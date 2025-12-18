Newcastle United vs Chelsea Team News, H2H, early injury news, probable lineups, tickets and more

St.James' Park will kickstart the 17th matchday of the Premier League when it hosts the Newcastle United vs Chelsea clash.

Nick Woltemade's leaping header would send Newcastle fans into a frenzy, usually, but when he put the ball in his own net from an inviting cross, it cost his side everything. It was the point of difference in an edgy Tyne-Wear derby as Sunderland rubbed salt into Newcastle United's derby wounds. The tense defeat led to brutal admissions from players and manager alike as Newcastle failed to find any sort of consistency this season, especially away from home. The Magpies made it to the semis in the Carabao Cup midweek, but they sit 12th in the league. They play better at home, especially against a big six opposition and will be keen to make it a hat-trick of wins against Chelsea in all competitions.

Chelsea returned to winning ways in the league after ending a four-game winless run. Cole Palmer's goal powered them to a 2-0 win against Everton. It was not all roses for the Blues after the victory, as Enzo Maresca went on a nuclear rant. He claimed he had the worst 48 hours since he joined the club before the Everton game. The manager risked burning the bridges as he blasted unnamed critics at the club who failed to support him when his team was going through a tough period. It is unclear what sparked the manager to go on such a risky rant after a positive result. The Blues banked on a late show from "GarNeto" to beat Cardiff City and seal a spot in the Carabao Cup semis. The manager is back to being happy and promises he will try to be at his happiest best heading into the busy festive period. Chelsea sit eight points behind leaders Arsenal after going so close not so long ago. They have a chance to record another victory at St.James' Park after 2021.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea last-minute tickets: How to buy

How to watch Newcastle United vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be telecast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate in the UK. It can be live-streamed on Discovery+. The fans in the US can stream it on DirecTV Stream and Sling TV with televised options on USA Network and Universo.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Chelsea online worldwide

Here is how you can watch Newcastle United vs Chelsea online worldwide:

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea Key Matchups

Sandro Tonali vs Cole Palmer: Palmer is back like he never left. Although he says he is far from his usual best, he can still steer his side to victories casually. Tonali will have the job of handling Palmer from dropping into deeper pockets, from where he could hurt his side.

Lewis Hall vs Pedro Neto: Hall is one of the stars that got away from Chelsea's Cobham and thrived. Hall is in commendable form but missed the Fulham game due to a tight hamstring. Howe confirmed Hall could feature on the weekend. Neto will be looking to exploit Hall's lack of match fitness.

Harvey Barnes vs Marc Cucurella: Barnes' purple patch came to a halt as the goals and assists dried up. The winger is contemplating a switch to Scotland as he aims to play at the FIFA World Cup. A positive showing against Cucurella will help his confidence. The Spanish fullback has been keeping star wingers like Bukayo Saka and Lamine Yamal quiet and will enjoy the battle with Barnes.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea Prediction

Finding consistency has been a problem for either side. Newcastle United will call upon their home advantage to continue their strong run against Chelsea. The managers have a task of preparing their sides to give their best output. They have played their best and worst football this season and will be hoping for a positive outcome on Saturday.

GOAL'S Prediction: Newcastle United 1-1 Chelsea

Newcastle United vs Chelsea kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League St James' Park

St.James' Park will host the game on Saturday, December 20th, 2025, at 12:30 GMT / 13:30 CET / 07:30 ET.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea Team news & squads

Newcastle United team news

Newcastle's injury worries are worsening by the minute. Having lost Dan Burn to a brutal rib injury in the derby, they saw Valentino Livramento limp away midweek and miss this weekend's game. Sven Botman, Kieran Trippier and Emil Krafth are all missing as Lewis Hall is facing a race against time as well. The youngster Lewis Miley will deputise at right-back if Hall is fit to play at left-back. Joelinton will return to the fold as Miley moves to right-back. Yoane Wissa scored a goal on his full debut and will be pushing to take some minutes off Woltemade, who has been the undisputed number 9 this season. Barnes will also return to the lineup ahead of Anthony Elanga.

Predicted Lineups: Ramsdale; Miley, Thiaw, Schar, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Barnes, Woltemade, Gordon

Chelsea team news

Chelsea are sweating on the fitness of Estevao. The electric Brazilian picked up a muscle injury and missed the midweek clash. He will join Liam Delap on the treatment table. Malo Gusto's sensational form means it will be very harsh to drop him. Enzo Fernandez might be sacrificed in his stead as Moises Caicedo returns to the league and partner skipper Reece James in the middle of the park. Trevoh Chalobah is a nailed-on starter as his centre-back partner might have a chance of rotation.

Predicted Lineup: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; James, Caicedo; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Pedro

Form

Head-to-Head Record

The Last Meeting

As two teams were desperate for a return to the Champions League, their meeting in the 36th gameweek had paramount importance. Tonali opened the scoring in the 2nd minute to the joy of the home crowd. Nicolas Jackson saw a red card in the 35th minute as the Magpies sealed the result in the 90th minute with a late winner.

Standings

