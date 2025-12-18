This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logoNewcastle United
St James' Park
team-logoChelsea
Get last-minutes tickets on
Pranav Venkatesh

Newcastle United vs Chelsea Team News, H2H, early injury news, probable lineups, tickets and more

Chelsea is aiming to gather momentum as they visit a distraught Newcastle United on the back of a derby loss.

St.James' Park will kickstart the 17th matchday of the Premier League when it hosts the Newcastle United vs Chelsea clash. 

Nick Woltemade's leaping header would send Newcastle fans into a frenzy, usually, but when he put the ball in his own net from an inviting cross, it cost his side everything. It was the point of difference in an edgy Tyne-Wear derby as Sunderland rubbed salt into Newcastle United's derby wounds. The tense defeat led to brutal admissions from players and manager alike as Newcastle failed to find any sort of consistency this season, especially away from home. The Magpies made it to the semis in the Carabao Cup midweek, but they sit 12th in the league. They play better at home, especially against a big six opposition and will be keen to make it a hat-trick of wins against Chelsea in all competitions.

Chelsea returned to winning ways in the league after ending a four-game winless run. Cole Palmer's goal powered them to a 2-0 win against Everton. It was not all roses for the Blues after the victory, as Enzo Maresca went on a nuclear rant. He claimed he had the worst 48 hours since he joined the club before the Everton game. The manager risked burning the bridges as he blasted unnamed critics at the club who failed to support him when his team was going through a tough period. It is unclear what sparked the manager to go on such a risky rant after a positive result. The Blues banked on a late show from "GarNeto" to beat Cardiff City and seal a spot in the Carabao Cup semis. The manager is back to being happy and promises he will try to be at his happiest best heading into the busy festive period. Chelsea sit eight points behind leaders Arsenal after going so close not so long ago. They have a chance to record another victory at St.James' Park after 2021.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea last-minute tickets: How to buy

St.James' Park will be desperate for a win after a terrible derby loss. Find your tickets at the stadium even at the last minute with StubHub.

READ MORE: Newcastle United 2025/26 tickets: Prices, upcoming fixtures & more

How to watch Newcastle United vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be telecast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate in the UK. It can be live-streamed on Discovery+. The fans in the US can stream it on DirecTV Stream and Sling TV with televised options on USA Network and Universo.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Chelsea online worldwide

Here is how you can watch Newcastle United vs Chelsea online worldwide:

Country/RegionBroadcaster
CanadaFubo
UKSky Sports, Discovery+
AustraliaStan Sport
IndiaStar Sports
MENAbeIN Sports
South AmericaESPN / Disney+
AfricaSuperSport

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea Key Matchups

Sandro Tonali vs Cole Palmer: Palmer is back like he never left. Although he says he is far from his usual best, he can still steer his side to victories casually. Tonali will have the job of handling Palmer from dropping into deeper pockets, from where he could hurt his side. 

Lewis Hall vs Pedro Neto: Hall is one of the stars that got away from Chelsea's Cobham and thrived. Hall is in commendable form but missed the Fulham game due to a tight hamstring. Howe confirmed Hall could feature on the weekend. Neto will be looking to exploit Hall's lack of match fitness.

Harvey Barnes vs Marc Cucurella: Barnes' purple patch came to a halt as the goals and assists dried up. The winger is contemplating a switch to Scotland as he aims to play at the FIFA World Cup. A positive showing against Cucurella will help his confidence. The Spanish fullback has been keeping star wingers like Bukayo Saka and Lamine Yamal quiet and will enjoy the battle with Barnes.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea Prediction

Finding consistency has been a problem for either side. Newcastle United will call upon their home advantage to continue their strong run against Chelsea. The managers have a task of preparing their sides to give their best output. They have played their best and worst football this season and will be hoping for a positive outcome on Saturday.

GOAL'S Prediction: Newcastle United 1-1 Chelsea

Newcastle United vs Chelsea kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
St James' Park

St.James' Park will host the game on Saturday, December 20th, 2025, at 12:30 GMT / 13:30 CET / 07:30 ET. 

