester United and Boca Juniors who is now president of Estudiantes, told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Nico Paz has incredible talent. The future is his if he continues to conduct himself as a professional, as he is doing now. At 22, I’ve only seen Lionel Messi and a certain Diego Armando Maradona do some of the things he does. I’m not saying he will reach those levels, because that would mean becoming an exceptional player, the symbol of an era, as Diego and Leo each were in their own way. But Nico Paz has the qualities to attempt it. And I hope he succeeds in achieving that goal."

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"Two things about him impress me: the personality he shows on the pitch and the natural way he produces certain moves. You can see his personality because his team-mates look for him and give him the ball even when he is marked, because they know he will dribble past his opponent and get away. It means they all recognise that his abilities are above average. Nico is a leader in the way he moves, the way he occupies space on the pitch and the way he manages attacks. He decides when to speed up or slow down and, depending on how the move develops, chooses to attack down the right, down the left or through the middle. He is the fulcrum of the team’s play."

THE PROPHET BOWS TO HIM - Former Brazilian midfielder Hernanes says: "Nico Paz is a phenomenon, better than me, let’s not joke about it."

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MESSI'S MOTHER - Nico Paz's uncle, Fabian Paz, also revealed an intriguing detail surrounding Lionel Messi's departure from the Argentina national team: "As he came out of the dressing room, Nico found Leo’s mother in tears, so he went over to greet her because he already knew her. At that point, she took his hand and said: 'You are my son’s successor'."