Newcastle United vs Chelsea Team news & squads

Newcastle United vs Chelsea Probable lineups

Newcastle UnitedHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestCHE
32
A. Ramsdale
3
L. Hall
21
V. Livramento
12
M. Thiaw
5
F. Schaer
67
L. Miley
39
B. Guimaraes
8
S. Tonali
27
N. Woltemade
20
A. Elanga
10
A. Gordon
1
R. Sanchez
3
M. Cucurella
27
M. Gusto
29
W. Fofana
23
T. Chalobah
24
R. James
7
P. Neto
49
A. Garnacho
8
E. Fernandez
10
C. Palmer
20
J. Pedro

4-2-3-1

CHEAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Howe

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Maresca

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Newcastle United team news

Newcastle United v Fulham - Carabao Cup Quarter FinalGetty Images

Newcastle's injury worries are worsening by the minute. Having lost Dan Burn to a brutal rib injury in the derby, they saw Valentino Livramento limp away midweek and miss this weekend's game. Sven Botman, Kieran Trippier and Emil Krafth are all missing as Lewis Hall is facing a race against time as well. The youngster Lewis Miley will deputise at right-back if Hall is fit to play at left-back. Joelinton will return to the fold as Miley moves to right-back. Yoane Wissa scored a goal on his full debut and will be pushing to take some minutes off Woltemade, who has been the undisputed number 9 this season. Barnes will also return to the lineup ahead of Anthony Elanga.

Predicted Lineups: Ramsdale; Miley, Thiaw, Schar, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Barnes, Woltemade, Gordon

Chelsea team news

Chelsea v Everton - Premier LeagueGetty Images

Chelsea are sweating on the fitness of Estevao. The electric Brazilian picked up a muscle injury and missed the midweek clash. He will join Liam Delap on the treatment table. Malo Gusto's sensational form means it will be very harsh to drop him. Enzo Fernandez might be sacrificed in his stead as Moises Caicedo returns to the league and partner skipper Reece James in the middle of the park. Trevoh Chalobah is a nailed-on starter as his centre-back partner might have a chance of rotation.

Predicted Lineup: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; James, Caicedo; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Pedro

Form

NEW
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

CHE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

NEW

Last 5 matches

CHE

2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

8

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

The Last Meeting

As two teams were desperate for a return to the Champions League, their meeting in the 36th gameweek had paramount importance. Tonali opened the scoring in the 2nd minute to the joy of the home crowd. Nicolas Jackson saw a red card in the 35th minute as the Magpies sealed the result in the 90th minute with a late winner. 

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement

Frequently asked questions

Manchester United, with 20 titles to their name, are the most successful side in Premier League history. They haven't won a league title since the end of the 2012-13 campaign, though.

The Premier League in its current format has 20 teams. The first-ever season of in the Premier League era in 1992-93 featured 22 teams, which was then reduced to 20 teams ahead of the 1995-96 season.

Legendary English goalkeeper Peter Shilton holds the record of making the most appearances in the English top-flight (Premier League + First Division), appearing in 848 games for Derby County, Southampton, Stoke City, Nottingham Forest, and Leicester City. None of those 848 top-flight appearances came in the Premier League era, though!

Jimmy Greaves, widely regarded as the most prolific English goalscorer ever, leads the all-time goalscoring charts in the English top-flight (Premier League + First Division). Greaves scored an incredible 357 goals in 516 games. Greaves played his final top-flight game in the 1970-71, over two decades before the start of the Premier League era.

Manchester United icon Ryan Giggs holds the record for the most assists in Premier League history. Giggs spent his entire career at the Old Trafford, making 672 appearances and registering 162 assists between 1991 and 2014.

Sir Stanley Matthews is the oldest player to ever feature in the English top-flight, playing a game for Stoke City in 1965 at the age of 50 years and five days.

Arsenal wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri is the youngest player to ever play in the Premier League. Nwaneri was just 15 days and 181 days old when he made his debut for the Gunners against Brentford in the 2022-23 season.
Stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Thierry Henry, David Beckham, Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney, Eric Cantona, Steven Gerrard, Dennis Bergkamp, Didier Drogba and Mohamed Salah have all played in the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho, Sir Alex Ferguson, Carlo Ancelotti, Pep Guardiola, Thomas Tuchel, Jurgen Klopp, and Arsene Wenger are among the most famous managers to have taken charge of a Premier League club.

Manchester United's Old Trafford is the biggest stadium in the league with a capacity of 74,310.

Enzo Fernandez is the most expensive player in Premier League history. Chelsea signed the Argentine international for £106.8 million from Benfica in January 2023.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

0